Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Brian Nguyen Wins New Hampshire Beauty Pageant Making Pageant HistoryThe Maine WriterDerry, NH
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
4-Week-Old Kitten Found In Lawrence Will Be 'Wonderful Pet' After Surgery
A four-week-old kitten is expected to have surgery to help him get back into "pur-fect" shape. The kitten was found trapped inside the wheel of a truck in Lawrence on Friday, Nov. 4, the MSPCA-Angell reports. The agency says the frightened feline hid in the tire and got stuck. "No...
WMUR.com
Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire
MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
Haverhill man injured in N.H. box truck rollover crash
A 21-year-old Haverill man was injured Sunday morning when the box truck he was driving rolled over in New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire State Police, police responded to the Exit 9S ramp on I-93 South in Hooksett, N.H. at approximately 5:40 a.m. Sunday. The truck had rolled over and...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Husband Killed in Seabrook, NH Crash a Week Before Wedding
The couple that was struck while riding their motorcycle in Seabrook on November 5 had just made the final deposit paid to the venue where they would be celebrating their marriage the following week. Jessica Edom-Zajac and Jeff Zajac, who live in Saugus, Massachusetts, were riding a Harley Davidson south...
2 men arrested after fight involving knife, baseball bat outside Motel 6 in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Two men are facing assault charges after a fight outside the Motel 6 on Main Street on Saturday, police said. Shortly after midnight, Tewksbury Police received a 911 call from a guest of the Motel 6 reporting that a man had pulled a knife on another man during a fight.
whdh.com
Emergency crews rescue hunter who got stuck upside down in Sudbury wildlife refuge after tree stand malfunction
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews in Sudbury raced to the rescue on Thursday to help a hunter whose tree stand malfunctioned, leaving him tangled upside down in the Assabet River National Wildlife Refuge, officials said. A dispatcher at the Sudbury Police Department received a 911 call from the hunter,...
manchesterinklink.com
Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River
Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
Two arrested after confrontation with knife, baseball bat at Tewksbury motel
Two men were arrested early Saturday after a confrontation that involved both a knife and a baseball bat, according to Tewksbury Police Department. According to a press release from the department, police received a 911 call shortly after midnight on Saturday from a guest at a Motel 6 on Main Street. The caller, Albert Echinique, 51, of Lowell, said that another man, later identified as Brian Donahue, 41, of Tewksbury, had pulled a knife on him during an altercation.
Mother from Wells left paralyzed after freak gym accident
WELLS, Maine — The people who know Emily Maki best would describe her as a light, a ray of sunshine, and an incredible teammate. Those same people have now rallied around the young mother from Wells after a freak accident at the gym left her paralyzed from the waist down back in September.
4 crashes cause serious injuries, delays, oil spill and truck fire in Mass.
A series of early morning crashes across Massachusetts on Friday caused major road delays, serious injuries, a large oil spill and a truck fire, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. At 1:30 a.m. in Framingham, state police responded to a crash between a car and tractor-trailer on Interstate 90...
iheart.com
New Hampshire Man Thanks Emergency Responders He Says Saved His Life
CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire man was reunited with the 9-1-1 dispatcher and first responders who he says saved his life after surviving a sudden cardiac arrest in September on Thursday. The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications held a...
Turnto10.com
'She was the glue': Brother of Taunton crash victim sad, angry over sister's death
(WJAR) — The family of an innocent Middleborough woman says they are still processing her sudden death. Massachusetts State Police say Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, was driving when she was tragically struck by a drug trafficking suspect fleeing police in Taunton on Monday. Officials said 34-year-old Hector Bannister Sanchez...
6-Week-Old Girl From Cape Cod Battling RSV At Boston's Children Hospital
A 6-week-old girl is one of thousands of people in Massachusetts to contract a virus that has seen a surge in cases over the past month. Katie Hauge's niece Kinsley was hospitalized with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) at Boston Children's Hospital on Friday, Nov. 4, Hauge said in a GoFundMe campaign.
WMUR.com
Box truck hits utility pole near home in Marlborough, police say
MARLBOROUGH, N.H. — A utility pole likely prevented a box truck from crashing into a home on Flat Iron Road, Marlborough police said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said no one was injured. The 20-year-old driver got out before crews arrived, police said. Investigators believe distracted...
WMUR.com
Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
Police investigating after 2 people critically injured in New Hampshire shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An investigating is underway after two people were critically injured in a shooting in New Hampshire on Thursday night. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Pine and Kinsley streets in Nashua around 9 p.m. found two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Nashua Police Department.
WMUR.com
Ponding water slowing traffic, causing off-roading on Everett Turnpike
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said ponding on the Everett Turnpike is causing trouble for Nashua drivers Friday night. Police said the left lanes northbound and southbound were closed. Ponding caused some vehicles to go off the road, police said. No injuries have been reported. Officials advise...
manchesterinklink.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in Gold Street accident
MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information following an accident late Thursday on Gold Street in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gold Street and Ross...
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department seeks help from the public to locate a missing teen. Zulieka Rivera, 15, is 5'5" tall and has brown and pink hair. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black slippers. Anyone with information about her location is asked...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
68K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0