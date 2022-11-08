Two men were arrested early Saturday after a confrontation that involved both a knife and a baseball bat, according to Tewksbury Police Department. According to a press release from the department, police received a 911 call shortly after midnight on Saturday from a guest at a Motel 6 on Main Street. The caller, Albert Echinique, 51, of Lowell, said that another man, later identified as Brian Donahue, 41, of Tewksbury, had pulled a knife on him during an altercation.

TEWKSBURY, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO