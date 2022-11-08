ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMUR.com

Mont Vernon firefighters say tractor in basement sparked barn fire

MONT VERNON, N.H. — Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a Mont Vernon barn fire. Mont Vernon Fire Chief Jay Wilson said crews arrived to Pond Road around 2:30 p.m. Officials said no injuries were reported, and everyone evacuated safely. Wilson said crews fought heavy smoke and flames coming from...
MONT VERNON, NH
MassLive.com

Haverhill man injured in N.H. box truck rollover crash

A 21-year-old Haverill man was injured Sunday morning when the box truck he was driving rolled over in New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire State Police, police responded to the Exit 9S ramp on I-93 South in Hooksett, N.H. at approximately 5:40 a.m. Sunday. The truck had rolled over and...
HOOKSETT, NH
whdh.com

Investigation underway after woman shot in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are investigating an early morning shooting that left a woman hospitalized. Officers responding to a reported shooting on South Willow Street around midnight found a woman who had been shot in the arm, according to police. She was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Man rescued after accidental fall off Hooksett bridge into Merrimack River

Police and Fire were able to locate a 31-year-old man under the walking bridge next to a support column. Hooksett Fire launched their rescue boat and reached the man without issue. He sustained only cuts and bruises from his fall and was transported by boat to Lamberts Park where he was further evaluated before refusing transport to a local hospital.
HOOKSETT, NH
MassLive.com

Two arrested after confrontation with knife, baseball bat at Tewksbury motel

Two men were arrested early Saturday after a confrontation that involved both a knife and a baseball bat, according to Tewksbury Police Department. According to a press release from the department, police received a 911 call shortly after midnight on Saturday from a guest at a Motel 6 on Main Street. The caller, Albert Echinique, 51, of Lowell, said that another man, later identified as Brian Donahue, 41, of Tewksbury, had pulled a knife on him during an altercation.
TEWKSBURY, MA
iheart.com

New Hampshire Man Thanks Emergency Responders He Says Saved His Life

CONCORD, New Hampshire (WBZ NewsRadio) — A New Hampshire man was reunited with the 9-1-1 dispatcher and first responders who he says saved his life after surviving a sudden cardiac arrest in September on Thursday. The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Emergency Services and Communications held a...
WINDHAM, NH
WMUR.com

Box truck hits utility pole near home in Marlborough, police say

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. — A utility pole likely prevented a box truck from crashing into a home on Flat Iron Road, Marlborough police said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said no one was injured. The 20-year-old driver got out before crews arrived, police said. Investigators believe distracted...
MARLBOROUGH, NH
WMUR.com

Two people in critical condition after shooting in Nashua, police say

NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua police said two people are in stable, but critical condition after being shot Thursday night. The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the area of Pine Street and Kinsley Street. When officers arrived, they said they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital. One of them was later transported to a Boston area hospital, police said.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Ponding water slowing traffic, causing off-roading on Everett Turnpike

NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said ponding on the Everett Turnpike is causing trouble for Nashua drivers Friday night. Police said the left lanes northbound and southbound were closed. Ponding caused some vehicles to go off the road, police said. No injuries have been reported. Officials advise...
NASHUA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Pedestrian seriously injured in Gold Street accident

MANCHESTER, NH – Police are looking for more information following an accident late Thursday on Gold Street in which a pedestrian was seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle. On November 10, 2022, at approximately 5:08 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gold Street and Ross...
MANCHESTER, NH
