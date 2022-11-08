“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star Simu Liu is best known as a Marvel superhero, but the actor recently showed off his real-life superpowers by donating $100,000 to the hunger-fighting nonprofit Feeding America. The Chinese-Canadian actor made the surprise donation Wednesday night during the first-ever BoxLunch Holiday Gala benefitting Feeding America, held at City Market Social House in Los Angeles. It was Liu’s debut as the retailer’s inaugural Giving Ambassador, a title he took quite literally. When the executives at BoxLunch — which specializes in pop culture-focused merchandise, not “artisanal sandwiches” like Liu joked — told the actor that...

