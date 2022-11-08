Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. While tons of rappers get hot and treat music with the work ethic of a job, Veeze has approached it more like a hobby. His songs don’t feel like they’re made with any exact purpose in mind, other than finding a new way to talk about the Detroit essentials: getting fly, getting money, hanging with the guys. On “Close Friends,” his scratchy voice clashes with shrill AutoTune, and I’m sure if you played it for someone not a fan of Milwaukee AutoTune rap or Almighty So, they might request a pair of earplugs. They would be tripping, though. It’s really some other shit, as Veeze’s voice cracks, strains, and croaks while he lays down a nonstop charge of bars that would be forgettable if delivered by anyone else. It’ll either give you a rush or make you block me for even recommending it.

