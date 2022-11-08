Read full article on original website
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Initially I was skeptical about Johnstown, Pennsylvania’s Eem Triplin. His pretty music videos and bright, Tyler, the Creator–meets-plugg production was so polished that something had to be off, right? Well, I don’t have an answer, but regardless, I’ve slowly begun to play his lush and melodic singles like “Awkward Freestyle” and “Just Friends?” every damn day. They’re short, sweet, and addictive—and so is his newest song, “Let You Know.” On the track, his washed out, sing-songy delivery brings to mind a West Coast crooner like Aflacko. The ambiguous lyrics about heartbreak are whatever, but it’s all vibes, with the song’s balmy production and the way Eem Triplin always sounds like his head is in the clouds. Even $not’s one-note gibberish sounds pretty smooth, here. I’m in, I think.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. While tons of rappers get hot and treat music with the work ethic of a job, Veeze has approached it more like a hobby. His songs don’t feel like they’re made with any exact purpose in mind, other than finding a new way to talk about the Detroit essentials: getting fly, getting money, hanging with the guys. On “Close Friends,” his scratchy voice clashes with shrill AutoTune, and I’m sure if you played it for someone not a fan of Milwaukee AutoTune rap or Almighty So, they might request a pair of earplugs. They would be tripping, though. It’s really some other shit, as Veeze’s voice cracks, strains, and croaks while he lays down a nonstop charge of bars that would be forgettable if delivered by anyone else. It’ll either give you a rush or make you block me for even recommending it.
How does a band as definitively springy as Phoenix find inspiration? When the French quartet released their debut more than 20 years ago, their meticulous production and candy-sweet hooks seemed dually primed for festival stages and dimly lit cocktail bars. Before the breakout success of 2009’s Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, Phoenix were that band your indie-head friend said should be huge, man—and when they got huge, headlining Coachella and lending their hit “1901” to a Cadillac commercial, your friend still rode for them. Phoenix hasn’t had to risk artistic integrity for mainstream appeal or reinvent their style to remain relevant—their ebullient, effortless pop-rock is enduringly of-the-moment, sophisticated enough to appease purists and safe enough to appear in a lingerie advertisement.
“foam angel” sounds like crackling radio transmissions from the ether; bright, chiming vocals spurt out incomplete phrases, creating an idyllic ambience. As the closing track on Ulla’s new album foam, it serves as a capstone for the record’s anxious feelings, communicated through fractured electronics and jittery loops. At the beginning, “foam angel” sounds like something out of the Ico soundtrack; bubbling synths coalesce into a delicate mist, followed by jazzy piano melodies that sputter in and out of focus alongside droning horns. There’s no climax, and the vocals don’t linger to completion, but this half-finished quality feels like Ulla’s working through turbulence with you. Ambient music often channels readymade bliss; “foam angel” wants to acknowledge uncertainty, and provide comfort therein.
Perfume Genius has shared a cover of Radiohead’s “4 Minute Warning.” The song was recorded at New York’s famed Electric Lady Studios as part of Spotify’s Live at Electric Lady series. Mike Hadreas’ take on the In Rainbows Disk 2 cut appears on a new four-track EP, which also features “Whole Life,” “Photograph,” and “On the Floor.” Check it out below.
Rihanna may have just welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky but a new report tagged the icon as having baby fever again already! “Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it.,” a source told ET on Nov. 11. “She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”
Maria BC has announced that a new EP, Hyaline Remixes, will be out November 18 via Father/Daughter. As the title implies, it features remixes of songs from their new album, Hyaline. Today, Maria BC has shared Rachika Nayar’s rework of “ROF,” which you can listen to below.
There are tracks on Her Loss, Drake’s new quasi-collaboration album with 21 Savage, that seem like the natural evolutions of those on 2009’s So Far Gone. “Hours in Silence,” to take one, is built around a much livelier Memphis rap song that sounds as if it’s being replayed underwater; Drake half-croons through his web of gossip and self-mythology, where cryptic comments on exes’ finstas and villains ripped from mob movies weigh equally on his mind. Like he once did with Lil Wayne, he cedes a little time to a considerably more magnetic rapper from the South before singing, over and over, that things are “my fault,” the lines begging for the “of course not” counterweight from a former lover which would absolve him, but never comes.
In the fall of 1996, as Cake’s offbeat single “The Distance” climbed the charts and became the most-requested song on alternative radio stations nationwide, frontman John McCrea compared his band’s ascent to being at the top of a toboggan run. “There’s an out-of-control feeling,” McCrea told a reporter for his local paper, “but there’s also a typical feeling. Because the toboggan ride is a set course that many people have gone down, you feel like you’re part of this grand rock cliche.” Had you never heard the band Cake, or laid eyes upon its white-bread mouthpiece, you might imagine these words coasting on a curl of cigarette smoke, the speaker obscured by dirty hair and sunglasses. But with his goatee and penchant for casual hats—trucker, bucket—this was not McCrea.
Fleet Foxes have shared a new song, “A Sky Like I’ve Never Seen,” which features Brazilian singer-songwriter Tim Bernardes. Robin Pecknold wrote it for the Prime Video documentary Wildcat, which follows a British Army veteran and Ph.D candidate as they work toward rehabilitating an orphaned ocelot in Peru. The song was recorded in New York and Amsterdam. Check it out below.
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Spirit Roaming, the new album from Brooklyn’s AKAI SOLO, feels like hitching along with the meditative MC as he searches for the light. “For a Few” is an early favorite—his tumbling flow is a vibrant blur. The track starts out with a clip that lays out the importance of staying on the path you set for yourself, even as inner struggles threaten to put you off course. AKAI’s bars make it clear what he’s set out to do: “Music is the main focus, I haven’t finished business with it,” he raps, over an easygoing beat from D.C.’s WiFiGawd, who continues to expand his producing chops. AKAI never sounds like he’s in a rush. It’s like a Sunday morning drive, with no cars on the road—you can take some detours on the way to your destination.
UK producer Rian Treanor has teamed up with Acholi fiddle player Ocen James for a new collaborative album. It’s titled Saccades and it’s due out January 20 via Nyege Nyege Tapes. They’ve shared the lead single “Bunga Bule,” which you can listen to below. Saccades...
Tame One, the Newark, New Jersey–based rapper best known for his work in the hip-hop trio Artifacts and the rap supergroup the Weathermen, has died, a representative confirmed to Pitchfork. No cause of death was given. Tame One was 52 years old. Tame One grew up in New Jersey,...
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Paying homage to The Color Purple, Dej Loaf’s “Harpo! (Who Dis Woman)” takes inspiration from a scene where the assertive Sofia arouses jealousy and curiosity in her ex-husband’s new woman. The song is a reintroduction for the Detroit rapper, who previously hinted that she might retire for good. “Say my name, say my name,” she commands in her usual sing-songy cadence, referencing Destiny’s Child. Over Buddah Bless’ soft snares and nostalgic piano, she gasses herself up: “Been around circles around you bitches.” Not too keen on reinvention, she’s back to the sound that had your favorite rappers clamoring for a feature.
Low never had a hit single, or even a definitive track. Over nearly three decades and 13 albums, the Duluth, Minnesota band wrote hundreds of songs, more than a dozen of which are probably considered the song, depending on whom you ask. But ask a fan if they remember the first time they heard a Low song, and they would likely recall the exact moment in vivid detail. For others, they might recall when Low’s music stirred their father out of a dementia-fueled silence or transformed into a last-ditch lifeline when living seemed futile. Whenever the husband-and-wife team of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker flicked on the recorder, the otherworldly power of their minimalist indie rock was captured for future generations to fall under its spell, instilling an appreciation of being alive—however kind or brutal existence may be.
UK trio Big Joanie make music that doubles as an act of resistance, drawing on riot grrrl’s raucous energy and ’60s girl-group harmonies to carve out space for Black feminist punks in London and beyond. Following the release of their debut, 2018’s fortifying Sistahs, vocalist and guitarist Stephanie Phillips, bassist Estella Adeyeri, and drummer Chardine Taylor-Stone signed to Kill Rock Stars in an ideal alignment of the planets; the influential Washington label’s catalog of underground punk rock is a lodestar for Big Joanie’s sparse, fuzzed-out style and DIY ethos. On Back Home, their first LP for the label, the band expands its palette with electronics and strings while focusing its lyrics on gaining strength through vulnerability, making for some of the trio’s best songwriting to date.
Hurricane G has died, the New York Post and the Los Angeles Times report. The lifelong Brooklynite born Gloria Rodríguez had been living with stage 4 lung cancer, which her daughter revealed to the public earlier this year. Hurricane G was 52 years old. Hurricane G first caught the...
Throughout “Day Out of Time,” the closing song on Irish singer-songwriter Aoife Nessa Frances’ second album, brush strokes on a snare drum call to mind the hiss of surf lapping in a cove. It’s slight, almost imperceptible, but it epitomizes the healing backdrop to Protector. Written and recorded during an extended stay on Ireland’s windswept west coast, the follow-up to Land of No Junction reaps lucidity from family bonding and fleeing the city in search of peace. With it, Frances’ psych-folk soliloquies arrive like postcards from a friend who’s just beginning to open up.
The Blessed Madonna has shared a new track titled “Serotonin Moonbeams.” It’s Marea Stamper’s first original material in five years and her debut single for new label home Warner. Check out the track, which features Uffie, below. In a press release, Stamper shared a statement about...
