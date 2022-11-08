Read full article on original website
WCAX
50 years of co-education at Dartmouth College
School officials prepping for new BHS following successful bond vote. Burlington school officials say its full steam ahead for building a new high school now that voters have approved a $165-million bond measure Tuesday night. Mt. Snow faces lawsuit over 2020 accident that injured visitor. Updated: 5 hours ago. Mount...
WCAX
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
WCAX
Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources
HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - A Marine veteran Friday is on the second half of a 100-mile run in the Upper Valley, and this isn’t his first rodeo. Jason Mosel’s journey around Hanover, New Hampshire, and the Dartmouth College campus began more than 24 hours ago, and Mosel says it’s all in an effort to encourage his fellow veterans to connect to resources available to them.
WCAX
Lebanon PD to crack down on bad drivers
LEBANON, NH. (WCAX) - Police officers in the Upper Valley have a warning for bad drivers -- knock it off. The Lebanon Police Department began a mid-day driving enforcement campaign Thursday. Twelve officers patrolled strategic areas of the city looking for speeders as well as distracted and impaired drivers. Officers...
WMUR.com
2 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 sold in New Hampshire for Saturday drawing, officials say
CONCORD, N.H. — There was no Powerball jackpot winner again this weekend, but a couple of Granite Staters scored big lottery wins. Two separate tickets worth $50,000 were sold for Saturday's drawing — one at The Brook in Seabrook and one at a Circle-K store in Warner, lottery officials said.
Two earthquakes rattle New England this weekend
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. – (WPRI) While most of New England is experiencing record-breaking warmth, some parts of the region have been rattled by earthquakes. Two earthquakes have been felt in three different states over the past two days. LOOK BACK: Trio of earthquakes in May likely a cluster Sunday morning at 4:23 AM Eastern Standard […]
WCAX
World War II-era film, ‘The Farm Boy’ produced in Vt.
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The movie is “The Farm Boy,” centered around a young man born and raised on a farm, and works as a milk driver for his father. George Woodard began work on the film back in 2016, and says the script is taken from the stories of his parents, George and Teresa.
WCAX
Super Senior: Doug Martin
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Doug Martin is all about precision. He’s been a machinist for 52 years at GW Plastics in Bethel, now part of the international company, Nolato. “Nolato is the sixth owner of GW. I’ve worked for all six owners,” Martin said Laughs)) Now...
WCAX
Barre Police investigating possible abduction attempts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police are investigating two reports of suspicious, possibly abduction-like activity. On Friday afternoon, police say an 8-year-old boy reported a threatening encounter with an adult man described to be in his 40s. Police say he was driving a blue Ford truck near Brook Street and North Seminary Street.
Victim named after Vermont bear attack
Sarah Dietl, 43, is recovering at home after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.
newportdispatch.com
3 arrested following drug raid in Rutland
RUTLAND — Police arrested three people following a lengthy drug investigation in Rutland. Maurice Pompey, 34, of Columbia, SC, Christopher Moton, 29 of Columbia, SC, and Daniel Richardson, 30, of Rutland, were arrested following a month-long drug investigation into the sale and distribution of drugs in the Rutland community.
