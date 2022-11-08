Read full article on original website
Opelika honors vets with Veterans Day breakfast
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - In Opelika, the city hosted a celebration to honor and recognize those who protect our nation, past and present. The morning began with a free breakfast for veterans and their families at the Opelika Public Library. After, a Veterans Day program was held, featuring multiple guest...
11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade to be held Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Veterans Day is here, and the Tri-City is gearing up to celebrate and honor those who’ve served. The 11th Annual Veterans Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 12, beginning at 10 a.m. Several organizations, bands, military personnel and city representative will be featured...
Davis Broadcasting to hold 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Davis Broadcasting, Inc. is preparing for its 17th Annual Turkey Giveaway event. On Monday, Nov. 21, turkeys will be given out at the following location:. 10 a.m. at Frank Chester Rec Center parking lot (1441 Benning Drive) Noon at Shirley...
Central cross country star signs with AUM
PHENIX CITY, ALA. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Adley Burkes, a Central High school cross country star, for signing to run in college for Auburn University at Montgomery!. Burkes overcame three stress fractures and three autoimmune diseases to get to this point. See the full report from Adley’s signing in the video player above.
Airforce Heating and Air surprises Cataula veteran with new AC unit
CATAULA, Ga. (WTVM) - One area veteran received a special surprise from a local business in honor of Veterans Day after entering a contest. Staff Sergeant (Ret.) Michael Westbrook was surprised when Airforce Heating and Air stopped by to deliver the news that Westbrook and his family were being gifted a brand-new AC unit in honor of Veterans Day.
INTERVIEW: WTVM to host ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is hosting our annual ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ Food Drive. President and CEO Frank Sheppard of Feeding the Valley Food Bank joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more on the drive.
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
I-85 SB lane in Macon County reopens following crash
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle wreck that closed down a southbound lane of Interstate 65 for more than 24 hours has been cleared. The wreck involved a commercial vehicle and happened around 5 a.m. Friday near mile marker 44 in Macon County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency sent...
Columbus police find missing 86-year-old woman safe
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus Police Department were searching for a critically missing woman and are asking for the public’s assistance. 86-year-old Ruby Odom Bass was found safe.
Roadway open after two-vehicle crash on U.S. 431 in Chambers Co.
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle crash caused a road closure in Chambers County early Friday morning.. The accident occurred at approximately 5:01 a.m. on November 11 - and caused both the northbound and southbound lanes to be blocked on U.S. 431. The roadway is back open. It’s unknown...
Nicole Impacts Expected Tonight & Early Friday
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nicole continues to spin south of our area, but we are already seeing the impacts when it comes to wind and rain, and those impacts will continue to around midday on Friday. Winds may gust 30-40 mph at times - especially within the heavier rain bands - and it wouldn’t be out of the question to see some gusts more than 40 mph to the south and east of Columbus. These gusts might be strong enough to knock down some limbs or trees and lead to some localized power outages. Rain totals should be 1-2″ on the average, and I wouldn’t anticipate flooding problems since the ground has been so dry lately. The biggest impacts will be out of here by midday on Friday, and the weather should be dry for high school football Friday night (despite some wet fields). A slight chance of showers will be with us on Saturday with a high near 70, but temperatures drop back into the 50s by Sunday with sunshine returning. Next week remains unsettled with another decent chance of rain coming on Tuesday, with chances sticking around through the rest of the week. Temperatures stay cooler than average with 50s next week in the forecast.
