GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Nick Bullard of Gunter High School. Nick is currently ranked fifth in his class with a GPA of 4.437 and has an ACT score of 33. Nick is also a member of the National Honor Society and is a recipient of the Rural and Small-Town Recognition Award. All while also serving as a volunteer for the local special Olympics and food drives.

GUNTER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO