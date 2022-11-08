The early days of Warner Bros. being acquired by Discovery saw the abrupt cancellation of two films that were well on their way to being done: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Both films were killed simultaneously as part of WB Discovery’s efforts to cut costs following the merger, but understandably, it’s Batgirl’s sudden end that overwhelmed the conversation. As WB Discovery has been publicly trying to begin a new era of DC films, the crew for Scoob! continued making the film, regardless of if it would ever see the light of day, and it only wrapped production on November 4.

