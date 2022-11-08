Read full article on original website
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' director Ryan Coogler says Chadwick Boseman was 'too tired' to read first script before his death
Ryan Coogler and Letitia Wright spoke to Variety about their reaction to Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020.
Avengers: Kang Dynasty
At the recent BoxLunch Holiday Gala in Los Angeles, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Simu Liu was on hand as the pop culture retailer’s Giving Ambassador for the holiday season. io9 caught up with the Marvel Studios star to talk about the season of giving—the event celebrated 150 million meals donated to Feeding America from a partnership between the organization and retailer—and to see if he could give any update for the future of his MCU franchise.
Thunderbolts Will Drop a Bomb on the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Ever since Stranger Things arrived on Netflix in 2016, folks have been enamored with David Harbour. While he’s been one of those actors who’ve always been around, you may not have realized it before his turn as Hopper in the Netflix series. That show gave his career a huge boost, and it’s only grown after he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Red Guardian in last year’s Black Widow.
Keanu Reeves Will Return as Constantine
We’re horror-heavy this morning, with updates from Chucky and Scream 6. There are also a couple of updates from Star Girl and Diabolical; obviously, superheroes need their due too. Don’t look now, but there’s... a spoiler following you... Constantine 2. During a recent interview with ComicBook, director...
Interview With the Vampire
I hold up a little toy to the camera; it’s a Lorme, a resin art toy that my friend made. “Is that a plague doctor?” Jacob Anderson, star of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, asks as I turn it around to show him the little details. Anderson has a collection of art toys himself, so I thought I’d share a few of my own small collection before we start our interview. “Oh, hello.”
The Last Broadcast's Tech Horror Is Dated, But It Still Rings True
It makes perfect sense that Shudder is adding The Last Broadcast to its library. Last month’s V/H/S/99 was the streamer’s most-watched debut film, eclipsing a viewership record previously held by V/H/S/94. Clearly, audiences are still fiending for found-footage horror. Why not provide them with one of the original entries in the genre?
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Fans Think New Character Lady Tilley Arnold Will Be Eloise’s Unexpected Friend
'Bridgerton' Season 3 is set to see Eloise find an unexpected friend now that her and Penelope are in a fight, and some fans think it could be the widow Lady Tilley Arnold.
Kevin Conroy's Best Batman Moments, as Decided by You
Just before the weekend started, it was reported that longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy passed away at the age of 66 following a short battle with cancer. And similar to what part of nerd Twitter has been doing over the weekend, we asked you about some of your favorite scenes that encapsulated why Conroy’s take on the Caped Crusader was so definitive. (Not a terribly hard feat, since he spent so long being Batman.)
Berserk's Original Anime is Coming to Netflix
It’s been 18 since months since the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of the best-selling manga Berserk. In the time since his passing, the Young Animal manga responsible for publishing the high fantasy series has confirmed that it’ll live on past the recently released Volume 41. Mirua’s close friend Kouji Mori, who’s said to have been told by Miura about where everything was going, began his run on the manga this past June. And it appears that beyond Mori, Berserk is gearing up to come back in a big way following its original creator’s passing.
Grogu & the Dust Bunnies
Earlier in the week, and after double checking that it was the official account, everyone’s eyebrows raised when they saw Studio Ghibli use its Twitter to tease a collaboration with Lucasfilm. Followed by a single cryptic tease, speculation ran wild: did Disney convince Hayao Miyazaki to do a short for Star Wars Visions? Was this a film to add to the studio’s portfolio? At the end of it all, the answer turned out to be...a cute little ol’ short film.
Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Michael Kurinsky Opens Up on Completing Cancelled Film
The early days of Warner Bros. being acquired by Discovery saw the abrupt cancellation of two films that were well on their way to being done: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Both films were killed simultaneously as part of WB Discovery’s efforts to cut costs following the merger, but understandably, it’s Batgirl’s sudden end that overwhelmed the conversation. As WB Discovery has been publicly trying to begin a new era of DC films, the crew for Scoob! continued making the film, regardless of if it would ever see the light of day, and it only wrapped production on November 4.
Kevin Conroy, the Definitive Voice of Batman, Has Died
Kevin Conroy—the actor who became Batman for generations of fans when he voiced the Dark Knight in the iconic Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League cartoons, as well as a plethora of video games, including the Batman Arkham franchise—has died. He was 66. First reports of Conroy’s...
Okay, Now Hayao Miyazaki Has a Grogu Figurine, What Is Happening [Updated]
When Studio Ghibli, the maker of acclaimed anime films like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and more, tweeted the Lucasfilm logo yesterday, people lost their minds wondering what it might be. Now Ghibli has issued an even more intriguing tease, and I expect everyone will be losing their minds even harder.
