Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Ohio State still No. 2 in AP poll after Indiana win

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State kept its No. 2 spot in the latest Associated Press college football poll released Sunday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 56-14 win over Indiana. C.J. Stroud threw for 297 yards and five touchdowns. Also ranked within the Big Ten are Michigan (3) and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No. 2 Ohio State loses Miyan Williams in 56-14 rout of Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 on Saturday. Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

11 Buckeyes out vs. Indiana including TreVeyon Henderson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State will be without 11 players including running back TreVeyon Henderson and Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba against Indiana this afternoon. Henderson will be missing his second-straight game and third overall this season. Smith-Njigba is still recovering from an injury he sustained in the season opener...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Miyan Williams carted off field after suffering injury against Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State running back Miyan Williams was carted back to the locker room following an apparent injury late in the second quarter against Indiana. The back was tackled after four-yard run and needed help getting to the sideline. He was eventually put on a cart. Williams...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'The Mindset': Ohio State football releases Indiana hype video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — "Let's go on an unbelievable run in November that they've never seen before across the country." Last week's final score wasn't what anyone expected. But it was a hard fought game on the road as we begin the final month of the regular season. This week,...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation wins Armed Forces Merit Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Paris Johnson Jr. Foundation has been named as the 11th recipient of the Armed Forces Merit Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America. Coordinated by the staff at the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, the award was created in June 2012 “to honor...
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Brittany’s Bites: Lemon Chickpea Rice Soup

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ingredients:. 6 cups broth (veggie or chicken) 1 tsp. dill (more if using fresh) 2/3 cup brown rice (or white rice or orzo or quinoa) 1 ½ cups almond milk (or regular milk or other plant-based alternative) Juice of one lemon (roughly ¼ cup)
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

WinterFest coming back to Kings Island on Nov. 25

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kings Island is transitioning its park into a winter wonderland ahead of the upcoming holiday season. WinterFest will take over Kings Island beginning Nov. 25 through Dec. 31, turning the 364-acre amusement park into 11 different winter wonderlands. The event will have experiences and activities for...
COLUMBUS, OH

