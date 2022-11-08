ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Díaz's record deal with Mets came together

This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome back to the Mets Beat newsletter! Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2007, including the past 13 seasons full-time on the beat.
What selective spending may look like for Cardinals

This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. St. Louis figures to have a few more bucks to spend this offseason to augment a roster already missing retirees Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, but -- families trying to get by with rising prices everywhere can certainly relate to this -- the cost of doing business is climbing at an even more exorbitant rate these days.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
How will '23 rule changes affect the Orioles?

This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the 2023 MLB season arrives, there will be some big differences from '22 and other recent years. The league’s 30 teams will be playing more balanced schedules, and several rule changes are likely to impact play.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Astros' 3 biggest offseason questions

This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Friday’s news that James Click won’t return as the general manager of the Astros after three seasons on the job threw a curveball into the club’s offseason plans. The Astros, only a week after winning the World Series, find themselves searching for a general manager with the Winter Meetings only three weeks away.
Educated guesses on where top FAs will sign

Where will the biggest free agents sign this offseason? Let's see what the experts think. MLB.com polled 50 of its reporters and analysts on where 11 free-agent stars will end up for the 2023 season. These are the consensus picks for each one -- Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Carlos Correa and more.
Steinbrenner updates Yankees' talks with Judge

NEW YORK -- Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said that he has had “more than one” conversation with Aaron Judge since the end of the club’s postseason run, adding that he considered those talks to have been “very positive.”. Steinbrenner spoke to the YES Network’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
9 bold predictions for this Hot Stove season

Fair warning that we are swinging for the fences with what follows. These are not safe selections, this is not cautious conjecture. We’re not here to tell you what is most likely to happen in this Hot Stove season; we are here to put out preposterous-but-plausible picks for where some of the biggest names in baseball might wind up this winter.
FLORIDA STATE
Astros, reliever Montero agree on 3-year deal (source)

Right-handed reliever Rafael Montero and the Astros have agreed on a three-year, $34.5 million contract, sources tell MLB Network insider Jon Paul Morosi. The Astros have not confirmed the deal, which was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. After a tumultuous 2021 season in which he posted a 7.27 ERA...
HOUSTON, TX
What Treinen's surgery means for Dodgers' bullpen

LOS ANGELES – Dodgers right-hander Blake Treinen underwent right shoulder labrum and rotator cuff repair surgery on Friday, and his availability for the 2023 season is now in jeopardy. Though the Dodgers didn’t release a timeframe for Treinen’s return, the surgery’s recovery time is about 10 months. If that’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
How will the Guardians attack the offseason?

This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell's Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Welcome to the latest edition of the Guardians Newsletter! It may be the offseason, but the fun here doesn’t have to stop. Just a reminder, I’m Mandy Bell and I just wrapped up my fourth season covering Cleveland for MLB.com. OK, let’s get into the good stuff.
CLEVELAND, OH
World Series champ Astros, GM James Click part ways

HOUSTON -- The World Series champion Astros are in search of a new general manager after owner Jim Crane announced Friday that James Click wouldn’t return for the 2023 season. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Crane said in a statement. “We have had great success in...
HOUSTON, TX
Blue Jays face tough choice behind the plate

This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson’s Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The biggest decision facing the Blue Jays this offseason is what they do with their talented trio of young catchers. It’s a...
How Mariners can make impact additions this offseason

SEATTLE -- Free agency began on Thursday at 2 p.m. PT, meaning that the Mariners are open for business, and it’s a perfect time for a state of the roster update before things really get moving. What kind of help do the Mariners need? Will they be active in...
SEATTLE, WA
Chavez rejoining Braves on Minor League deal

ATLANTA -- Jesse Chavez returning to the Braves was the easiest prediction of the offseason. So, it certainly wasn’t surprising when the Braves signed Chavez to a Minor League deal on Saturday. The veteran reliever will make a rate of $1.2 million when he is on Atlanta’s active roster.
ATLANTA, GA
Phillies reach 2-year deal with hitting coach Long (source)

The Phillies reached a two-year extension with Kevin Long that will keep the longtime hitting coach with the reigning National League champs through 2025, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Saturday. The club has not confirmed the news. Long, 55, is coming off his first season as the Phillies'...
WASHINGTON, PA
Breaking down the Rays' first-base options

This story was excerpted from Adam Berry's Rays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As he slumped through the second half, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that Ji-Man Choi wouldn’t return as the Rays’ primary first baseman. That inevitability became reality on Thursday, when Tampa Bay traded Choi to Pittsburgh for Minor League reliever Jack Hartman.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
These are the Cubs’ extension candidates

This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The bulk of the attention around the Cubs this offseason will center on the team’s pursuit of impact players to improve its postseason chances. Away from the Hot Stove, the front office also will be considering a handful of in-house extension possibilities.
CHICAGO, IL
These teams can end their awards droughts

The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) will hand out its four major end-of-season awards this week, beginning with the AL and NL Rookie of the Year Awards on Monday night. For some teams, having a winner in a certain category will be nothing new. For example, Aaron Judge could...
ARIZONA STATE
Watch Surprise, Glendale in AFL Championship game

(CIN, CWS, LAD, MIL, MIN vs. HOU, KC, PHI, PIT, TEX) After five and a half weeks of regular-season action and a thrilling semifinal play-in game on Friday, the stage is set for the Desert Dogs and Saguaros in the winner-take-all championship game. Glendale used big hits late in its...
GLENDALE, CA

