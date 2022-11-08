Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge gets good news on eve of market opening
Before Aaron Judge gets his ka-ching, the Yankees’ free agent will be adding some silver to his trophy case. The first biggie came Wednesday when Judge was the American League receipt of the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, which goes to the top offensive player in each circuit. Judge will...
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/8/22
Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.
MLB insider predicts robust market for Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo with 2 NL clubs in the mix
Anthony Rizzo is going to test the open market. On Monday, ESPN reported the 33-year-old first baseman was opting out of his contract. Rizzo had until five days after the World Series to make up his mind. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. MLB Network’s Jon Morosi names...
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 Option
The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $7 million team option on Danny Duffy for the 2023 season, which made him a free agent. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers’ intentions to do so while speaking with media from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Duffy...
Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo makes opt-out decision, report says
UPDATE (12:13 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo the $19.65M qualifying offer. Of course. Terrific two-way player.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million contract before the 2022 season, then went...
Five-time World Series champion Derek Jeter on Baseball Hall of Fame induction, World Series
Baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter played for 20 years as a shortstop for the New York Yankees. Jeter joins “CBS Mornings” to share what his recent return to Yankee Stadium meant, his thoughts on the World Series and being a girl dad.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB Silver Slugger Award: Winners include Mike Trout, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts
The Silver Slugger Award is MLB's much younger counterpart to the Gold Glove. Whereas the Gold Glove has been given to the best defensive player at each position in both leagues since 1957, the Silver Slugger has been given the best hitter at each position in each league, beginning in 1980.
Finalists revealed for 2022 MLB MVP, Cy Young, Rookie and Manager of the Year
The 2022 MLB season is in the books, and now it’s time to honor the year’s best. From both the American League and National League, 24 players and managers were shortlisted as finalists for four different awards as voted on by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Prospect Jason Martin Selected To PCL All-Star Team; Miguel Vargas Named PCL’s Top MLB Prospect
Los Angeles Dodgers prospects Jason Martin and Miguel Vargas both received postseason honors for their outstanding 2022 seasons with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Martin was selected to the Pacific Coast League All-Star Team as one of three outfielders and Vargas was named the PCL’s top MLB prospect. League All-Star Teams...
dodgerblue.com
FOCO Selling New Dodgers Bobblehead Designed As Thanksgiving Day Parade Float
FOCO released a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Tuesday morning, with the design featuring a Dodger Dog in the form of a Thanksgiving day parade float. The Dodger Dog bobblehead stands seven inches tall and is individually numbered out of 202 units. Set to a base of fans cheering and with the trademark “LA” logo, the Dodger Dog is dressed in uniform and complete with a glove catching a baseball.
dodgerblue.com
Tyler Anderson Free Agency Rumors: Angels & Red Sox Showing Interest
Tyler Anderson is a free agent for the second consecutive season, but this time he is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 32-year-old has proven throughout his career he is capable of being a quality innings-eater for a starting rotation, but the Dodgers helped him unlock more of his potential en route to a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings and his first career All-Star Game selection.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Luke Williams Claimed Off Waivers
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Luke Williams off waivers from the Miami Marlins, giving them 35 players on their 40-man roster. That includes the likes of Walker Buehler, Daniel Hudson and others who finished the 2022 regular season on the 60-day injured list. Also still part of the Dodgers 40-man roster are Danny Duffy and Justin Turner, as the team has not yet formally decided on their respective contract options.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: Blake Treinen May Miss 2023 Season Due To Shoulder Surgery
Blake Treinen appeared in just three games during the 2022 season before going on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder trouble. The Los Angeles Dodgers initially believed Treinen would avoid the IL, then they anticipated the right-hander only being out for a minimal period of time. Treinen wound up missing six weeks, all the while he and the Dodgers were vague on the specifics of his shoulder injury.
