Blake Treinen appeared in just three games during the 2022 season before going on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder trouble. The Los Angeles Dodgers initially believed Treinen would avoid the IL, then they anticipated the right-hander only being out for a minimal period of time. Treinen wound up missing six weeks, all the while he and the Dodgers were vague on the specifics of his shoulder injury.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO