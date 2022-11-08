ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/8/22

Baseball America | Josh Norris: Baseball America released their breakdown and Top 10 of Yankees prospects on Monday, with Anthony Volpe leading the way. Oswald Peraza and Jasson Domínguez round out the top three in a system that has some intriguing players, including a couple recent draft picks. Note: The full article is behind a paywall.
dodgerblue.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Decline Danny Duffy’s 2023 Option

The Los Angeles Dodgers declined their $7 million team option on Danny Duffy for the 2023 season, which made him a free agent. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman revealed the Dodgers’ intentions to do so while speaking with media from the General Managers Meetings in Las Vegas. Duffy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees’ Anthony Rizzo makes opt-out decision, report says

UPDATE (12:13 p.m.): The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports the “Yankees are expected to give Anthony Rizzo the $19.65M qualifying offer. Of course. Terrific two-way player.”. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Rizzo signed a two-year, $32 million contract before the 2022 season, then went...
dodgerblue.com

FOCO Selling New Dodgers Bobblehead Designed As Thanksgiving Day Parade Float

FOCO released a new Los Angeles Dodgers bobblehead on Tuesday morning, with the design featuring a Dodger Dog in the form of a Thanksgiving day parade float. The Dodger Dog bobblehead stands seven inches tall and is individually numbered out of 202 units. Set to a base of fans cheering and with the trademark “LA” logo, the Dodger Dog is dressed in uniform and complete with a glove catching a baseball.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Tyler Anderson Free Agency Rumors: Angels & Red Sox Showing Interest

Tyler Anderson is a free agent for the second consecutive season, but this time he is coming off a breakout 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 32-year-old has proven throughout his career he is capable of being a quality innings-eater for a starting rotation, but the Dodgers helped him unlock more of his potential en route to a 2.57 ERA in 178.2 innings and his first career All-Star Game selection.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Roster: Luke Williams Claimed Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Luke Williams off waivers from the Miami Marlins, giving them 35 players on their 40-man roster. That includes the likes of Walker Buehler, Daniel Hudson and others who finished the 2022 regular season on the 60-day injured list. Also still part of the Dodgers 40-man roster are Danny Duffy and Justin Turner, as the team has not yet formally decided on their respective contract options.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Blake Treinen May Miss 2023 Season Due To Shoulder Surgery

Blake Treinen appeared in just three games during the 2022 season before going on the 15-day injured list due to right shoulder trouble. The Los Angeles Dodgers initially believed Treinen would avoid the IL, then they anticipated the right-hander only being out for a minimal period of time. Treinen wound up missing six weeks, all the while he and the Dodgers were vague on the specifics of his shoulder injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy