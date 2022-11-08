Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
Next 5: Phoenix Suns continue minus Cam Johnson, Chris Paul questionable at Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS – Chris Paul’s sore right heel had nothing to do with why he kept having to stop while walking to the team bus at Wells Fargo Center's loading area in Philadelphia. He was signing autographs and taking pictures with fans at every turn. It was perhaps the...
3 Trade Ideas For Suns After Cam Johnson Injury News
Some events are seismic, same in the NBA. They’re the type of events that make people say “this changes everything”. The dissolution of the Soviet Union. The invention of the printing press. The first slicing of a loaf of bread. These are events that changed the world.
Suns, Jae Crowder Situation Unchanged per Report
The dynamic between the Phoenix Suns and power forward Jae Crowder continues to form interesting twists and turns despite absolutely no movement from either side about resolving the current situation. The two sides of the story have been heard about what exactly transpired over the summer, but both the Suns...
BREAKING: Chris Paul's Injury Status In Suns-76ers Game
Chris Paul has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers.
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
Brogdon exits game vs. Pistons with hamstring tightness
Malcolm Brogdon was forced out of Wednesday night's game vs. the Detroit Pistons due to injury and did not return. After the second quarter, the Boston Celtics announced Brogdon was dealing with hamstring tightness and would not take the court for the second half. C's fans will hope Brogdon's exit...
Suns PF Cam Johnson Has Surgery; Timetable for Return Unveiled
The Phoenix Suns haven't had great injury luck this season, and that was further exemplified when PF Cam Johnson left in the opening minutes of last Friday's loss to the Portland Trail Blazers with what was later revealed to be a torn meniscus. Questions about which course of action Johnson...
Jokic powers Nuggets past Spurs for 3rd straight victory
SAN ANTONIO -- — Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 10 assists, Michael Porter Jr. added 24 points and the Denver Nuggets defeated the San Antonio Spurs 115-109 on Monday night for their third straight victory. Denver point guard Jamal Murray added 19 points, six assists and five rebounds....
Nuggets 115, Spurs 109: What they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are on a four-game losing streak after losing to the Denver Nuggets, 115-109, at home. Keldon Johnson had 30 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 17 points. Tre Jones finished with 20 points and nine assists while Josh Richardson recorded 22 points.
Pelicans' Nance Jr. 'sore,' but avoids major injury in loss
INDIANAPOLIS -- The pain felt familiar to New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. With 1:45 left in the third quarter in Monday's 129-122 loss to the Indiana Pacers, Nance took a step forward to try to get the rebound after Pacers center Myles Turner blocked a Zion Williamson dunk attempt.
Charlotte Hornets Unveil City Edition Uniforms for 2022-23 Season
The Hornets went all out for this one.
Third-Year Forward Cam Reddish Proving His Impact After Second Consecutive Start
Two consecutive starts from New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish have shown glimpses of the player the team traded for at last season's trade deadline. Averaging 7.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting over 40 percent from deep in 21 minutes per contest, the former Atlanta Hawks forward has made an impact on both ends of the floor.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly won’t trade 1st round picks if losing persists
For Los Angeles Lakers fans hoping the team will give up future first-round picks to fix the team’s poorly constructed
LeBron James exits Lakers' loss to Clippers with left leg soreness, says 'not as bad' as 2018 groin injury
At 2-9, the Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily even with LeBron James on the floor this season. But they might have to face their first stretch without him. In the middle of one his better games of the season Wednesday night against the host Los Angeles Clippers James landed awkwardly while attempting a shot in the fourth quarter and immediately grabbed at his groin. The pain was too great for him to stay on the floor, and he exited the game with left leg soreness and did not return.
2023 NBA mock draft: Early projections with college basketball season starting
It’s never too early for our first 2023 NBA mock draft. With the 2022-23 season now ongoing and the college
Signing Day: Four-star guard Silas Demary Jr. inks with USC hoops
Four-star combo guard Silas Demary Jr. was the first player in the 2023 recruiting class to commit to USC basketball. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound Demary, who chose the Trojans over hometown North Carolina State as well as St. John’s and Virginia Commonwealth a month ago, confirmed his choice Wednesday morning when he signed his National Letter of Intent.
Markkanen's season-high 32 helps Jazz beat Hawks 125-119
ATLANTA -- — The best 3-point defense in the NBA was no match for Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz. Markkanen scored a season-high 32 points and the Jazz recovered after blowing a 15-point lead to beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-119 on Wednesday night. Hawks opponents had made only...
