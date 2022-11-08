Read full article on original website
Pele, Messi, Moore: Could this be the greatest all-time World Cup XI?
A host of the best players on the planet will be in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.They will all be hoping to make a name for themselves alongside some of the greats who have featured in the showpiece tournament over the years.Here, the PA news agency compiles a greatest all-time World Cup XI.Lev YashinYashin played in three World Cups for the Soviet Union, helping them to reach the quarter-finals twice, in 1958 and 1962, as well as the semi-finals in 1966. Dynamo Moscow stopper Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to win the European Footballer of the Year...
Senegal forward Sadio Mané a doubt for World Cup with injury
Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern didn’t specify how serious the injury might be, saying only that Mané would not be available to play Schalke on Saturday.
'I can't wait to add the sixth star!': Brazil icon Pele tips the South American nation to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years... as he gives his 'vote of confidence' to the team to handle the pressure of being tournament favourites
Brazil great Pele has backed the team to live up to their billing as World Cup favourites and capture a record-extending sixth title in Qatar, saying he has full confidence in the 26-man squad selected by head coach Tite. Brazil's squad was announced on Monday, and includes PSG star Neymar,...
Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In
Gareth Southgate has just announced the 26 players he has selected to attend the World Cup in Qatar. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold is among those selected. Who are the surprise picks and who gets left behind?
Mexico star Tecatito will miss the World Cup, for real this time
Jesús “Tecatito” Corona is finally, officially, out of the World Cup. The Mexican federation released a statement on Tuesday confirming Tecatito would not be fit for the tournament due to the broken fibula and rupture of his ankle ligaments he suffered in August. Tecatito, the statement said, “will not be able to be integrated into the Mexico national team heading to the World Cup Qatar 2022,” which was “due to the fact that his recovery process has not been completed after the injury suffered in August of this year.” The winger had been making faster-than-expected progress in his recovery from the injury, which...
Kaka’s Soccer GOAT Isn’t Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo
The former Brazil star named his “greatest of all time” in the sport on Tuesday.
'Done' - FSG Reach Agreement To Sell Liverpool FC
New reports have been released that claim FSG have agreed to a deal to sell Liverpool FC to an unnamed party from Qatar.
“I’m not impressed” – Cameroon star criticises Mohamed Salah and says he is just as good as Liverpool star
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world but his performances over the last five years don’t seem to have impressed Al-Nassr and Cameroon star, Vincent Aboubakar. The former Porto striker previously gave his opinion on the Liverpool star earlier this year...
Why FSG are looking to sell Liverpool now – key reasons and why it makes sense for them
Liverpool's owners have committed to a 'moneyball'-style approach – but does that make sense when rivals are state-owned?
Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad
With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
England squad projection for 2022 World Cup
Which 26 players should be in the England squad for the 2022 World Cup?. England go into the World Cup as the fourth favorites to win the trophy and there is a lot of pressure on Gareth Southgate’s squad. After finishing fourth at the 2018 World Cup and then...
Ronaldo Nazario names shock option for Brazil squad he would have taken
Brazil have name their squad for the 2022 World Cup and naturally, whatever the result was, there was going to be plenty of debate on the matter. Coach Tite has elected to pack out his squad with impressive and skilful forwards, headlined by Neymar Junior. From La Liga, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Raphinha all made the cut, but Matheus Cunha of Atletico Madrid did not.
'We are hoping for miracles. He HAS to be there': Senegal will use WITCH DOCTORS to get injured Sadio Mane to the World Cup - claims FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura - with the forward set to be included despite picking up an injury
Senegal will incredibly use witch doctors to cure Sadio Mane's injury in a bid to race him to the World Cup in Qatar, according to FIFA's Senegalese secretary general. Mane is set to be included in Senegal's squad for the World Cup despite suffering a leg injury this week, a source within the country's football federation told AFP on Thursday - with fears he would initially miss the tournament.
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
Wednesday's gossip: Bellingham, Endrick, Carrasco, Lloris, Shaw, Zaha, Mudryk, Jorginho, Isaksen
Manchester City are favourites to secure the signature of Borussia Dortmund's England midfielder Jude Bellingham, having held initial talks over a move for the 19-year-old. (Mail) Chelsea have had several meetings with Palmeiras' 16-year-old Brazilian striker Endrick but face competition from Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (Evening Standard) Newcastle have...
Brazil World Cup 2022 squad: Roberto Firmino misses out but Gabriel Martinelli included for Qatar
Arsenal forwards Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus have been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad, but there is no place for Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino in manager Tite’s 26-man group.Martinelli has been rewarded for his excellent start to the season for the Premier League leaders and joins a star-studded group of forwards that includes Neymar and Vinicius Junior, as well as Richarlison, Antony and Raphinha.Jesus and Martinelli had both missed out on Brazil’s previous squad in September, despite Arsenal’s strong start to the campaign. Firmino, who was included in Brazil’s 2018 squad, has scored eight times for Liverpool this season...
‘I like that’ – Jurgen Klopp now drops huge statement on FSG’s potential Liverpool sale
Caoimhin Kelleher was a man possessed between the sticks, saving three spot-kicks on the night before Harvey Elliott’s effort secured the victory. It’s a big statement from the German tactician amid ongoing fears that a petrostate with dubious human rights concerns could take over the club, forcing the manager into a rethink over his future at the Anfield helm.
‘More worry than excitement’: five Liverpool fans on FSG’s plans
After the owners hired two major banks to establish how much potential buyers would pay for the club, we ask supporters who, if anyone, they would like to see take over at Anfield
Manchester City Legend Sergio Aguero Isn't Counting Liverpool Out Of The Title Race
Former Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero believes that 'nothing should be taken for granted', suggesting Liverpool are not out of the title race just yet.
Reece James ‘devastated’ to miss out on the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Reece James says he is “devastated” to miss out on England’s World Cup squad. The Chelsea defender is recovering from a knee injury sustained last month and on Wednesday confirmed he will not be going to Qatar. England head coach Gareth Southgate...
