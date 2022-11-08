ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

theScore

Report: Suns' Johnson to miss 1-2 months after meniscus surgery

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will be sidelined between one-to-two months after electing to remove part of the meniscus in his right knee, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The Suns announced Sunday that Johnson required surgery but didn't provide a timeline for a return. He suffered the injury midway through...
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

NBA

Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost

To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Portland game Thursday

Thursday’s Western Conference game between New Orleans and Portland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM) features multiple players facing their former teams, including CJ McCollum and Josh Hart. Although his stint in the Rose City consisted of just a half-season, Larry Nance Jr. also has a chance to compete against an ex-club Thursday, but the forward/center’s status vs. Portland is listed as questionable due to a left knee hyperextension. Officially listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
NEW ORLEANS, LA

