3 Trade Ideas For Suns After Cam Johnson Injury News
Some events are seismic, same in the NBA. They’re the type of events that make people say “this changes everything”. The dissolution of the Soviet Union. The invention of the printing press. The first slicing of a loaf of bread. These are events that changed the world.
Donovan Mitchell continues to score big, but Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Sacramento Kings
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an eight-game...
Devin Booker Had Some Words For the Timberwolves Bench During Win: “We Don’t Play Iso Basketball”
The Phoenix Suns had an all-around great game against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 129-117 sound win last night. Devin Booker led the way with 32 points and 10 assists all without Chris Paul and Cam Johnson on the court. Throughout the second half, Booker had some choice words for...
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record following the Lakers' matchup with the Jazz. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Jazz? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming options for the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
Patrick Williams’ game compared to former Hornets forward Marvin Williams
Bulls third-year forward Patrick Williams’ game is similar to how former Hornets forward Marvin Williams played
Ingram’s 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of...
Report: Suns' Johnson to miss 1-2 months after meniscus surgery
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will be sidelined between one-to-two months after electing to remove part of the meniscus in his right knee, sources told ESPN's Brian Windhorst. The Suns announced Sunday that Johnson required surgery but didn't provide a timeline for a return. He suffered the injury midway through...
Suns F Cameron Johnson Undergoes Surgery, OUT 1-2 Months
According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson will miss 1-2 months after undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee. Johnson sustained the injury in the first quarter of Phoenix’s 108-106 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers last Friday. Before the injury,...
Rival Report: Portland winning again behind Damian Lillard return, Josh Hart boost
To help preview Thursday’s Western Conference matchup between Portland and New Orleans (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with Trail Blazers writer/reporter/podcaster Casey Holdahl, who broke down some of the reasons behind the club’s fast start. Portland-New Orleans features numerous intriguing storylines, including veteran backcourt stars facing each other as NBA opponents for the first time and a gritty former Pelicans guard/forward returning to the Crescent City.
Joel Embiid Addresses Loss of James Harden After Win vs. Suns
For the first time since James Harden's injury, Joel Embiid discussed the Sixers' loss.
Bradley Beal's Status For Mavs-Wizards Game
Bradley Beal has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.
Pelicans, Zion Williamson Still Searching For Identity
The New Orleans Pelicans have done well to start the season but they still lack an identity after 10 games of incorporating Zion Williamson.
Larry Nance Jr. questionable for Portland game Thursday
Thursday’s Western Conference game between New Orleans and Portland (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM) features multiple players facing their former teams, including CJ McCollum and Josh Hart. Although his stint in the Rose City consisted of just a half-season, Larry Nance Jr. also has a chance to compete against an ex-club Thursday, but the forward/center’s status vs. Portland is listed as questionable due to a left knee hyperextension. Officially listed as out for the Pelicans are Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL injury recovery), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Dereon Seabron (G League two-way).
