Drake And 21 Savage Sued By ‘Vogue’ Over Mock Cover

Drake and 21 Savage are under fire for their seemingly unauthorized use of Vogue Magazine’s image.

TMZ reports that the duo is in legal trouble after Condé Nast, the publishing house that owns Vogue , filed a lawsuit seeking $4 million in damages while requiring the pair’s mock magazine — and posters of the fake cover — be taken off the streets.

Dressed in all black, the two rappers graced a parody version of the historic zine as a part of their marketing plan to build hype surrounding their joint album, Her Loss . It ultimately led many fans to believe they were official cover stars for the publication’s latest or even a limited edition issue.

However, Condé Nast is making it known that they never permitted the rappers to use their brand’s logo or likeness for their rollout — despite Drake shouting out the editor-in-chief Anna Wintour in an Instagram post.

The parent company’s lawsuit claims Vogue and Anna “have not endorsed [ Her Loss ] in any way.” Condé Nast has reportedly asked the stars “multiple times” for all promos using the Vogue name to be taken down, but as of Tuesday (Nov. 8), nobody from either camp has honored the request.

Legal docs obtained by the outlet state that the rappers “ falsely promoted ” the parody of Vogue Magazine across social media and plastered posters of the duo’s fake cover in various big cities.

Condé Nast also claims Drake and 21’s teams sent out emails regarding the covers entitled “celebrating Drake’s Vogue cover.” The email also claimed that their street teams would be handing out copies across the United States.

So, when it’s all said and done, Her Loss may turn out to be their loss.

Elsewhere, the collaborative album’s lyrical content has garnered some controversy as well.

Drake and Savage’s new controversial joint record managed to ruffle feathers online due to the Canadian rapper taking shots at Serena Williams’ husband, Ice Spice, Megan Thee Stallion, Kanye West, and DRAM.

The joint album quickly became a trending topic. Many users discussed the album’s contents and whether or not Aubrey’s shots were called for.

With many social media users voicing their disdain for the disses, specifically the Meg double entendre, the album still appears to be on track to debut at No.1.