Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Houston philanthropist has donated almost $500 millionAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Driver slams into HPD patrol vehicle blocking traffic for another accidenthoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Newly Re-elected Lina Hidalgo Mocks RivalsMae A.Harris County, TX
Cougar Classic from 11/14 to 11/16Adrian HolmanHouston, TX
Astros Fans Shower Commissioner Manfred With Well-Earned BoosIBWAAHouston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner suggests Aaron Judge could be on his way back
It is no secret the New York Yankees desperately want to retain the services of Aaron Judge, but they will have aggressive competition trying to extend him. The San Francisco Giants seem to be their primary competitor at this point in time, given their financial flexibility, but it is known that Judge would prefer to stay with the team that helped develop him into the superstar he is today.
Yardbarker
Yankees eyeing superstar pitcher from the Astros to bolster starting rotation
The only starting pitcher the New York Yankees are set to lose is Jameson Taillon, who general manager Brian Cashman avoided discussing during his most recent press conference. Taillon served as a solid No. 5 pitcher, but the Yankees are trying to keep reallocating their costs at some positions so they can afford Aaron Judge and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who is expected to make a bit more money in free agency.
Yardbarker
World Series MVP Jeremy Pena gets new gig on Monday
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who was named World Series MVP, will continue his celebration in the coming days and weeks. That will include a stop at Raising Cane’s in southeast Houston on Monday. But Peña won’t just be there to chow down — he’ll actually be working...
Yardbarker
Angels: Fans React to Aaron Judge Beating Out Shohei Ohtani for MLBPA Awards
After an impressive season breaking the all-time AL home run record, Aaron Judge beat out Shohei Ohtani for two of the MLBPA's Players Choice Awards. Judge was definitely deserving of the awards, but Shohei Ohtani also made a strong case to win. The two-way star set a career-best 2.33 ERA...
Yardbarker
10 free agent outfielders for the White Sox to consider
With free agency officially beginning this afternoon, the White Sox will be able to get to work on completing their team for the 2023 season. With AJ Pollock officially opting out of his contract, the White Sox enter the offseason with Luis Robert as their only *true* outfielder on the roster. While Oscar Colas is likely to be an option at some point at the position, the White Sox will need to build some depth while also finding a top-of-the-line option to get most of the at-bats in left field.
Yardbarker
Agent Scott Boras Likes the Halos as a Landing Spot for his Clients
Scott Boras is MLB's super agent. He's by far the most well known agent among fans, and every offseason, he seems to be the star of the show. That's no different this year, as many of his clients are among the best on the open market. As always, he's going to work to get them the best contracts and most amount of money that he can can — no matter the team, and no matter the owner.
Yardbarker
Texas Rangers reportedly targeting three of the top pitchers in MLB free agency
With MLB free agency now open, the Texas Rangers seem to have designs on landing at least one of the top pitchers in this year’s market. Last winter, the Rangers made a big splash by snatching up two of the best everyday players on the MLB free-agent market. The organization gave stars Corey Seager and Marcus Semien a combined $500 million over the next decade in an attempt to have their first winning seasons since 2016. Unfortunately, that did not happen.
Yardbarker
James Click aired ‘grievances’ with Astros after one-year offer?
The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office. The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a...
Yardbarker
Yankees could save $38 million by offloading 3 players
The Yankees have a lot of work ahead trying to clear some payroll and open up the funding to retain superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Bombers have a projected total payroll of $182.3 million, according to Spotrac. Last season, they sat at $264.9 million after arbitration, so the projected number will increase substantially over the next few months.
Yardbarker
2 Cardinals Stars Rake In Yet Another Set Of Honors
The St. Louis Cardinals are no strangers to reeling in important hardware at the end of seasons. Last season, St. Louis had five players win Gold Glove Awards. This year, both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado had outstanding seasons, which were enough to put them both in the conversation for the National League MVP Award.
Yardbarker
Will Austin Hedges Return To The Guardians?
The Guardians can sign players, make trades with other teams, or do whatever they feel necessary in order to upgrade their roster before next April. One question that remains is what will happen at catcher. There are multiple avenues that Cleveland could take including bringing back Austin Hedges, trading for a proven player, or handing the keys over to Bo Naylor.
Yardbarker
These Two Teams Reportedly Red Sox's Biggest Threat In Xander Bogaerts Sweepstakes
Xander Bogaert's free agency market is starting to heat up and not in the best way for the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts and the Red Sox have been unable to come to terms on a new deal so far and although there have been conversations between the two sides, no progress reportedly has been made.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Fan Has A Clear Message About An Offseason Goal
The St. Louis Cardinals figure to be a team that is prepared to have a busy offseason. The team won 93 games during the regular season and captured their first NL Central title since 2019. However, this does not mean that there aren’t holes to fill. The departures of...
Yardbarker
Will Brewers pursue Justin Turner for a second consecutive offseason?
Last offseason, the Brewers offered free agent Justin Turner a multiyear contract. He ended up turning it down and returning to the Dodgers on a two-year deal with an option for the 2023 season. The Dodgers have elected to turn down the $16M option, making Turner a free agent for the second consecutive offseason. That begs the question, will the Brewers pursue him again this offseason?
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Rumors: Dodgers Behind Yankees & Giants
After a historic 2022 season that saw him break Roger Maris’ American League home run record, New York Yankees free agent Aaron Judge is in position to sign a lucrative contract that could very well exceed $300 million. The presumed AL MVP has drawn widespread interest from teams, including...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Insider Clarifies The Goal With Justin Turner
The Los Angeles Dodgers have decided not to pick up Justin Turner‘s club option for 2023, which means that he may have played his last game in a Dodgers uniform. However, that does not mean that the Dodgers won’t try and retain him for 2023. With his option...
Yardbarker
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in All-Star Starting Pitcher
In 2022, Anderson went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career. He also took a no-hit bid into the 9th inning against these Angels back in June, only to have Shohei Ohtani break it up. Since Anderson has the qualifying...
Yardbarker
News and Notes: The Blue Jays again have interest in Andrew Heaney, Ronald Acuna Jr. trade speculation, and more!
Heaney was among the names in the mix last winter to be Toronto’s next Robbie Ray when it became clear that the bargain-bin-arm-turned-Cy-Young-winner was going to secure a bag of cash elsewhere in free agency. Heaney wound up inking a one-year, $8.5 million deal with the L.A. Dodgers and...
Yardbarker
Friday Rant: There is no world where trading Ronald Acuña is a good idea
I’m fully aware Ronald Acuña Jr. didn’t have the season everyone hoped for this year, but let’s be real about why that was the case. He was coming off a surgically repaired knee, missed an entire year, and had no offseason. That’s not an easy thing to do. I fully expect him to come back a different player in 2023 — the same guy that was the best player in the National League before his ACL injury.
Yardbarker
Yankees Fan Proposes Interesting Offseason Idea
The New York Yankees may have an opening in their starting rotation this offseason. The rotation is already solid, featuring Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, and Frankie Montas. But there could be room for a major signing. Among the top starting pitchers available is left-hander Carlos Rodon, who followed...
Comments / 0