Related
Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005064/en/ From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
woodworkingnetwork.com
BLS reports that furniture and wood products employment falters
While manufacturing and the overall economy have added jobs in recent months, the furniture and wood products industries haven’t done as well. According to a new report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in October, the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs, bringing the 3-month average to 289,000 jobs per month. The unemployment rate rose to 3.7% but remained near historic lows. No super sector saw a decline in jobs in October, with notable job growth in manufacturing and healthcare. Average hourly earnings rose 4.7% compared with October 2021, a slower rate of growth than in prior months.
boatingindustry.com
Welsh manufacturer expands to the U.S.
A Welsh marine equipment manufacturer is on track to open a dedicated base in the U.S. with support from the Welsh Government. Makefast Group designs and manufactures equipment for the marine and safety industries, as well as systems for super yachts and luxury boats including retractable sunroofs, awning units, and bathing platforms.
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded as the peak for the number of people employed in the sector, 19.6 million Americans were engaged in manufacturing work.
Three Kroger Locations Unexpectedly, and Permanently, Closing
As a judge temporarily halts the Albertsons merger due to antitrust pressures, three locations are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WOWKTV.com, WDTV.com, KREM.com, and FOX5Atlanta.com.
freightwaves.com
Werner acquires ReedTMS Logistics in $112M deal
Werner Enterprises announced Monday that it has acquired freight broker ReedTMS Logistics for $112.4 million. The transaction also included the acquisition of a small dedicated carrier. The purchase price includes a maximum earnout of $7.5 million dependent on 2023 results. The deal was funded through Werner’s existing credit facilities, which...
roofingmagazine.com
ABC Supply Co. Expands Into Canada With the Acquisition of the Monarch Group of Companies
ABC Supply Co., Inc. has acquired the Monarch Group of Companies, which includes Monarch Siding Centre Inc., Monarch Exterior Centre Inc. and Monarch Metal Systems Inc. Monarch is a premier supplier of siding, roofing and select exterior building materials throughout Alberta, Canada. The acquisition adds the first international ABC Supply...
thecentersquare.com
Agriculture researcher predicts 'perfect storm' for high grocery prices nationwide
(The Center Square) – The cost of farming will remain volatile next year, and high grocery prices with it, according to a University of Missouri research associate for the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute. "This isn't a message I like talking about," Senior Research Associate Ben Brown told...
Infinitum Electric Secures $30M in Additional Growth Capital to Expand and Fully Automate Production Facility in Mexico and Rebrands as Infinitum
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Infinitum, creator of the sustainable, breakthrough air core motor, today announced $30 million in additional growth capital from Riverstone Holdings Latin America, Alliance Resource Partners, Caterpillar Venture Capital and Cottonwood Technology Fund. The funds will be used to expedite commercial and industrial motor production by expanding and fully automating assembly at the company’s 65,000 square foot facility in Mexico to meet a significant increase in demand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005254/en/ A deconstructed view of the Infinitum Aircore EC motor. (Graphic: Infinitum)
Aviation International News
Bunce Notes Challenges for Business Aircraft Manufacturers
The three biggest hurdles facing business aircraft manufacturers right now are workforce issues, supply-chain pinch points, and regulatory challenges, according to Pete Bunce, president and CEO of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. Speaking recently at Corporate Jet Investor Miami, he noted that despite the success of the Aviation Manufacturing Jobs...
Is Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin an emerging national political figure?
Who is Glenn Youngkin? Who is the governor of Virginia? Will Glenn Youngkin run for president in 2024? Who will run for president in 2024?
constructiontechnology.media
New products and services announced at Trimble Dimensions
At Trimble Dimensions in Las Vegas, US, new products and services were announced, such as the Trimble Construction Cloud powered by Microsoft Azure, an industry cloud to streamline projects, a collaboration between Trimble and HP on a robotic total station, and a new partnerhip in autonomous construction surveying technology. Over...
Sustainable Logistics Center Coming to New York Metro Area
Businesses looking to provide same-day delivery on the East Coast are getting a new logistics center, the Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II, in northern New Jersey. The facility, to be developed and managed by Goodman Group, is strategically located for last-mile logistics delivery to over 15 million people in the New York City metro area. “The launch of our latest development in New Jersey will unlock a new strategic location, making it highly sought after by customers servicing New York City and the surrounding communities,” Anthony Rozic, CEO of Goodman North America, said. “Goodman Industrial Center Carlstadt II is a great example...
US News and World Report
Chipmaker TSMC Plans Arizona Factory Expansion
(Reuters) - TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to Apple Inc, said on Wednesday it was constructing a building that could serve as its second chip factory in Arizona in the United States. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd said in an emailed statement to Reuters that...
Happi
Dynamic Blending Increases Manufacturing Capacity
Contract manufacturer Dynamic Blending is expanding its manufacturing facility. The company is near doubling its facilities in Utah, allowing for increasing production capacity, expansion in product offerings and the addition of both a “white room” and quality control lab. The need for expansion is due to accelerating demand that keeps the company listed among the fastest growing in the US and Utah. UV50 just named the company among its top 10 movers with three-year growth of more than 600 percent and now topping 140-plus employees.
NatureWorks Selects General Contractor for New Fully Integrated Ingeo™️ PLA Biopolymer Manufacturing Facility in Thailand
PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- NatureWorks, the world’s leading manufacturer of low-carbon polylactic acid (PLA) biopolymers made from renewable resources, has selected TTCL Public Company Limited (SET: TTCL ) as the general contractor for procurement, construction, commissioning, and startup support services for their new Ingeo™️ PLA manufacturing complex in Thailand. The new facility is designed to be fully integrated and will include production of lactic acid, lactide, and polymer. Located on the Nakhon Sawan Biocomplex (NBC) in Nakhon Sawan Province, the manufacturing site will have an annual capacity of 75,000 tons of Ingeo biopolymer and will produce the full portfolio of Ingeo grades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005063/en/ Early-works construction on NatureWorks’s new Ingeo PLA manufacturing facility in Thailand began in June 2022 keeping expected completion of the facility on schedule for the second half of 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)
North America’s First In-line Sandwich Packaging Testing Lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC)
CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- ProAmpac, a leader in flexible packaging and material science, has partnered with JBT Proseal, a leading tray sealing machine manufacturer, to offer North America’s first in-line sandwich packaging testing lab at ProAmpac’s Collaboration & Innovation Center (CIC). Designed to form and seal fresh sandwich packaging, Proseal’s GTSV machine will be used to optimize packaging design while allowing customers to run trials on new packaging formats without disrupting commercial production operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005629/en/ ProAmpac’s Sandwich Wedge is a fiber-based package that includes a thin film lining for product viewing and freshness. (Photo: Business Wire)
Hyundai is hiring: Georgia Department of Labor posts new positions available for EV plant
Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, LLC is working alongside the Georgia Department of Labor to secure its massive workforce. Some 8,000 plus job openings will be open over the next several years, but more than a dozen are available now, including Global Trade Manager, Procurement Management Assistant Manager and Treasury Manager.
