PLYMOUTH, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- NatureWorks, the world’s leading manufacturer of low-carbon polylactic acid (PLA) biopolymers made from renewable resources, has selected TTCL Public Company Limited (SET: TTCL ) as the general contractor for procurement, construction, commissioning, and startup support services for their new Ingeo™️ PLA manufacturing complex in Thailand. The new facility is designed to be fully integrated and will include production of lactic acid, lactide, and polymer. Located on the Nakhon Sawan Biocomplex (NBC) in Nakhon Sawan Province, the manufacturing site will have an annual capacity of 75,000 tons of Ingeo biopolymer and will produce the full portfolio of Ingeo grades. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005063/en/ Early-works construction on NatureWorks’s new Ingeo PLA manufacturing facility in Thailand began in June 2022 keeping expected completion of the facility on schedule for the second half of 2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO