Curry County provides disposal box for retired American Flags

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Ahead of Veterans Day on Friday, officials with the Curry County Administration reminded the community about the proper disposal of an American Flag that has been worn or torn.

Officials detailed that if a flag is beyond repair, it should be disposed of properly to honor, “our country’s history, the people who fight to protect our freedom, and reverence we have for our great nation.”

The National Association of Counties, along with the National Flag Foundation, and the National Sheriff’s Association have partnered with Curry County to provide a flag disposal box in the County Administration Complex lobby, located at 417 Gidding Street in Clovis.

“As we approach Veterans Day, Curry County is proud that we are able to continue to provide the residents an avenue to respectfully and properly retire and dispose of their flags,” said Lance Pyle, Curry County Manager.

The county, according to officials, requested that the flags are folded properly, in order to handle them with care and respect, before placing them in the disposal box.

For any questions regarding the disposal of flags contact the County Manager’s Office at 575-763-6016.