ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curry County, NM

Curry County provides disposal box for retired American Flags

By Erin Rosas
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15DLrl_0j3BiadF00

CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Ahead of Veterans Day on Friday, officials with the Curry County Administration reminded the community about the proper disposal of an American Flag that has been worn or torn.

Officials detailed that if a flag is beyond repair, it should be disposed of properly to honor, “our country’s history, the people who fight to protect our freedom, and reverence we have for our great nation.”

The National Association of Counties, along with the National Flag Foundation, and the National Sheriff’s Association have partnered with Curry County to provide a flag disposal box in the County Administration Complex lobby, located at 417 Gidding Street in Clovis.

“As we approach Veterans Day, Curry County is proud that we are able to continue to provide the residents an avenue to respectfully and properly retire and dispose of their flags,” said Lance Pyle, Curry County Manager.

The county, according to officials, requested that the flags are folded properly, in order to handle them with care and respect, before placing them in the disposal box.

For any questions regarding the disposal of flags contact the County Manager’s Office at 575-763-6016.

Comments / 1

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Eastern New Mexico University gallery manager receives art educator award

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from Eastern New Mexico State University, a staff member was awarded the 2022 New Mexico Higher Education Art Educator of the Year by the New Mexico Art Educators Association. ENMU officials detailed that Bryan Hahn, ENMU Runnels Gallery Manager/Curator and Coordinator of Creative Services, was recognized for […]
PORTALES, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 arrested after Thursday Clovis SWAT incident

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Thursday afternoon arrest in the 1100 block of Purdue Street in Clovis. The department said officers arrested 47-year-old Johnny Stonelake, “for outstanding arrest warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation on original charges…” According to a news release, a […]
CLOVIS, NM
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy