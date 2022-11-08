A house for sale in Staten Island, New York, has impeccable timing when it comes to the paint job on the face of the residence. The home, which is listed for $579,900, has an American flag painted on the front — and had hit the market a month prior to the midterm elections that have dominated the news cycle. While the outside sports red, white and blue, the 2,400-square-foot inside is as basic as they come, according to the photos on Zillow.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO