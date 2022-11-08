Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
therealdeal.com
New York’s wealthiest renters drive prices to new records
In a literal tale of two cities, New York rents last month showed the widening gap between the haves and have-nots under the stubborn weight of inflation. Among Manhattan’s wealthiest, rents notched a series of new highs. The median price for a luxury unit with concessions hit a record...
Raleigh News & Observer
Paint job on the exterior of this house for sale has Zillow Gone Wild talking. ‘Why?’
A house for sale in Staten Island, New York, has impeccable timing when it comes to the paint job on the face of the residence. The home, which is listed for $579,900, has an American flag painted on the front — and had hit the market a month prior to the midterm elections that have dominated the news cycle. While the outside sports red, white and blue, the 2,400-square-foot inside is as basic as they come, according to the photos on Zillow.com.
This NY Macy’s Has One of the Only In the World! Ever Take A Ride?
People from all over the world come to New York State to see Niagara Falls, the Adirondack Mountains, Lake George and of course Manhattan! We have the New York Yankees, Broadway and Buffalo Wings to brag about but there are some lesser known attractions that are just as amazing. Did...
From sales associate to service tech: 20 seasonal job openings in NYC, including salary information
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s that time of year when retailers are seeking seasonal workers to help during the busy holiday season. It will be different than previous years for job seekers in New York City, after a recent city law went into effect requiring companies with more than four employees to post salary ranges on job postings — both those shared on public sites and on internal bulletin boards, as well as jobs that offer a hybrid or remote position.
Cloudy Donut Co., First Black-Owned Business in Brooklyn Heights Will Have Your Tastebuds On Cloud Nine
Cloudy Donut Co. is a new vegan doughnut shop that made history as the first Black-owned business in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. According to VegNews, the food and beverage business was founded in 2020 by restaurateur Derrick Faulcon, and it produces over 40 vegan doughnut flavors, including classics such as Chocolate Glaze, Boston Cream, and Powdered Jelly.
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Shelter Turns 60 Homeless Men Away: We Must Stop Underfunding Homeless Services
More than 60 single men experiencing homelessness were denied their right to shelter in New York City. According to a joint statement from the Coalition for the Homeless and Legal Aid, this breach is immoral and illegal. When Seeking Shelter in the City that Never Sleeps Becomes an Exhausting, Futile...
brickunderground.com
How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC
Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
New York City small business owner, a lifelong Democrat, is voting red: 'Major shift'
Greenwich Village in New York City, a bastion of left-wing activism, is experiencing "a major shift to the right" under recent Democrat policy failures. Gallery owner Eli Klein shared thoughts.
Eater
A 200-Seat Dim Sum Parlor That Stays Open Until 4 A.M. Is Opening in Chinatown
Dim Sum Palace, a small chain of Manhattan dim sum parlors, will bring a massive 200-seat restaurant to Chinatown later this year. The company announced the new location — opening at 27 Division Street, between Market and Catherine streets, on December 18 — in an email to Eater, saying the space would “operate as traditional dim sum destinations in the past” and stay open until 4 a.m. The new restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s seventh in the city according to its website, will become one of the borough’s largest dim sum parlors, rivaled by Golden Unicorn, located less than a block away.
Curbed
What Neighborhoods Went for Lee Zeldin?
The unofficial results from Tuesday night’s New York gubernatorial election are in and Kathy Hochul secured her spot (albeit by a relatively slim margin compared to past Democrats), capturing 52.6 percent of the vote to Lee Zeldin’s 47.4 percent. Hochul carried New York City with the exception of Staten Island (naturally), but some neighborhoods elsewhere in the city were splashes of red in what was otherwise a sea of blue. A micro-level rundown, according to preliminary data from the City’s handy neighborhood tracker:
evgrieve.com
A GoFundMe campaign launched ahead of Ray's 90th birthday at Ray's Candy Store
In January, Ray Alvarez, who's still working the late-night shift at Ray's Candy Store, turns 90. Ahead of that, the shop, which opened in 1974 here at 113 Avenue A just north of Seventh Street, is now hosting a GoFundMe "to help ensure he can keep his bills paid and his doors open for as long as he wants!"
therealdeal.com
Village landlord’s 146-unit portfolio hits the auction block
Kenneth Rosenblum is ready to part with a half dozen multifamily buildings after years of battles with his co-landlord: his mother. A 146-unit portfolio in the West Village courtesy of Standard Realty Associates is hitting the auction block, Crain’s reported. The walk-up portfolio, which is 82 percent free-market and inclusive of commercial spaces, includes 25 Thompson Street, 71 Thompson Street, 98 Thompson Street, 42 Bank Street, 99 Perry Street and 117 Waverly Place.
travellens.co
15 Best Hotels in New York City with an In-Room Jacuzzi
New York City is easily one of the best places to find luxurious hotels. Regardless where you stay, you should find a hotel that best fits your needs. In all five NYC boroughs—Queens, Manhattan, Bronx, Brooklyn, or Staten Island)—you will find a hotel you will love. If you’re...
Powerball in NY: More than 20 tickets worth $50,000 sold
NEW YORK (PIX11) — No one struck it big in New York and took home Powerball’s grand prize, but people throughout the state won smaller prizes, lottery officials announced Tuesday. A Power Play prize worth $100,000 was sold. More than 20 third-prize winning tickets, each worth $50,00, were also sold. Each ticket had four matching […]
Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion
It took two hours, 45 minutes and 12 seconds for Jacob Caswell to make history: as the New York Marathon’s first non-binary winner to take home a cash prize — and Hell’s Kitchen’s first ever local champion. Caswell, 25, was one of the Hell’s Kitchen heroes to take part in an especially tough marathon, with […] The post Meet Hell’s Kitchen’s First NYC Marathon Winner: Jacob Caswell makes History as Non-Binary Champion appeared first on W42ST.
Amazon warehouse coming to the Bronx
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Amazon keeps expanding it presence in New York City and now the e-commerce giant has set it sights on the northeast Bronx, where it is set to take over an unconventional space. It used to be the site of the Whitestone Multiplex Cinemas on Bruckner Boulevard. The movie house sat vacant […]
theredstonerocket.com
Brooklyn draftee returns from Vietnam as man
Dennis Berger was a dividend clerk for a Wall Street brokerage when he received his draft notice in 1966. He reported for duty Oct. 10, his mother’s birthday. “I had one year of college, but the Arizona State University requested that I leave,” he said. The 20-year-old private...
American Christmas in Mt. Vernon Delights Kids and Families
Walk through a real workshop to see how much of the city's holiday décor is made at American Christmas in Mount Vernon.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Hitler's Insane Weapon Designed to Wipe Out New York City
The Amerikabomber was a massive, state-of-the-art bomber that Hitler planned to use to annihilate New York City. Check out today's epic new video to find out what stopped Hitler from using one of his most powerful weapons against America. via The Infographics Show. Matt Coneybeare. Matt enjoys exploring the City's...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
Comments / 0