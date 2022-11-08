ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNYers head to the polls

AMHERST, N.Y. — On Tuesday afternoon, 2 On Your Side was in Amherst at the Clearfield Community Center where a steady stream of voters showed up during the lunch hour and beyond. Folks we talked to said they were pleased with how many people they saw coming out to...
AMHERST, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New York Judge Makes History On Election Night

Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
NEW YORK STATE
lafourchegazette.com

Plaisance to become Lockport's Mayor

Republican Barry Plaisance will be the next Mayor in the Town of Lockport. With 100% of the precincts reporting, Plaisance won the special election to fill the remaining time on former Mayor Ed Reinhardt's term. Plaisance won 58% of the vote to avoid a run-off with the aforementioned Reinhardt, who...
LOCKPORT, NY
2 On Your Side

Sean Ryan secures victory in race for 61st State Senate

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On election night the 61st seat in the New York State Senate was up for grabs between Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III. Republican and Conservative lines candidate and current State Senator Ed Rath III raced against Democrat and Working Families Party and incumbent candidate State Senator Sean Ryan, who formerly was in the old 60th District.
2 On Your Side

Polls open for Election Day in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is election day and polls will be open in New York until 9 p.m. Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races. Here's what you need to...
2 On Your Side

Lexington Co-op workers attempting to form a union

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another group of workers are attempting to form a union in Western New York, this time at the Lexington Co-op. The group, called Lexington Co-op Workers United, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. Lexington Co-op Workers United said it sent a letter to management,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
NEW YORK STATE
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

