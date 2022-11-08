Read full article on original website
Lexington Co-op not voluntarily recognizing union, wants staff to vote
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lexington Co-op will not voluntarily recognize Lexington Co-op Workers United as a union. On Wednesday Lexington Co-op Workers United sent a letter to management asking for their group to be recognized as a union and spelled out the reasons the union was being formed. Early Saturday...
Federal judge puts halt to cannabis license rollout in 5 NY regions
ALBANY, N.Y. — A U.S. District Judge in the Northern District of New York has blocked the state from issuing any cannabis dispensary licenses in five regions of the state. Judge Gary Sharpe issued the ruling Thursday after a lawsuit was filed by Variscite NY One, Inc. The lawsuit...
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
Tenney reelected to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Republican Claudia Tenney wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race shortly before 11 p.m. The 24th Congressional District is newly redistricted and includes parts of Niagara, Genesee, and Wyoming counties, as well as part of the...
Group gives away hundreds of turkeys, bags of produce
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Families in Buffalo got some help ahead of Thanksgiving. MMB Realty Group spent Saturday morning handing out hundreds of turkeys, and bags of produce, to anyone who stopped by the Canisius College parking lot. Organizers say the idea started when they were looking for a big...
WNYers head to the polls
AMHERST, N.Y. — On Tuesday afternoon, 2 On Your Side was in Amherst at the Clearfield Community Center where a steady stream of voters showed up during the lunch hour and beyond. Folks we talked to said they were pleased with how many people they saw coming out to...
New York Judge Makes History On Election Night
Last night was a history-making night in New York State both on the state level and the local level. As the polls closed, Governor Kathy Hochul became the first female to be elected as Governor in New York, she wasn't the only person making history. In Buffalo, Judge Gary Wilson...
NY Democrats may have lost seats but poised to keep strong majorities in state Legislature
NY Democrats are poised to maintain strong majority in the senate despite losing seats. Democrats could lose anywhere between four and seven seats in the state Assembly, though several races were still too close to call. [ more › ]
'Totally Sweet Day 4 Kids' took place at RiverWorks on Saturday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo and Sweet Buffalo teamed up Saturday for the first "Totally Sweet Day 4 Kids!" The free event invited families with kids facing illness and other hardships to play games and other activities at Buffalo RiverWorks. There was bingo, dancing and a photo booth to...
James declares victory in NYS Attorney General race
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Incumbent Democrat Letitia James declared victory over Republican Michael Henry in the race for New York attorney general. Around 2 a.m. on Wednesday the Associated Press called the race for James. “We sent a message, a shot across the bow to the most powerful companies and...
Voters to decide on New York State Environmental Bond Act
It is asking for approval to bond $4.2 billion for investment in clean water, air, wildlife and the environment over a number of years.
Plaisance to become Lockport's Mayor
Republican Barry Plaisance will be the next Mayor in the Town of Lockport. With 100% of the precincts reporting, Plaisance won the special election to fill the remaining time on former Mayor Ed Reinhardt's term. Plaisance won 58% of the vote to avoid a run-off with the aforementioned Reinhardt, who...
Sean Ryan secures victory in race for 61st State Senate
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — On election night the 61st seat in the New York State Senate was up for grabs between Sean Ryan and Ed Rath III. Republican and Conservative lines candidate and current State Senator Ed Rath III raced against Democrat and Working Families Party and incumbent candidate State Senator Sean Ryan, who formerly was in the old 60th District.
Polls open for Election Day in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is election day and polls will be open in New York until 9 p.m. Among the races, residents in New York State can vote for our governor and lieutenant governor; NYS comptroller; NYS attorney general; federal, state, and local races. Here's what you need to...
Election Day 2022: Who won the big races in Western New York?
Tune in at 9 p.m. for live elections coverage
Lexington Co-op workers attempting to form a union
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another group of workers are attempting to form a union in Western New York, this time at the Lexington Co-op. The group, called Lexington Co-op Workers United, made the announcement on social media on Wednesday. Lexington Co-op Workers United said it sent a letter to management,...
First Line Brewing company gives honor to veterans and first responders
BUFFALO, N.Y. — First Line Brewing, located at 4906 S. Buffalo St., is a local bar that is known for specifically giving back to first responders. Each year first responders gather around for fun, food, and beer to celebrate their hard work and dedication. The event is also in...
Bennett High School hosts Miss Buffalo pageant for first time
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 2023 Miss Buffalo competition was held Saturday night at Bennett High School. A total of 19 young women from across Western New York competed, and five will move on to compete for Miss New York. It's a chance for girls to earn thousands of dollars...
Victims and survivors of the May 14 shooting honored at Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt 3 others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.
Hochul defeats Zeldin for New York governor
BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC News and the Associated Press have declared Gov. Kathy Hochul the winner in the New York governor's race. Hochul was going up against U.S. Rep Lee Zeldin. Both made their final pleas to New York voters last weekend. Hochul declared victory and spoke to her...
