Councilor seeks probe into book on city
An Albuquerque city councilor wants an investigation into a recently published book about the city’s response to the pandemic and racial unrest of 2020, raising questions about the project’s necessity and adherence to policy. Councilor Dan Lewis on Wednesday asked the city’s Office of Inspector General to look...
Sandoval County hires new marketing, communications director
Shawn Perry-Turner has joined Sandoval County as director of marketing and communications. In this newly created role, Perry-Turner will be in charge of developing and managing all aspects related to the county’s marketing and communications efforts and serve as the public information officer. She worked for Bernalillo County from...
UNM College of Pharmacy Receives Grant to Help Close Diversity Gap and Improve Health Outcomes
The University of New Mexico College of Pharmacy has received three-year $260,250 grant from The McKesson Foundation to support increased access to health care providers whose cultural and ethnic background is similar to the populations they serve. “The generosity of the McKesson Foundation will allow us to support under-represented students...
RR rehab hospital gains top grades for clinical outcomes
ClearSky Health has awarded ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Rio Rancho with the organization’s annual Clinical Advancement Award in recognition of the hospital’s clinical outcomes. The hospital is part of ClearSky Health, a rehabilitative healthcare provider that owns and operates medical rehabilitation hospitals in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico,...
ABQ letter carriers robbed at gunpoint, $50,000 reward offered
U.S. Postal Service letter carriers were robbed twice last month in Albuquerque in what authorities believe are connected cases. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects. The first robbery was Oct. 4 at 3 p.m. at...
Sagebrush Ct. house set for demolition
Remains of the house on Sagebrush Ct. set for demolition (Garrison Wells/Observer) Rio Rancho Governing Body unanimously approved a resolution to demolish a house at 1340 Sagebrush Ct. SE. The property owner did not return multiple calls from city officials to clean the property. The house twice caught fire, and...
Rio Rancho Police Department arrest records: Sept. 8-Sept. 15
Editor’s note: These records identify those arrested, cited or given a summons within a specified period of time, including the charges as documented by the Rio Rancho Police Department. The City of Rio Rancho no longer provides arrest records for juveniles. Defendants are considered innocent until proven guilty. Anyone...
Turkey prices soaring, look for specials to save
Butterball Turkeys weighing 12-14 lbs. cost almost $40 at Albertsons on NM 528.(Michaela Helean) Get ready to spend more than you are used to on a Thanksgiving turkey this year. The cost is higher than ever, with average prices soaring to $40-$50 for a 12-14-pound bird. Larger ones that weigh...
New Jemez ranger station opening set, fuelwood and Christmas tree permits offered over phone
SANTA FE – New building, same address!. Surrounded by red rock canyons and cottonwoods, the new Jemez Ranger Station is located at 051 Woodsy Lane, the same scenic spot off NM Highway 4 in Jemez Springs. The Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) celebrated the Jemez District’s new facilities with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Friday, Nov. 4.
Badge on Albertsons employees means he, or she, is a veteran
As people across the country observe Veterans Day, The United Family asks guests to keep an eye out for team members who are wearing a veteran pin on their name tag — a new initiative by the company to provide extra recognition to team members for their military service.
Air Force emphatically extends Lobo football’s skid
In a game so one-sided and uninteresting that the CBS Sports Network broadcast crew was talking movie trivia early in the fourth quarter, the Air Force Falcons thrashed the New Mexico Lobos 35-3 on Saturday at Falcons Stadium at Air Force Academy north of Colorado Springs. That’s what happens when...
Cold, but crowded for Veterans Day parade
More than 100 Rio Rancho residents turned out on a chilly Friday Veterans Day to salute the area’s veterans. The parade ran from County Club Drive to Pinetree Rd. and got underway at about 10:15 a.m. Residents and children held American flags, some that were passed out by Rio...
Chances of snow Sunday, Veterans Day today
This weekend will be chilly with some winds and a small chance of snow Sunday night. Though, word has it that next week will be colder. Albuquerque National Weather Service says, “Fortunately, the weekend will feature the warmest days of the week. A storm system will bring light snow accumulations to portions of northern and central New Mexico Sunday night through Monday.”
Storm tame Tigers of Los Lunas, 49-9, move into 6A semifinals
It was the Josh Perry Show again at Lightning Bolt Stadium Friday night, when the senior running back rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns as No. 1 Cleveland advanced into the Class 6A semifinals for the seventh season in a row after a 49-9 rout of No. 9 Los Lunas.
