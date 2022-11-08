Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Woman arrested for DWI after crash also kicks police equipment, damages wall in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County woman who was arrested for driving while intoxicated following a crash in Flemington Borough also damaged police equipment and a wall, according to police. The crash happened on Sunday, October 30 in the area of South Main Street, police said.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
Crash Causes Serious Injuries, Detours In Morris County: DEVELOPING
A crash with serious injuries was causing several detours in Morris County on Saturday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred on Route 24 between Cliffwood Road and Fox Chase Road in Chester, police said on Facebook. Initial and unconfirmed reports requested Atlantic Air 3 medical helicopter to the scene around...
UPDATE: Victim In Hackensack Barbershop Shooting Dies, Killer Remains At Large
UPDATE: A man struck by gunfire at a Hackensack barber shop early Saturday evening died at the hospital, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed. Shots rang out outside the Minyety Barbershop off the corner of Lehigh and Essex streets around 5 p.m. Responders told Daily Voice that a 28-year-old city...
wrnjradio.com
Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Route 17 fatal crash in Orange County
CHESTER – A crash between a tractor-trailer and a car resulted in a fatality, first responders at the scene of the 6:45 a.m. accident on Route 17 reported. The incident occurred on the Goshen-Chester town line in the westbound lanes. Emergency services personnel responded and State Police are conducting...
Driver, 64, Airlifted After 3-Car Chain-Reaction Crash In Hunterdon County
A 64-year-old driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a three-car chain-reaction crash in Hunterdon County Thursday evening, authorities said. The crash occurred in the left lane of Route 31 north just prior to West Main Street (CR 513) in Clinton Township around 6 p.m., Police Administrative Division Commander, Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. said in a release.
wrnjradio.com
No headlights, disregarding stop sign leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An officer’s observation of a vehicle allegedly being driven without its headlights and disregarding a stop sign in Denville Township Tuesday led to the driver being charged with driving while intoxicated. On November 8, an officer stopped a vehicle on Savage Road...
Judge drops indictment of N.J. police chief accused of providing funeral escorts
A Superior Court judge has dismissed the criminal case against Robert Kugler, the suspended Saddle Brook police chief who ran for Bergen County Sheriff in 2021 and was accused of providing police escorts to his own funeral home. Judge Marilyn C. Clark found that Kugler didn’t violate the intent of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Two sentenced in fentanyl overdose death
MILFORD, PA – Two individuals have been sentenced for engaging in the sale of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Matamoras, PA man, Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin said. Sarah Turner, 34, of Matamoras, was sentenced to 13 to 26 years in state prison after pleading...
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
Two Injured In Howell Crash
HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis
PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
N.J. contractor who took $65K from homeowner gets no jail time, prosecutor says
A former contractor who admitted stealing thousands of dollars from a client who had hired him to build a home in Ocean Township will not see the inside of a jail cell, authorities said. Mihkel Grunbaum, 49, of Monmouth Beach was sentenced by a superior court judge to two years...
Mary Fontoura, wife of the Essex County sheriff, dies at 79
They met at a place called “The Alibi,” a strange choice perhaps for a guy who would become cop. Her name was Mary and from the start, Armando Fontoura, a former Newark police officer who now serves as sheriff of Essex County, said he was smitten. “It was...
Drug trafficking ‘king’ sentenced in Pike County
MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man who referred to himself as a “king” in Pike County has been sentenced for drug distribution and other related charges. According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Ricky Land Jr., 40, was sentenced to 15.25 years to 30.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. […]
hudsontv.com
38-Year-old female Inmate found dead at Hudson County Jail
HUDSON COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING DEATH OF INMATE AT THE HUDSON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a female inmate that occurred at the Hudson County Correctional Facility on Tuesday, November 8,...
Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty
BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
