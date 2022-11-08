ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

Man charged with defiant trespassing in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A 25-year-old man was arrested last month after police said he trespassed at business in Flemington Borough. On October 19, an officer responded to a business in the borough for multiple 911 hang-ups, police said. The officer located Alexis D. Brooks inside the...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Woman accused of providing false name during traffic stop in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A woman is accused of providing cops with a false name after she was stopped by police in Flemington Borough. On October 11, an officer stopped a vehicle for various traffic violations. Upon requesting the driver credentials, Annette Kuilan advised she didn’t have them with her and provided a false name to law enforcement, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Route 17 fatal crash in Orange County

CHESTER – A crash between a tractor-trailer and a car resulted in a fatality, first responders at the scene of the 6:45 a.m. accident on Route 17 reported. The incident occurred on the Goshen-Chester town line in the westbound lanes. Emergency services personnel responded and State Police are conducting...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Two sentenced in fentanyl overdose death

MILFORD, PA – Two individuals have been sentenced for engaging in the sale of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a Matamoras, PA man, Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin said. Sarah Turner, 34, of Matamoras, was sentenced to 13 to 26 years in state prison after pleading...
MATAMORAS, PA
wrnjradio.com

Hunterdon County man charged with DUI following crash

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol following a crash last month in Flemington Borough. On October 11, police responded to the area of Park Avenue and Bonnell Street for a report of a motor vehicle...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling heroin/fentanyl in Monroe County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced that a man has been sentenced on charges of intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Keith Parson, 50, of Stroudsburg, distributed street-level quantities of a substance containing heroin and fentanyl, including from his residence, from November 2020-2021. Police say a search […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Jersey Shore Online

Two Injured In Howell Crash

HOWELL – Two people were hospitalized after a collision on Southard Avenue, according to authorities. Police reported that the crash took place at around 8 p.m. on November 10 on Southern Avenue. The crash involved a Ford F150 pick-up driven by a 64-year-old Jackson man and a Ford Focus...
HOWELL, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Weapons and menacing arrest in Port Jervis

PORT JERVIS – A 36-year-old Port Jervis man is being held in the Orange County Jail on charges stemming from a menacing incident last summer. Butchie Middleton was arrested on Monday and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and a misdemeanor for menacing. On July 22, Port...
PORT JERVIS, NY
WBRE

Drug trafficking ‘king’ sentenced in Pike County

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man who referred to himself as a “king” in Pike County has been sentenced for drug distribution and other related charges. According to Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin, Ricky Land Jr., 40, was sentenced to 15.25 years to 30.5 years in prison on drug trafficking charges. […]
PIKE COUNTY, PA
hudsontv.com

38-Year-old female Inmate found dead at Hudson County Jail

HUDSON COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE INVESTIGATING DEATH OF INMATE AT THE HUDSON COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY. Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez has released the following information:. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the death of a female inmate that occurred at the Hudson County Correctional Facility on Tuesday, November 8,...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty

BAYONNE, NJ – The Bayonne Police Department today is mourning the loss of a member of their ranks. Overnight, the department announced the unexpected death of Captain Paul Jamolawicz. At this time, it is unclear how the 37-year police veteran died. “It is with a heavy heart that I must announce the death of Bayonne Police Department Captain Paul Jamolawicz. Captain Jamolawicz died unexpectedly tonight while on-duty serving our community,” Chief Robert Geisler said Saturday morning. “On behalf of the City of Bayonne and the Bayonne Police Department, I would like to express our condolences to the Jamolawicz Family.” Jamalowicz The post Bayonne cop dies unexpectedly while on duty appeared first on Shore News Network.
BAYONNE, NJ
wrnjradio.com

License plate left behind at hit-and-run scene leads to arrest in Morris County

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A license plate left behind at the scene of a hit-and-run crash has lead to the arrest of a Warren County man. On November 1, police responded to a hit-and-run accident on Stedwick Drive. The officer observed property damage to a fence near the dumpster area and located a license plate at the scene of the accident, police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ

