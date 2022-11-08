Read full article on original website
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
cw39.com
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
KXAN wins 4 Lone Star EMMYs
KXAN was nominated for 16 awards — the most of any station in the Austin area.
Are You Ready For Snow? Here’s the 2022-23 Winter Forecast for Texas
Winter is revving up and getting ready to hit the state of Texas. But what do we have to look forward to?. The National Weather Service has put out its three-month outlook for the state of Texas, and it looks like La Niña still has a hold on our winter.
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
VIDEO: Hail, rain fall in the Hill Country, on Lake Travis
Strong to severe storms moved through Central Texas Friday, bringing windy and cooler weather.
Locals recall February Freeze as they stock up on firewood in Williamson County
Will Steely braved the rain and wind to get his season's worth of firewood. He says since the February Freeze, he has taken more precaution ahead of weather like what's predicted the next week like making sure he has plenty of wood on hand.
First RSV vaccine with UT ties expected to be available by next year
Texas Department of State Health Services data shows for PCR testing, which is a nasal swab and more commonly used, there was a peak of roughly 1,300 positive RSV tests in mid-October across the state.
Austin Powwow returns for 29th year
Austin’s annual Powwow returned for its 29th year following a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Place Sells The Best Sub Sandwiches In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best sub sandwich stores in each state.
The Austin Women’s Boxing club serves as a training ground and refuge for local boxers
For these ladies, it’s more than just a sport and definitely more than just modern gladiators putting themselves against one another. Boxing brings a sense of family, community, love, and peace.
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 11
LBJ blanked Elgin 69-0 in its first Class 5A playoff game and Liberty Hill clobbered SA Highlands 63-17.
Austin eatery bakes one of the best cupcakes in Texas & the country: report
When you think of the state of Texas, you think of great sports, things to do, nightlife, and food. When thinking of food we know your mind wonders to barbecue, tacos, meat and more of the ole thing, but when it comes to sweets, this Central Texas eatery is doing something right.
Big cities swung left in Texas’ governor’s race, while smaller cities, rural areas moved right
O'Rourke won the major population centers of Harris, Dallas, Bexar and Travis counties, while Abbott won smaller cities, like Lubbock, Amarillo, Abilene and Tyler, while also running up the margins in rural areas.
Roller coaster rankings ride continues for Longhorns, out after TCU loss
The Texas Longhorns have been bouncing in and out of both the Associated Press Top 25 rankings and the USA Today Coaches Poll, and following the 17-10 loss to TCU at home on Saturday, they're on the outside once again.
This is The Only City in Texas That Has Housed All Of Their Homeless Vets
Did you know Abilene, Texas is the first city in all of this huge state of Texas to house all of its homeless veterans? It's truly astounding how many homeless veterans there are in this country. Men and women volunteer to serve and protect this country, they give their time and after separating, whether it's ETSing, retiring, or an honorable discharge, the transition back to civilian life is for many.
KOCO
Looking at snow chances Monday as storms, wintry weather head into Oklahoma
Temperatures have dropped in Oklahoma following the cold front, with wind chills ranging from the teens to 30s in parts of the state. One thing the KOCO 5 First Alert Weather Team is keeping an eye on is the threat for snow on Monday. Below is what we know as...
Elderly Bee Cave man found safe
He was reported missing Friday afternoon, but found safe Friday night.
Duncanville’s Ron Holland, No. 1 basketball recruit in Texas, signs with Texas Longhorns
Ron Holland, and 6-foot-8 forward from Duncanville, signed a National Letter of Intent to play hoops for the Longhorns next season. The early signing period for basketball players runs from Nov. 9-16.
KSAT 12
New Braunfels High quarterback shocked, falls from utility pole, officials say
NEW BRAUNFELS – A New Braunfels High School quarterback is recovering in a San Antonio hospital after he climbed a metal utility pole and was shocked before falling at least 20 feet, according to officials. Leighton Adams, a junior, will miss Friday’s playoff game at Jerry Comalander Stadium against...
