If you don’t have your SC driver’s license, can you still vote in person? What to know

Even without a driver’s license, there are ways South Carolina residents can vote in person.

Election Day is underway and that means it’s time for people to exercise their right to vote. However, with all the hustle and bustle of the day on the way to the polls, some registered voters might forget to bring their driver’s license to identify themselves. Still others might not have a driver’s license.

Though a driver’s license is the most standard form of identification the state accepts before letting residents vote, it’s hardly the only form.

According to scvotes.gov , residents voting in person can bring any one of the following photo IDs to their polling place:

SC driver’s license

SC Department of Motor Vehicles ID card, which includes SC concealed weapons permit

SC voter registration card with photo

U.S. passport

Federal military ID, which includes all Department of Defense photo IDs and the Department of Veterans Affairs Benefits Card

What if you have a Photo ID but forget to bring it?

Even if you don’t have a photo ID in person at your polling place, you can still vote with a provisional ballot, scvotes.gov states. However, the ballot will only count if you show your Photo ID to your county voter registration office before the certification of an election, which is usually on Thursday or Friday.

What if you don’t have any photo IDs?

Even even if you don’t have any of the photo IDs listed above, South Carolina has set up ways for you to vote if you’re already registered.

You can visit your local elections office to get a SC voter registration card with a photo, even on Election Day, scvotes.gov states.

When you arrive, provide your date of birth and the last four digits of your social security number.

If you cannot get a photo ID, bring your non-photo voter registration card with you to your polling place.

You can vote on a provisional ballot and sign an affidavit stating you have a reasonable impediment to obtaining a photo ID, scvotes.gov states. The ballot will count unless the county board of voter registration and elections proves you are lying about your identity or your reasonable impediment. Some reasonable examples include: