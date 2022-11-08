For the first few weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season, it really looked like the Brooklyn Nets were the NBA equivalent of a failed state. They went 2-5 for the month of October and had to stave off one controversy after another. They had to deal with a coaching change, Kyrie Irving being Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons getting injured. Now, they seem to have found some renewed vigor, going 4-2 in November. However, at 6 wins and 7 losses, they are tied for ninth spot in the Eastern Conference. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the Nets’ disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.

10 HOURS AGO