Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA analysis reveals identity of 19th century “vampire” buried in ConnecticutB.R. ShenoyGriswold, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Why Day Pond State Park in CT is Worth the TripThe Connecticut ExplorerColchester, CT
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
Related
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
1 pleasant surprise for Hawks early in 2022-23 NBA season
The Atlanta Hawks have had a nice start to the 2022-23 season, which isn’t necessarily surprising after their frantic offseason of work. After losing in the first round of playoffs last season, the Hawks knew that they had some work to do if they wanted to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals like […] The post 1 pleasant surprise for Hawks early in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sabrina Ionescu set for Oregon return, but there’s a twist
New York Liberty all-star Sabrina Ionescu had one of the best careers in NCAA basketball history when she was at Oregon. Now, she is returning to the program that put her in the national spotlight. The program announced that the former WNBA first overall pick will be joining the staff as the director of athletic […] The post Sabrina Ionescu set for Oregon return, but there’s a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Jordan’s NBA champion teammate who disappeared: Bison Dele
When the story of Michael Jordan is being discussed by any NBA fanatic, his teammates are always involved as one of the primary reasons for his success. It has been well-documented that Jordan’s Finals appearances and championships started to accumulate when he was surrounded by talented and determined teammates.
Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA
The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022
Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
Hornets star LaMelo Ball speaks out after first game in 213 days
The Charlotte Hornets got blown out on Saturday night, as they had no answer to a dominant display by the Miami Heat. The home team used a big third quarter to create separation against the Hornets, and from that point on, the Heat did not look back. The silver lining for the Hornets, however, is […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball speaks out after first game in 213 days appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Angry fans boo Knicks off MSG court after giving up a whopping 145 points vs. Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder are far more competent this season than years of an ongoing rebuild suggest. Still, it’s hard to blame Madison Square Garden for its collective reaction to the New York Knicks’ porous defense against the underrated Thunder regardless. New York fell to Oklahoma City 145-135...
Sam Cassell’s Tyrese Maxey wish that Sixers fans probably want to come true
The Philadelphia 76ers prevented back-to-back losses to the Atlanta Hawks, as they avenged their road defeat to Trae Young and company last Thursday with a 121-109 win Saturday night at home. Tyrese Maxey played a huge role in that Sixers win that left Philadelphia assistant coach Sam Cassell wishing that the guard would be with the team for a dozen more years.
4 people most to blame for Nets’ disappointing start to 2022-23 season
For the first few weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season, it really looked like the Brooklyn Nets were the NBA equivalent of a failed state. They went 2-5 for the month of October and had to stave off one controversy after another. They had to deal with a coaching change, Kyrie Irving being Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons getting injured. Now, they seem to have found some renewed vigor, going 4-2 in November. However, at 6 wins and 7 losses, they are tied for ninth spot in the Eastern Conference. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the Nets’ disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.
Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion
Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Celtics-Nuggets blesses fans with unreal wedgie off a free throw
I personally have been covering basketball for quite a number of years now. I’ve watched the sport as a spectator for an even longer time. Throughout my whole basketball experience, I have never seen a wedgie of the magnitude of that of Grant Williams from Friday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Denver Nuggets.
The 1 Knicks player that is garnering trade interest across the NBA
The New York Knicks have had a decent start to the 2022-23 season, as their win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night pushed their record back to .500 at 6-6 through 12 games. And even though the season is young, teams have already begun to identify Immanuel Quickley as a potential trade target as their current campaign progresses.
'He's taking a beating down there': How Phoenix Suns big Deandre Ayton can get to the line
MIAMI –Deandre Ayton can fix this free throw issue with one, simple goal — get to the line once a quarter. That’d put him at eight free throw attempts a game. Right now, he's at 2.5 attempts for his career and career-low 1.9 this season for Phoenix (8-4). ...
The Heat sharpshooter Suns wants in potential Jae Crowder trade
Jae Crowder has been linked to the Miami Heat for quite some time. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns’ forward is seeking a trade and has yet to play this season. Recent reports have stated that Phoenix wants a specific player from Miami in a potential trade, per SNY. “Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched […] The post The Heat sharpshooter Suns wants in potential Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Grizzlies goes full savage mode with ultimate troll job of Timberwolves after Friday’s win
The Memphis Grizzlies are the embodiment of chaos in the NBA. The Ja Morant-led squad has been terrorizing teams with their explosive offense and spunky play on both sides of the ball. Their style of play is complemented by a group of players who aren’t afraid to talk trash before, during, and after the game. […] The post Grizzlies goes full savage mode with ultimate troll job of Timberwolves after Friday’s win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kings rookie Keegan Murray’s father graciously responds to concerns about rookie
There was a lot of hype surrounding Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray to start the season. The No. 4 overall pick came hot out of the gate as he proved that he is going to be a force to be reckoned with this season. Murray lost a lot steam once...
Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on ‘championship’ offense with Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors have been a perfectly average offensive team through the first 10 games of the regular season. The defending champions’ 112.2 offensive rating ranks 15th in the league, per NBA.com/stats, a standing that’s actually somewhat surprising given the simultaneous struggles of two of their top scoring options. Klay Thompson is shooting 41.5% […] The post Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on ‘championship’ offense with Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jayson Tatum, Celtics’ hilarious possession belongs in Shaqtin Hall of Fame
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics had quite a Saturday night, as they wrecked the Detroit Pistons in a 117-108 victory. However, it did not too smoothly for the Celtics in the early goings of the contest. Cue the orchestral masterpiece that is Yakety Sax for this hilarious Celtics sequence...
Tyrese Maxey vocal on major fix that solved his shooting slump in Sixers win sans James Harden
PHILADELPHIA – For the first time since James Harden went down with a foot injury, Tyrese Maxey has found his shooting groove. He had a typical Maxey game as the Sixers won 121-109 against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks. Maxey attacked the Hawks defense looking to score instead...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0