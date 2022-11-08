ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

ClutchPoints

1 pleasant surprise for Hawks early in 2022-23 NBA season

The Atlanta Hawks have had a nice start to the 2022-23 season, which isn’t necessarily surprising after their frantic offseason of work. After losing in the first round of playoffs last season, the Hawks knew that they had some work to do if they wanted to make it back to the Eastern Conference Finals like […] The post 1 pleasant surprise for Hawks early in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Sabrina Ionescu set for Oregon return, but there’s a twist

New York Liberty all-star Sabrina Ionescu had one of the best careers in NCAA basketball history when she was at Oregon. Now, she is returning to the program that put her in the national spotlight. The program announced that the former WNBA first overall pick will be joining the staff as the director of athletic […] The post Sabrina Ionescu set for Oregon return, but there’s a twist appeared first on ClutchPoints.
EUGENE, OR
ClutchPoints

Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA

The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 at Chase Center, erasing a double-digit second-half deficit behind much-improved play from the bench, dogged defense and palpable team-wide determination. Draymond Green dominated on both ends despite scoring just two points. Andrew Wiggins had 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, making life hard on Darius Garland and […] The post Steve Kerr fires bold Stephen Curry claim that will terrify rest of the NBA appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022

Kyrie Irving is a professional basketball player who currently plays for the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA. He is an NBA champion, seven-time NBA All-Star, and a former Rookie of the Year winner. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Kyrie Irving’s net worth in 2022.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Hornets star LaMelo Ball speaks out after first game in 213 days

The Charlotte Hornets got blown out on Saturday night, as they had no answer to a dominant display by the Miami Heat. The home team used a big third quarter to create separation against the Hornets, and from that point on, the Heat did not look back. The silver lining for the Hornets, however, is […] The post Hornets star LaMelo Ball speaks out after first game in 213 days appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

4 people most to blame for Nets’ disappointing start to 2022-23 season

For the first few weeks of the 2022-23 NBA season, it really looked like the Brooklyn Nets were the NBA equivalent of a failed state. They went 2-5 for the month of October and had to stave off one controversy after another. They had to deal with a coaching change, Kyrie Irving being Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons getting injured. Now, they seem to have found some renewed vigor, going 4-2 in November. However, at 6 wins and 7 losses, they are tied for ninth spot in the Eastern Conference. Here we will look at the four people most to blame for the Nets’ disappointing start to the 2022-23 season.
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion

Stephen Curry willed his team to a much-needed victory again on Friday night, dropping 40 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State Warriors’ hard-fought 106-101 victory. He not only scored at least 40 points for the second game in a row, but dominated the fourth quarter in truly singular fashion just like he […] The post Stephen Curry sounds off on his sheer dominance after another 40-point explosion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

The Heat sharpshooter Suns wants in potential Jae Crowder trade

Jae Crowder has been linked to the Miami Heat for quite some time. The disgruntled Phoenix Suns’ forward is seeking a trade and has yet to play this season. Recent reports have stated that Phoenix wants a specific player from Miami in a potential trade, per SNY. “Miami is among the teams Phoenix has touched […] The post The Heat sharpshooter Suns wants in potential Jae Crowder trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies goes full savage mode with ultimate troll job of Timberwolves after Friday’s win

The Memphis Grizzlies are the embodiment of chaos in the NBA. The Ja Morant-led squad has been terrorizing teams with their explosive offense and spunky play on both sides of the ball. Their style of play is complemented by a group of players who aren’t afraid to talk trash before, during, and after the game. […] The post Grizzlies goes full savage mode with ultimate troll job of Timberwolves after Friday’s win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on ‘championship’ offense with Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors have been a perfectly average offensive team through the first 10 games of the regular season. The defending champions’ 112.2 offensive rating ranks 15th in the league, per NBA.com/stats, a standing that’s actually somewhat surprising given the simultaneous struggles of two of their top scoring options. Klay Thompson is shooting 41.5% […] The post Stephen Curry drops truth bomb on ‘championship’ offense with Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
