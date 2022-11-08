ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Crime Reports: Random suspect shoots occupied Abilene home

By Erica Garner
 5 days ago

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law .

Incidents

800 block Alisons Way – Burglary of Vehicle
A victim reported an unknown suspect stole items from unlocked vehicles at her residence, including perfume, $20 in cash, and a credit card.

3000 block of Founders Place – Assault Family Violence
A man claims he was physically assaulted by his wife. There was no visible injury, but he did feel pain.

900 block of Parsons Road – Assault Family Violence
A victim was assaulted by her husband in south Abilene. He then fled the scene.

600 block of N Pioneer Drive – Theft of Property
A victim reported an unknown suspect took a bike worth $500 from their front porch.

200 block of Chapel Hill Road – Deadly Conduct (Discharge Firearm)
A victim reported an unknown suspect fired a weapon into an occupied residence.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Credit Card Abuse
A report was taken for debit/credit card abuse.

1100 block of Poplar Street – Assault Family Violence
A victim reported she was assaulted by her boyfriend.

4500 block of S 1st Street – Harassment
A victim reported she was harassed by a known suspect.

5500 block of Piping Rock Drive – Theft of Firearm
A victim reported her firearm worth $300 was stolen by a known suspect.

600 block of EN 23rd Street – Apartment C
A victim claimed they were harassed.

1800 block of Ambler Avenue – Assault Family Violence

3000 block of Heritage Circle – Assault Family Violence
An assault family violence report was taken in south Abilene.

1300 block of Barrow Street – Theft of Property
A south Abilene business reported a suspect passed all points of sale with two boxes of hair dye worth a total of $16.

1600 block of N 7th Street – Theft of Property
Police responded to a local residence in reference to property being stolen.

Arrests

Joe Rodriguez – Public Intoxication
Officers contacted Rodriguez after he was seen running out into traffic. He admitted to using methamphetamine and using marijuana. He was arrested for being intoxicated in a public place.

Jesus Devora – Warrant
Devora was contacted during a call for service and found to have outstanding warrants.

NAME READACTED – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
A suspect was contacted after he was seen slumped over inside his vehicle. Officers found a methamphetamine pipe in plain view. He was issued a citation and released.

Michael Rosetti – Warrant
Rosetti was contacted by officers and found to have an active warrant.

Randall Padgett – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying Weapon
Padgett was contacted after he was seen driving 20 mph on the interstate. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and had a cup with an alcoholic beverage inside. He admitting to consuming Patron tequila while driving. His breath analysis results showed his blood alcohol levels of 0.238 and 0.220.

Michael Clark – Possession of Controlled Substance
Clark was contacted during a call about a suspicious vehicle. He was sweating and showing signs of being intoxicated. Methamphetamine was found in his vehicle.

Jerry Williams – Warrant, Possession of Controlled Substance
Williams was contacted during a call for service and was found to have an envelope with methamphetamine inside.

Carlton Lovato – Public Intoxication
Lovato was contacted for falling asleep on the sidewalk. He was exhibiting signs of being intoxicated and there was an empty 4 Loko cans.

