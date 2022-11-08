The first Overwatch 2 balance patch will be going live on November 15 on all platforms of gameplay. Here’s everything we know about the mid-season update with an early update on the patch notes. The update will be focusing on multiple nerfs on the biggest winners of the transition to Overwatch 2, after its release. The early patch notes released a total of five heroes that will be receiving nerfs, including the newest addition to the team, Kiriko.

9 HOURS AGO