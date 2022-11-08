Read full article on original website
Related
Fortnite Leaks: Fortnite Partners with MrBeast Burger
Famous YouTuber MrBeast might be collaborating with Epic Games after some events were revealed an upcoming MrBeast Burger crossover with Fortnite. MrBeast has amassed a lot of following, especially in his Youtube accounts, that anything he does always trends. MrBeast also has a Gaming channel, MrBeast Gaming, where they play or even collaborate with a […] The post Fortnite Leaks: Fortnite Partners with MrBeast Burger appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘This game depresses you’: Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns slaps Anthony Edwards with harsh NBA reality
There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the Minnesota Timberwolves of late, and sadly, they haven’t been all good. For one, Anthony Edwards has been struggling to start the new year, which has drawn some criticism from fans and experts alike. Karl-Anthony Towns is the leader of this...
IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Champions Stage Results
We are now down to the wire as we start the final leg of the CSGO Major, Champions Stage of IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022. A total of 24 teams participated, down to the Top 8 of this year’s final Major, we begin to see which will get a direct invite for the Blast Premier […] The post IEM Rio CSGO Major 2022: Champions Stage Results appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Overwatch 2 Nov 15 Update Patch Notes
The first Overwatch 2 balance patch will be going live on November 15 on all platforms of gameplay. Here’s everything we know about the mid-season update with an early update on the patch notes. The update will be focusing on multiple nerfs on the biggest winners of the transition to Overwatch 2, after its release. The early patch notes released a total of five heroes that will be receiving nerfs, including the newest addition to the team, Kiriko.
Israel Adesanya eats final round KO against Alex Pereira in UFC 281
Israel Adesanya is the middleweight champion no longer after falling via TKO against challenger Alex Pereira in UFC 281. After four and a half grueling rounds, Pereira connected on a massive left hook that left Adesanya rocked. He then continued on the attack until the referee had to step in and call it. AND NEW […] The post Israel Adesanya eats final round KO against Alex Pereira in UFC 281 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors news: Draymond Green drops truth bomb on Dubs pursuing Kevin Durant trade in offseason
Remember when a Kevin Durant reunion with the Golden State Warriors was a real possibility? During the height of the Brooklyn Nets star’s trade request, the Dubs were among the teams rumored to trade for the star. In the end, KD reneged on his trade request, choosing instead to stay with the team.
Drake takes $2 million L on Israel Adesanya-Alex Pereira fight
When he’s not banging out full-length albums, Drake isn’t afraid to make some million-dollar bets to pass the time. But he wasn’t as lucky as Mattress Mack on his latest wager as he ended up losing a cool $2 million on the Israel Adesanya vs. Alex Pereira fight in UFC 281, per TMZ. Drake put […] The post Drake takes $2 million L on Israel Adesanya-Alex Pereira fight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GUNTHER wants to go one-on-one with WWE’s “Beast Incarnate”
Though he may be the least prolific champion on the main roster right now in terms of WWE accolades, what with the other belts being held by two-thirds of The Shield and the longest-tenured Tag Team Champions in the promotion’s history, the “Ring General” is anything but an unworthy Title holder – an anti-Austin Theory, if you will.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0