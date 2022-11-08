Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Millions in stimulus money available to Chicago renters and homeownersJ.R. HeimbignerChicago, IL
Chicago Alderman Visited What He Said Looked Like a Jail Housing MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Finance Committee Considers $5,740,000 Request From Board of Educ for Aquaponics Classroom & Plumbing RepairNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Related
Who is favored to win NFL MVP after nine weeks in 2022?
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play
German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
Helmet-less Baker Mayfield headbutts teammates to celebrate TNF win
Baker Mayfield was amped up for the Carolina Panthers' win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. Maybe a little too amped up. After kicker Eddy Pineiro gave Carolina a 25-15 lead with a field goal in the final seconds, Mayfield greeted members of the Panthers' kicking unit on the field and gave some of them a celebratory headbutt.
Dolphins power past Browns to extend winning streak
Jeff Wilson led a potent rushing attack with 119 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries as the host Miami Dolphins crushed the Cleveland Browns 39-17 on Sunday afternoon at Miami Gardens, Fla. The Dolphins (7-3) head into their bye week on a four-game winning streak after shutting down one of the NFL's best running games. The Browns (3-6) finished with 112 yards on the ground, but most of that...
Fields breaks down his 67-yard, record-breaking touchdown
Justin Fields smashed his record-breaking 61-yard touchdown run last Sunday against the Miami Dolphins with a 67-yarder on Sunday against the Lions. He rewrote his franchise record for the longest quarterback run and longest quarterback touchdown run, along with becoming the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple 60+ yard rushing touchdowns in a single season.
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders
Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Fields says 'execution' is missing piece from final drives
The Bears have come up short a few times this season, with the opportunity to save some games with a late-game drive. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense had just under two-and-a-half minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter down one touchdown score. Five plays into the series, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped by Cam Dantzler, who returned it 16 yards to end the game.
Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills
There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills
Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Justin Fields has more rushing yards than three NFL teams
Justin Fields is a machine on the ground. He has more rushing yards this season than three NFL teams – the Los Angeles Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fields has 749 rushing yards this season, which is more than all three teams. Over the...
Justin Fields rewrites his Bears quarterback rushing record
Justin Fields is rewriting history. The second-year quarterback ran for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday's Bears-Lions game. The run broke his franchise-record 61-yard touchdown run against Miami from a week prior. With the touchdown run, Fields rewrote the Bears' longest quarterback run and quarterback touchdown run.
What we learned as Bears meltdown in 31-30 loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields and the Bears' offense lamented missed opportunities to pull off game-winning drives against the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins earlier this season. They got another chance Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Once again, they came up short as Fields was sacked on fourth-and-8...
Fields only QB in SB era with multiple 60+ yard rushing TDs
Despite the Bears' loss to the Lions on Sunday, Justin Fields continues to prove his ability to run the football. According to NFL research, Fields is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple rushing touchdowns of over 60 yards in one season. Against the Miami Dolphins...
FOX Sports
Short-handed Raiders face unknowns Sunday against Colts
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had no video or scouting reports this week to prepare for Indianapolis Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday. Until Monday, he was an ESPN analyst. The unorthodox move by the Colts to hire Saturday after firing Frank Reich has forced the Raiders...
HUB: November CAMP Highlighted By NFL Veterans
On Sunday, November 13th, HUB Football, the free agent showcase platform that was founded by NFL super-agent Don Yee, will host its first CAMP since inking a new player development partnership with the USFL. Since its inception in 2019, HUB Football has helped 154 players sign professional football contracts with their OTA-style CAMPs.
Injured NFL teams find no reprieve from IR rules — here’s why
NFL teams dealing with a ton of injuries will have to navigate the second half of the 2022 regular season under new injured reserve rules. In the previous two seasons, there was no limit as to how many players a team could bring off IR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton intent on getting stars involved vs. Giants
As the 2022 season has played out, the Houston Texans have had an exceptionally hard time finding consistency on offense, especially late in games where it seems that they lose any momentum they build in the first half. While this is to be expected for a young team going up against top-level talent on a weekly basis, offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is intent on figuring out how to get his unit to play well in all four quarters.
3 keys for Bears to beat Lions + final score prediction
For the first time in a long time, the Bears are favored to win a football game. Even though the lowly Lions are coming to town, it doesn’t mean the Bears are going to run away with an easy victory, like their surprise upset against the Patriots. The Lions feature one of the best offensive lines in the game that has both opened up big holes for their running backs, and protected Jared Goff well. For Detroit, that matches up well against the Bears’ sub par run defense and pass rush. However, if the Bears can execute on these three keys they should come away with their fourth win of the year.
NBC Sports
Collinsworth believes CMC has a little Travis Kelce in him
With a full week to study the 49ers' playbook and practice with his new teammates, Christian McCaffrey gave everyone a glimpse of what he's capable of in San Francisco's Week 8 win over the Los Angeles Rams. After accounting for three total touchdowns, including a 34-yard passing touchdown, McCaffrey has...
Michigan State football lands 4-star LB Jayvant Brown from Florida for 2023 class
Mel Tucker landed another four-star pledge for Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Linebacker Jayvant Brown from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced via Twitter he plans to join the Spartans next season. He is the ninth four-star player among the 12 commitments. The Spartans have had four four-star prospects...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0