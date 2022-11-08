ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings vs. Cowboys will not be flexed to Sunday night in Week 11

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Minnesota Vikings had a chance to be flexed into primetime during week 11 when they host the Dallas Cowboys.

The decision needed to be made by Tuesday morning and per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Vikings will not be flexed into primetime. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers get that spot.

The Vikings played the Cowboys last year on Halloween night, which was also Sunday Night Football. They lost that game 20-16 to backup quarterback Cooper Rush. In 2020, they also hosted the Cowboys and lost to Andy Dalton 31-28.

Vikings fans will be happy to see this game kick off at 3:25 central.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

