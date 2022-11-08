ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Rasmus Dahlin returning to Sabres lineup

By Jonah Bronstein
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a9qy7_0j3Bh06F00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — All-Star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin will return for the Sabres on Tuesday night after missing one game with an upper-body injury.

Coach Don Granato said Buffalo’s alternate captain and co-leader in points won’t be limited when the Sabres (7-5-0) open a four-game homestand against the Arizona Coyotes (4-6-1) at KeyBank Center.

“Full go,” Granato said. “No concern at all with him.”

The banged-up Buffalo blue line also will have Ilya Lyubushkin in the pairings, Granato said. Lybushkin missed four games with a lower-body injury before returning against for Saturday night’s loss to the Lightning that Dahlin missed. Lyubushkin was held out of Monday’s practice for injury maintenance. The Sabres have been without three of their top six defensemen for the past two weeks, with Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) and Henri Jokiharju (upper body) both on injured reserve.

Dahlin was hurt in Friday night’s loss at Carolina and did not play the following night in Tampa Bay. He participated in Tuesday morning’s game day skate after not practicing Monday.

“After the game, I was kind of feeling a little bit off,” Dahlin said. “When it comes to the head, you’ve got to be careful. So I’m all good now, and I’m ready to go.”

Dahlin said it was a combination of hits in the game against the Hurricanes that caused injury. Dahlin took a gloved uppercut to the head while tangled with Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi, but remained in the game and led the Sabres with eight shots on goal and three blocked shots.

“It wasn’t the punch I got in my face,” Dahlin said. “It was an accident after. I was hit kind of late. My neck was a little bit off. It was a mix of everything. It wasn’t that situation. I made a stupid play. I shot after the whistle. And you’re not supposed to do that.”

The 22-year-old Dahlin set an NHL record for defenseman by scoring in the first five games of the season, and he leads the Sabres in average ice time (25:54) and blocked shots (25). Dahlin has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists), tied with Tage Thompson for the team lead, and his 18 hits are second on the team behind Lyubushkin (18).

With Dahlin out of the lineup, 19-year-old Owen Power skated a career-high 28:14 against the Lightning and had two assists. Power leads NHL rookie defensemen in average ice time (23:09) and is tied for first with seven points, all from assists.

“He’s awesome,” Dahlin said. “You see how he played in Tampa, it was fun to watch. He’s just got to continue to grow and he’s going to be an exceptional player.”

***

Jonah Bronstein joined the News 4 roster in 2022 as a digital sports reporter. Read more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Sabres unveil black and red “goathead” alternate jersey

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — To quote The Rolling Stones, “paint it, black” (and red). The Sabres revealed their new alternate jerseys Monday, a modern look of their black and red “goathead” jersey that the team donned from 1996 to 2006 with some small tweaks. Among those tweaks are a slightly redesigned white bison logo, a […]
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Lightning and Capitals brawl, meet again Sunday in Tampa

WASHINGTON (AP) — While officials reviewed Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel's check to the head of Lightning defenseman Cal Foote, Tampa Bay's Patrick Maroon dropped the gloves with Washington's Garnet Hathaway during the lengthy stoppage. That was just the start of the fisticuffs as tensions boiled over Friday night between...
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jack Eichel buried the Sabres with a goal, then savagely trolled Buffalo fans to celebrate

Jack Eichel is making a habit out of trolling his former hockey team. On Thursday, Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights were visiting the Buffalo Sabres, the second meeting between the two after the former second overall pick was traded out west a year ago. After Eichel’s first visit back to Buffalo last spring, the forward took a shot at Sabres fans and their in-game enthusiasm during his six-year tenure with the club.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo inmate indicted for assaulting defense attorney

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was indicted on Wednesday morning for assaulting his defense attorney at Erie County Correctional Facility, the Erie County District Attorney said. It is alleged that on September 27, 38-year-old Londarr Ward assaulted his defense attorney at the facility by punching him multiple times. He was charged with assault. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man pleads guilty to burglary, weapons charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to all charges stemming from two separate crimes committed on the same day, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Jason L. Washington Jr., 20, was charged with first-degree attempted burglary, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment. […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Bills newcomer talks impact of Bills organization

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills Make Me Wanna Give — and this week, we’re talking to a Buffalo newcomer, who is starting to realize the impact the Bills organization makes on the community. Rookie Kaiir Elam is getting his feet wet, giving back as often as he can. I met up with him recently […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres’ Goalie Prospect Pool Showing Great Promise

Recently, the Buffalo Sabres have been regarded as having one of the deepest prospect pools in the NHL. Within their prospects, they currently have four goalies competing for a spot in Buffalo that has long been one of the team’s most inconsistent positions. With the roster spots currently being held by 41-year-old Craig Anderson and Eric Comrie on a two-year deal, the potential for these young goalies to see NHL ice as soon as this season is a fair bet.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Fan walking 68 miles over 3 days to Sunday’s Bills game

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier man is underway in his three-day walk to Highmark Stadium ahead of the Bills vs. Vikings game on Sunday. “It’s about 68 miles,” Patrick Smeralbo said. “Depending on weather and daylight, we’ll see what we can get done.” Patrick Smeralbo is a school PE teacher in Jamestown. He’s […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Centerville man arrested, charged with multiple gun felonies

CENTERVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old Centerville man was charged with multiple gun felonies after menacing police, according to New York State Police. At 10:19 p.m. on Nov. 9, Troopers out of SP Amity say they responded to a domestic dispute on Findlay Road where, they say, Jacob McCowen menaced Troopers with a firearm after […]
CENTERVILLE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Niagara Falls woman pleads guilty to stealing over $500k

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman has pleaded guilty to stealing over $500,000 during a period of nearly three years while working for an advisory firm. According to authorities, 47-year-old Jennifer Campbell used her access to client accounts while working at a Buffalo advisory firm as the office manager and chief compliance officer […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Zamboni stalls, Sabres skid to 3rd straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres lost 4-1 against the Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed during the second intermission when an ice resurfacing machine malfunctioned. Watch the broken down Zamboni get towed away by another Zamboni here. Opening a four-game homestand with their third loss in a […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man sentenced for role in death of teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 21-year-old Buffalo man was sentenced Thursday morning after pleading guilty to two felony charges, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Kel Leed D. Alexander was sentenced to an indeterminate term of one to three years in prison on both charges, to be served concurrently. Alexander pleaded guilty to one […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy