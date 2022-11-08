San Mateo mountain lion snatches chicken, but remains at large after series of sightings

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
'That's not a dog': SJ community rallies for agencies to help coyote in poor health
Members of San Jose's Willow Glen community are rallying for local agencies to aid a coyote in poor health that has been a frequent visitor of the neighborhood.
Hundreds cited, carjacking at gunpoint reported during massive San Jose sideshow
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose issued over 700 citation, impounded 19 vehicles and investigated a possible carjacking during overnight sideshow enforcement that was still ongoing Sunday morning, according to authorities.Police said there was sideshow activity throughout San Jose Saturday evening. Police were able to coordinate a large response near the intersection of the Monterey Highway and Branham Lane, detaining approximately 500 vehicles and participants. In video KPIX obtained of the sideshow and subsequent bust, large crowds of spectators could be seen gathered around cars as they turned doughnuts in an intersection with screeching tires and passengers hanging...
Thieves on getaway scooters burglarize San Francisco restaurant
"The break-in was a violation of our space, our home."
Armed suspects at large after jewelry store robbery in San Pablo
SAN PABLO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a robbery at a jewelry shop that happened Saturday afternoon in San Pablo, KRON4 confirmed. The incident happened at H Bee Jewelry where multiple armed suspects are still at large. H Bee Jewelry is located at 2415 San Pablo Dam Road inside the San Pablo Towne Center. […]
Hayward firefighters smash cars for fun and charity
PLEASANTON -- Hayward firefighters caused a multi-car pileup on Saturday but it was no accident and it was all for a good cause. It all went down at the Good Guys car show at the Alameda County Fairgrounds during a benefit fundraiser with a twist -- and a grind and a crunch.They rumbled and rattled in from all over the Bay Area -- die-hard, first-responders braving this demolition derby competition, seeking the thrill of victory and, with luck, the coveted trophy which was basically a welded-together pile of car parts."I think it takes all kinds of luck," said one driver...
EXCLUSIVE: 2 photographers attacked in separate incidents the same day outside Palace of Fine Arts
A witness took video, which shows how suddenly, two masked and armed men approach. The photographer described the harrowing experience over the phone and added later that he was also pistol-whipped at the time of the incident.
San Jose resident's election ballot found dumped in Santa Cruz Co. along with dozens of others
A representative from the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters said she believes up to two dozen ballots may have been found.
2 rescued at beach south of San Francisco, 1 dies
Two men were rescued from cold, turbulent waters on Nov. 6 at Pacifica State Beach. One survived, and the other died, officials said.
Illegal sideshow leads to 720 citations, 19 vehicle impounds
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose Police Department detained approximately 500 vehicles and participants in response to illegal sideshow activity throughout the city Saturday night, according to a tweet by the department. The illegal sideshow activity took place near Monterey Road and Branham Lane, police said. After using a large response team, SJPD was […]
rwcpulse.com
Blog: Redwood City's Next Door Neighbor
The first American to buy and live on land which became San Carlos was Timothy Guy Phelps. He was a mercantile owner from San Francisco and an actual 49er. He purchased 200 acres from the Arguello family, which he eventually expanded to 3,500 acres, where he raised cattle. He is noted for being the first president of the Southern Pacific Railroad, as well as a U.S. Congressman and a Regent of UC Berkeley. One of his employees planted the eucalyptus trees along San Carlos Ave. near Cordilleras Ave.
Mail has been arriving to parts of San Jose in the middle of the night
Some South Bay postal workers have been out delivering well into the night.
1 Person Killed In A Two-Vehicle Accident In San Jose (San Jose, CA)
The San Jose Police Department reported a two-vehicle collision on Thursday. The accident occurred on Cottle Road and Coronado Avenue at around 4 p.m. The officials reported that a motorcycle had been struck by a sports-utility vehicle.
KRON4
Local jewelry store makes comeback after robbery
CDC: COVID hospitalizations rising in kids under …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. KRON4's Charles Clifford reports. New virtual reality exhibit in Richmond brings outer …. KRON4's Noelle Bellow takes you inside Space Explorers: THE INFINITE. Rain making its way in Bay Area, starting in North …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports.
Afternoon shooting in Fremont leaves 1 injured
FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — One person is injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon, the Fremont Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The shooting happened near School Street and Bodily Avenue at around 1:18 p.m. The victim, who was not identified by police, suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Fremont police found […]
20-Year-old Hamza Salih Killed In A Motorcycle Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a motorcycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred along Interstate Highway 580. The officials reported that the victim was riding west on Highway 580 between 98th and 106th avenues when he lost control of his bike. He hit the center divider and was thrown from his bike into the eastbound lanes where he was hit by a vehicle.
Crash sends car into home in San Francisco; 3 people hurt
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police officers and emergency crews were at the scene of a two-car collision in San Francisco late Thursday afternoon that injured three people and damaged a home.Police said at approximately 4:25 p.m., officers responded to a collision near the intersection of San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street regarding an injury accident. Arriving officers found two vehicles that had collided, sending one vehicle into a pole and the second vehicle into a residential building, where it caused structural damage.A total of three people were transported to an area hospital with unknown medical conditions, though there were reports that their injuries were not life-threatening. Police did not say whether the victims were in the vehicles, on the street, or in the building that was hit.Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD.
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested After Fremont Shooting: Police
A shooting suspect was arrested in Fremont Saturday afternoon following an incident in the city's Niles District earlier in the day in which one person was shot. The victim suffered a gunshot wound and is expected to survive, according to a Fremont police spokesperson. The incident occurred at about 1:20...
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
Armed robbers steal man's watch in Millbrae
MILLBRAE – A man was robbed of his watch at gunpoint by two suspects who fled in a waiting car in Millbrae Friday afternoon.A San Mateo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said late Friday afternoon that the incident happened at 1;55 p.m. at the intersection of Ludeman Lane and Cozzolino Drive.The victim told deputies that two men approached him and demanded his watch. One of them was carrying a handgun. After getting his watch, the suspects fled in a waiting gray Hyundai sedan.Deputies are looking for the two suspects and the third suspect, who was the driver of the getaway car.This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Gregory Chong at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at (650) 599-1516.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
Comments / 0