KRQE News 13
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran...
‘I couldn’t be prouder’: Wilson, Mostert share undrafted bond to give Dolphins 1-2 punch
On the day the San Francisco 49ers got ready to make their final cuts ahead of the 2018 NFL season, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert sat together in Mostert’s car, and shared a moment of understanding.
Ex-Raider Abram reunites with old friends in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Some familiar faces are helping new Green Bay Packers safety Johnathan Abram adapt to switching teams at midseason as the former first-round draft pick looks to rejuvenate his career. The Packers claimed Abram off waivers this week from the Las Vegas Raiders, who had taken him with...
Steelers activate LB T.J. Watt off IR; S Fitzpatrick out
PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday’s visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year,...
Hot Hawks chase sweep of two-game set with Sixers
The Atlanta Hawks aim for a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers when the teams meet in Philadelphia on Saturday. The Hawks led by as many as 20 points in a 104-95 victory over the Sixers on Thursday in Atlanta. Hawks star Trae Young scored 26 points, while center Clint Capela added 18 points with a season-high 20 rebounds.
Bulls hope to show up in clutch moments against Nuggets
So what if you can’t spell “Chicago Bulls basketball” without C-L-U-T-C-H? The Bulls realize they’ve spent much of the first three weeks of the season crumbling in crunch time. Chicago enters Sunday’s visit from the Denver Nuggets as the lone team without a victory in a...
Pelicans try to snap shooting slump against Rockets
The New Orleans Pelicans lost their last game while having their worst offensive performance of the season. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets lost their last game despite having one of their better offensive performances of the season. Both teams will try to get back in the win column when they meet...
Timberwolves aim to avenge playoff series loss to Grizzlies
After an emotional victory in last season’s play-in tournament, it seemed like the Minnesota Timberwolves were poised to make some noise in the Western Conference playoffs. That is, until the Memphis Grizzlies were thrown into the mix. Minnesota will be hungry for revenge on Friday when it hits the...
NHL suspends Capitals’ Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel...
Michigan State football lands 4-star LB Jayvant Brown from Florida for 2023 class
Mel Tucker landed another four-star pledge for Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Linebacker Jayvant Brown from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced via Twitter he plans to join the Spartans next season. He is the ninth four-star player among the 12 commitments. The Spartans have had four four-star prospects...
Chris Paul (heel) in limbo as Suns meet Heat
The Phoenix Suns have played two straight games without injured point guard Chris Paul. They may be line to be
Knicks hope to put bad night behind them, face slumping Pistons
Coming off their worst performance this season, the New York Knicks will get a chance to recover against a team they dominated in their home opener. New York trailed dysfunctional Brooklyn by as much as 35 points while getting pummeled 112-85 on Wednesday. The Knicks never led, shot 32.2 percent from the field and lost for the fifth time in seven games.
Warriors try to extend winning streak against Kings
The Golden State Warriors have a winning streak, and they will look to stretch it to three when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night. Golden State also will be seeking to defeat the Kings for the eighth consecutive time. The Warriors received stellar efforts from Stephen Curry to...
