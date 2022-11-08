ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

NBC Washington

Man Killed in Hyattsville Shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Madison Street at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police tweeted. The man was...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
fox5dc.com

20-year-old stabbed, killed near Northeast DC elementary school

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, D.C., and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. Metropolitan Police Department officials said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC

WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village

Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Continue to Investigate Shooting; Victim’s Identity Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation

WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
LANDOVER, MD
NBC Washington

Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case. Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area

10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
LANDOVER, MD
Shore News Network

Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting

HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch The post Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

