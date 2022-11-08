Read full article on original website
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Bay Net
Anne Arundel Police Make Arrest After Search Warrant Finds Drugs, Cash, Unregistered Guns
ODENTON, Md. — On November 10, 2022, at approximately 11:00 a.m., members of the Western District Tactical Patrol Unit & Western District Tactical Narcotics Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Williamsburg Lane in Odenton. During the search, detectives recovered:. One unregistered rifle.
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Hyattsville Shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities say. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Madison Street at about 10 p.m. Friday. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police tweeted. The man was...
Watch: Burglary suspect appears to wave at surveillance camera during school break-in
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police in Maryland are searching for a suspect who apparently waved at a surveillance camera after authorities said he broke into a Silver Spring middle school. According to WTOP, the incident occurred about 9:50 p.m. Sept. 25 at Silver Spring International Middle School. The Montgomery...
fox5dc.com
20-year-old stabbed, killed near Northeast DC elementary school
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, D.C., and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. Metropolitan Police Department officials said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of...
WTOP
Man killed in apparent hit-and-run in Prince George’s Co.
A man was killed in what police said was a hit-and-run in Prince George’s County, Maryland. The Greenbelt Police Department responded to reports around 11 a.m. Saturday of a man lying down in a ditch between Kenilworth Avenue and Greenbelt Road. Officers found the man and declared him dead on the scene.
Police search for robbery suspects in Northeast, DC
WASHINGTON — Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are searching for a suspect connected to an armed robbery that happened on Nov. 10 in Northeast, D.C. According to officials, suspects approached a person in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Ave., showed a gun and demanded the victim's property. The suspects took the victim's belongings and fled the scene, officials said.
mocoshow.com
Update: Police Investigating Serious Pedestrian Collision in Montgomery Village
Montgomery County Police are investigating a pedestrian collision that occurred last night in Montgomery Village. According to MCPD: “At approximately 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, November 10, 2022, officers from the 6th district and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Club House Road at Brassie Place for the report of a pedestrian struck. For reasons unknown, an adult male was lying in the roadway when he was struck. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The striking vehicle remained on scene. This is an active and ongoing investigation.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Continue to Investigate Shooting; Victim’s Identity Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Police – Major Crimes Division are currently investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road. At approximately 5:56 p.m., officers from the 3rd district responded to the location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition.
fox5dc.com
Stabbing near elementary school in DC under investigation
WASHINGTON - A man was stabbed Friday night near an elementary school in Northeast, and now detectives are investigating why and how it happened. D.C. police said they received the call for a stabbing around 5:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene in the 500 block of Riggs Road Northeast...
WJLA
Prince George's police ask public for help identify suspect in Landover fatal shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police need help to identify a suspect who shot and killed a man in Landover, Maryland on Thursday morning. The incident happened in the 7200 block of E Ridge Drive. When police arrived they found the victim, who was later identified as 30-year-old Walter Billy Manning III of Laurel outside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Suspect In Stolen Shoes Busted Breaking Into Same Waldorf Home Twice In Two Months: Sheriff
Authorities say that a burglar went back to the well one too many times and was busted in Maryland by police after breaking into the same home twice in two months in Charles County and wearing something he stole the first time around. Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf,...
fox5dc.com
2 juveniles shot in separate Northwest DC incidents; Police search for suspect, people of interest
WASHINGTON - Police are searching for a suspect and two people of interest in two separate shootings that left two juveniles hurt in Northwest, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the first shooting happened on Wednesday around 4:22 p.m. in the 5700 block of Colorado Avenue. Police responded to...
Police: Shooting investigation leads K9 officers to discover body in Silver Spring woods
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police are investigating after a man's body was found in a wooded area of Silver Spring, Maryland Wednesday night. Editor's Note: The video above covers a separate shooting investigation that occurred earlier in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Police...
NBC Washington
Video Shows Suspect in Slaying of Mechanic in Takoma Park: Police
Newly obtained surveillance video shows the man suspected of killing a mechanic in Takoma Park in July as police try to bring new attention to the case. Video shows a man walk across an Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, see the man he was looking for, go back to his car and return with a gun to fatally shoot his target, police said. The gunman put the gun in a bag and walked away like nothing happened.
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Wednesday Evening Shooting; K9 Locates Deceased Person in Wooded Area
10PM Update: According to MCPD, “Officers responded to the back of the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road at approximately 6pm for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers located a male that was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition. During the investigation, K9 officers located a deceased person in a wooded area. MCPD is on scene and investigating the circumstances surrounding this person’s death.”
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Montgomery County; body found in woods
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a shooting investigation led them to a person who’d been wounded Wednesday, as well as a body in a wooded area. The Montgomery County Department of Police said officers were in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Rd. after they received a report of a shooting […]
Man found shot to death in home in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said a man died inside a home Thursday night after someone shot him. Officers were in the 4500 block of Quarles St. NE around 6:40 p.m. after they received a report of a shooting there. Police found a man, Umar Epps, 21, who had been shot. […]
1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Landover shooting
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County are investigating an early-morning double shooting in Landover, Maryland on Thursday. According to Corporal Unique Jones, a spokeswoman for the Prince George's Co. Police Department, officers were called to the 7200 block of East Ridge Drive near East Spring Place for a report of a shooting around 12:45 a.m.
Police: Man armed with large landscaping rock fatally shot by homeowner in Fairfax Co.
OAKTON, Va. — Officers are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred outside a Fairfax County home Wednesday evening. Around 6 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton, Virginia. A man was pronounced dead at...
Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting
HYATTSVILLE, MD – A 19-year-old man was shot and killed, and two others were injured in a shooting that took place early Wednesday morning in Hyattsville. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call on in the 100 block of Colony Road in Piney Branch at around 3:48 am. Officer responding to the scene located three adult males suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Two of the victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They are both listed in serious but stable condition. A third victim, identified as Willians Anderson Alberto Cruz, was found dead, lying in a patch The post Three shot, one dead in Hyattsville shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
