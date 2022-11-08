ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Secondary Takes Big Hit as Starter Heads to IR

After leaving last weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury, it seems the ailment has not progressed as the week goes along. Dantzler sat out all of this week’s practice in preparation for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Vikings secondary takes a big hit as starting CB Cam Dantzler heads to injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Sign CB Duke Shelley to Active Roster

The Minnesota Vikings have begun making the finishing touches on what will be their 53-man roster ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills. Among those final moves included signing CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster. The most likely reasoning behind this move involves the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Keys to a Vikings Win in Buffalo

Everyone has had this weekend circled on the Minnesota Vikings schedule since it came out. It’s the Bills vs. the Vikings in a battle between two of the better teams in the league this year. The Bills have one of the most talented rosters in the entire league, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

8 Big Storylines for Vikings at Bills

This is Episode 160 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines storylines for Bills-Vikings. Particularly, the Bills giveaways, Case Keenum, and the Vikings offensive line are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked off the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Needs to Build Off Success

Things haven’t gone particularly well for Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. Instead of a great start as Minnesota’s undisputed K1, Joseph has struggled through the 2022 season, leading to questions about whether he deserves to maintain the job. After the season’s opening 9 weeks, Joseph finds himself at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

With Bills Looming, a Vikings Love Letter

It’s not you, it’s me. I have trust issues. I see you working so hard, winning seven of eight games this year, and I’m so proud of you. I want to believe you’ll beat the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, that you’ll storm through the playoffs, that you’ll get back to the Super Bowl, that you’ll finally deliver the Lombardi Trophy to us all here in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Final Injury Report a Mixed Bag for Vikings

The final injury report features both good and bad news for the Vikings. On the one hand, some players have battled back from injury, allowing them to be ready in time for Sunday. On the other hand, the team will be without two of its defensive starters: Dalvin Tomlinson and Cameron Dantzler.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings

With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

The Vikings’ Depth Chart Leading Into their Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL. True, their 2 losses leave them behind a couple other teams – such as the Vikings – but it’d be tough to make an airtight argument for a different team being definitively better. Kevin O’Connell will thus be looking to pull off the upset today. The Vikings depth chart gives a sense of who will be available for the game.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

This Four-Week Stretch Will Define the Vikings Season

Thursday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers marked the official beginning of the second half of the 2022 NFL regular season. While the Vikings have not quite reached the halfway point of their 17-game schedule, the four-week stretch between now and the beginning of December will define the Vikings season in 2022.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

For One Week, Vikings Fans Should Cheer for The Cowboys

For some of you, that headline isn’t going to go over particularly well. The Cowboys are the kind of team that people tend to love or hate. They have a massive following, which, in turn, leads to a massive amount of attention. From what I can gather, it’s that factor that helps contribute to them garnering so much disdain. Nevertheless, I believe Vikings fans ought to be Cowboys fans in Week 10.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

