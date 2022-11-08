The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL. True, their 2 losses leave them behind a couple other teams – such as the Vikings – but it’d be tough to make an airtight argument for a different team being definitively better. Kevin O’Connell will thus be looking to pull off the upset today. The Vikings depth chart gives a sense of who will be available for the game.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 13 HOURS AGO