What in the World Just Happened? Battered Vikings Beat the Bills
At some point, the comebacks have to be taken seriously. Without Cam Dantzler and Dalvin Tomlinson, and after losing both Christian Darrisaw and Akayleb Evans, the Minnesota Vikings somehow completed a 17-point comeback on the road to beat the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills, 33-30. Things got off to a...
Vikings Secondary Takes Big Hit as Starter Heads to IR
After leaving last weekend’s game against the Washington Commanders with an ankle injury, it seems the ailment has not progressed as the week goes along. Dantzler sat out all of this week’s practice in preparation for the Buffalo Bills. Now, the Vikings secondary takes a big hit as starting CB Cam Dantzler heads to injured reserve. He will miss at least the next four games.
The Skol Debate: Might OBJ, Another Player Complete The Vikings Offense?
The Vikings offense is one of the better ones in the NFL. In fact, it’d be fair to say that Kevin O’Connell has his side of the ball playing well. Have they been elite? I don’t think so, and yet Minnesota fans should mostly feel encouraged about where things stand.
Vikings Sign CB Duke Shelley to Active Roster
The Minnesota Vikings have begun making the finishing touches on what will be their 53-man roster ahead of their game against the Buffalo Bills. Among those final moves included signing CB Duke Shelley from the practice squad to the active roster. The most likely reasoning behind this move involves the...
Questions Answered: Dantzler’s Indefinite Absence, CB Depth, Duke Shelley
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 12th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Rookie Tight End Elevated off Vikings Practice Squad Again
The Minnesota Vikings have continuously been forced to shuffle their tight end lineups for a multitude of reasons. Between injuries, trades, and other teams snatching players off the practice squad, it’s been a series of musical chairs for the Vikings at that position. One member of this musical chairs...
Questions Answered: Our BUF-MIN Prediction, Little National Attention, the Draft
The following questions are about current Minnesota Vikings topics, answered by PurplePTSD. Today is the November 11th edition, addressed in a from-the-hip fashion. If you have questions, please email them to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. Also, please note: These are opinion-based responses. Some answers will be incorrect from time to time. But we’ll...
Keys to a Vikings Win in Buffalo
Everyone has had this weekend circled on the Minnesota Vikings schedule since it came out. It’s the Bills vs. the Vikings in a battle between two of the better teams in the league this year. The Bills have one of the most talented rosters in the entire league, and...
8 Big Storylines for Vikings at Bills
This is Episode 160 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This examines storylines for Bills-Vikings. Particularly, the Bills giveaways, Case Keenum, and the Vikings offensive line are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism — to DustinBakerNFL@gmail.com. The Vikings knocked off the...
Vikings TE Shuffle Continues; LV Signs Player Off MN’s Practice Squad
There has been quite a bit happening among the Vikings’ TE group. Not too long ago, fans were looking at a depth chart that consisted of Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, and Ben Ellefson. Ellefson ended up getting hurt and then Smith did, as well. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah traded for T.J. Hockenson and then Ellefson became eligible to return from the IR.
CBS Sends Vikings a LB in First Round of the 2023 NFL Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is still months away, but even still, it’s never too early for mock draft season. CBS Sports has released their latest mock draft authored by Josh Edwards, and in this mock, the CBS analyst sends the Vikings a LB in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Vikings Kicker Greg Joseph Needs to Build Off Success
Things haven’t gone particularly well for Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph. Instead of a great start as Minnesota’s undisputed K1, Joseph has struggled through the 2022 season, leading to questions about whether he deserves to maintain the job. After the season’s opening 9 weeks, Joseph finds himself at...
With Bills Looming, a Vikings Love Letter
It’s not you, it’s me. I have trust issues. I see you working so hard, winning seven of eight games this year, and I’m so proud of you. I want to believe you’ll beat the Buffalo Bills this Sunday, that you’ll storm through the playoffs, that you’ll get back to the Super Bowl, that you’ll finally deliver the Lombardi Trophy to us all here in Minneapolis.
Final Injury Report a Mixed Bag for Vikings
The final injury report features both good and bad news for the Vikings. On the one hand, some players have battled back from injury, allowing them to be ready in time for Sunday. On the other hand, the team will be without two of its defensive starters: Dalvin Tomlinson and Cameron Dantzler.
Week 10 Inactives for Bills and Vikings
With the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings set to kick off in just about an hour, the two teams have released their inactives lists for Week 10. For the Vikings, there are no real surprises on the list. Their inactives are as follows:. OLB Luiji Vilain. OLB Benton Whitley. G/C...
The Vikings’ Depth Chart Leading Into their Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team in the NFL. True, their 2 losses leave them behind a couple other teams – such as the Vikings – but it’d be tough to make an airtight argument for a different team being definitively better. Kevin O’Connell will thus be looking to pull off the upset today. The Vikings depth chart gives a sense of who will be available for the game.
Wolves barely beat Cavs despite 22-point lead in 4th quarter
Minnesota was outscored 40-25 in the fourth quarter.
This Four-Week Stretch Will Define the Vikings Season
Thursday night’s game between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers marked the official beginning of the second half of the 2022 NFL regular season. While the Vikings have not quite reached the halfway point of their 17-game schedule, the four-week stretch between now and the beginning of December will define the Vikings season in 2022.
No. 4 Nebraska Falls in Four Sets at No. 6 Ohio State
The Huskers can still win the conference, but the road is now tougher
For One Week, Vikings Fans Should Cheer for The Cowboys
For some of you, that headline isn’t going to go over particularly well. The Cowboys are the kind of team that people tend to love or hate. They have a massive following, which, in turn, leads to a massive amount of attention. From what I can gather, it’s that factor that helps contribute to them garnering so much disdain. Nevertheless, I believe Vikings fans ought to be Cowboys fans in Week 10.
