Pittsburgh, PA

ILB Myles Jack, LS Christian Kuntz added to Steelers’ lengthening injury list off bye

By Chris Adamski
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 5 days ago
Coach Mike Tomlin termed himself “optimistic about the inclusion” of injured veteran defensive players T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lineup this week. But that doesn’t mean the Steelers aren’t without injuries coming off their bye.

During his weekly news conference Tuesday, Tomlin listed seven contributors who will — to some degree — be limited by injury this week headed into Sunday’s scheduled home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Most were previously know, but inside linebacker Myles Jack and long snapper Christian Kuntz had been not been revealed prior. Jack has a knee ailment and Kuntz a rib injury. For both players, Tomlin used his ubiquitous phrasing to describe non-major injuries, “We’ll let his participation be our guide.”

About Kuntz’s bum rib, in particular, Tomlin said, “It could limit him in the early portions of the week, but don’t have many reservations about his availability.”

Defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi (knee), kicker Chris Boswell (groin) and cornerback Levi Wallace (shoulder) each missed the Steelers’ most recent game Oct. 30 at the Philadelphia Eagles. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon played the first half of that game before being benched at halftime but he missed the prior four games because of a hamstring injury that Tomlin referenced is again affecting Witherspoon this week.

“Some of these guys worked in some capacities (during a bonus practice Monday),” Tomlin said. “As we get on the clock, we’re getting a normal flow (of a regular in-season preparation week). We’ll let their participation be our guide and the quality of that work in terms of making decisions about whether to utilize them or how often we utilize them.”

Also lumped into the group was newly-acquired veteran cornerback William Jackson III, who had confirmed that he did not practice Monday because of a back injury that caused him to sit out the final three games of his tenure with the Washington Commanders.

Tomlin said Jackson “might be limited some in the early portions of the week,” but did not unilaterally declare that Jackson would not make his Steelers debut as a starter on Sunday.

“Will’s contribution will be determined by his availability and how quickly he’s able to learn some of the nuances of what it is that we do,” Tomlin said, “and his ability to communicate and function as a collective.”

Outside linebacker Watt and safety Kazee each practiced Monday and there was widespread optimism among teammates each would be activated off the injured reserve list this week. Kazee, who suffered a broken forearm during the preseason, must be activated Wednesday or else he is ineligible to play this season. Watt, who has pec and knee injuries, has been on IR since Week 2.

“We’ve been optimistic about their inclusion this week,” Tomlin said, “but we’ve got some work ahead of us and got some reaction to that work, how they feel coming off of the work, etc. And so we’ll we’ll just continue to monitor those guys and make appropriate decisions regarding them as we get closer to game time.”

Here’s a look at what Tomlin had to say during his weekly news conference Tuesday:

