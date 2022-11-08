Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Ash Ketchum Finally Becomes the Very Best Pokémon Trainer After 25 Years
Ash Ketchum is finally “the very best” like no one ever was as, after 25 long years, he has finally become the Pokémon world champion. Adding to his Pokémon League Championship from the Aloha region, the classic character can now add the Masters Eight Tournament of the Pokémon World Coronation Series to his resume.
hypebeast.com
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
After doubling down on its commitment to gaming with plans to build its own studio in Finland, Netflix is now ready to explore another growing segment, livestreaming. The first to perform in real-time on the platform is Chris Rock who will star in a live comedy special airing sometime in early 2023.
"Drink One Cup And You'll Be Out": The Internet Is Swearing By This Hack To Fall Asleep Faster, So I Got An Expert's Opinion
"Since the day I tried it, I haven’t gone without it!"
hypebeast.com
Reddit Introduces "Community Muting" To Grant Users More Control Over What Content They See
Reddit’s new tool allows users to mute entire communities on the platform. The feature is called “community muting” and has already launched on Reddit’s mobile app. In an announcement detailing the feature, the company described it as part of a larger effort to give redditors greater control over their experience on the platform. When a user mutes a community, the community’s posts will be removed from their notifications and Home and Popular feeds, as well as removed from recommendations.
hypebeast.com
Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Skin Bags Serve Retro Glamor
Gucci‘s archive might be one of the most heavily referenced in the entire fashion industry, and no one pulls from the past better than the House’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From heavily-informed collections co-designed by Harry Styles to collaborations with Palace that looked to bring back ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s undertones, everything Gucci touches is a reflection on the past — and now, it continues its efforts with the release of the Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Hair Bag duo.
Musk's latest Twitter cuts: Outsourced content moderators
Twitter's new owner Elon Musk is further gutting the teams that battle misinformation on the social media platform as outsourced moderators learned over the weekend they were out of a job
hypebeast.com
Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli Announce 'Star Wars' Animated Short Film
Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm have confirmed a crossover collaboration that takes anime fans to a galaxy far, far away. The Star Wars collaboration was initially teased earlier this week and now it appears that the animated project is already available on Disney+. Lucasfilm took to Twitter to announce the animated...
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3: Fans Think New Character Lady Tilley Arnold Will Be Eloise’s Unexpected Friend
'Bridgerton' Season 3 is set to see Eloise find an unexpected friend now that her and Penelope are in a fight, and some fans think it could be the widow Lady Tilley Arnold.
hypebeast.com
CASETiFY and Drake's OVO Reveal First-Ever Collaboration
CASETiFY is releasing its first-ever collaboration with Drake‘s OVO, just in time to celebrate the artist’s newest joint album release with 21 Savage. The phone accessories company is releasing a simple two-piece collaboration that features an iPhone and AirPods and AirPods Pro case. OVO was founded in 2008 by Toronto superstar Drake and his business partners Oliver El-Khatib and Noah “40” Shebib. The brand has been known to release its own premium clothing and outerwear pieces as well as home goods inspired by its Canadian roots.
hypebeast.com
Drought's Coaster Pack Celebrates Iconic PlayStation 2 and Xbox 360 Titles
After paying its respects to Internet Explorer with its Web Surfer Bracelet, Drought has returned to celebrate iconic Sony PlayStation 2 and Microsoft Xbox 360 titles. The Coaster Pack features six coasters with altered takes on games like SSX Tricky, Midnight Club 3: Dub Edition, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Halo 3.
hypebeast.com
Watch the First Trailer for Lizzo's Upcoming HBO Documentary 'Love Lizzo'
HBO Max has released the first official trailer for Lizzo‘s upcoming documentary. Love Lizzo was announced earlier this year and chronicles the Detroit artist’s meteoric rise to fame. The film is directed by Doug Pray, the man who executive-produced Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine’s 2018 docuseries, The Defiant One.
hypebeast.com
RM Announces Solo Album 'Indigo'
BTS‘ RM has officially announced his upcoming solo album, Indigo. Set to release on December 2, the record will mark his debut studio effort and will follow his mixtapes Mono and RM, which were released in 2018 and 2015, respectively. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” the BTS leader wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”
hypebeast.com
LG Unveiled a Rubbery Stretchable Display and Twitter Reportedly Asked Laid-Off Employees To Come Back in This Week's Tech Roundup
This week, the tech world was once again eclipsed by Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The CEO built upon his plans for a paid verification system, with the company’s announcement that it would be split into two tiers: the paid version as well as an “official” label. Elsewhere at Twitter, the company reportedly asked for some of the employees it recently fired to come back.
Comments / 0