BTS‘ RM has officially announced his upcoming solo album, Indigo. Set to release on December 2, the record will mark his debut studio effort and will follow his mixtapes Mono and RM, which were released in 2018 and 2015, respectively. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” the BTS leader wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”

2 DAYS AGO