Hoosick Falls, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Structure fire in Troy

A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Crews on scene of fire at 4th and State Streets in Troy

TROY, NY (WRGB) — While Troy firefighters were already responding to a propane leak Friday afternoon, another call came in -- for a fire at 4th and State Streets. Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire originated on the 4th floor and was spreading through the roof and was considered a 2nd alarm fire.
TROY, NY
WRGB

Troy Police investigating shots fired call on 102nd Street

TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a shots fired call on 102nd Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues. Police confirm evidence including shell casings was recovered at the scene. It is unclear whether anyone was struck., and there are no known suspects at this time.
TROY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 in Pownal

POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pownal on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the Pownal Racetrack, at around 1:50 p.m. Police identified the drivers as William B. Baker, 21, of Pownal, and John R. Sieghman, 59, of Fair Haven. Following an...
POWNAL, VT
WNYT

One person dead in Albany shooting

Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Shots fired in Troy

Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Johnstown man killed in Indiana shooting

The family of a man from in Johnstown is mourning his death after he was shot and killed early Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana. WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reports officers heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced dead at the scene.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNYT

Man dies after crashing car in Warren County

A man has died after crashing his car in Johnsburg, say investigators. Jacob Gilbert, 32, lost control of his car on Peaceful Valley Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. His car went off the road, hit several trees and flipped over. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
JOHNSBURG, NY

