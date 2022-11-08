Read full article on original website
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
1 killed, 1 injured in Second Street shooting
Albany police are investigating a double shooting Thursday night.
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
WRGB
Crews on scene of fire at 4th and State Streets in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — While Troy firefighters were already responding to a propane leak Friday afternoon, another call came in -- for a fire at 4th and State Streets. Fire Chief Eric McMahon says the fire originated on the 4th floor and was spreading through the roof and was considered a 2nd alarm fire.
WRGB
Troy Police investigating shots fired call on 102nd Street
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a shots fired call on 102nd Street, between 5th and 6th Avenues. Police confirm evidence including shell casings was recovered at the scene. It is unclear whether anyone was struck., and there are no known suspects at this time.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on US Route 7 in Pownal
POWNAL — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Pownal on Thursday. The crash took place on US Route 7, near the Pownal Racetrack, at around 1:50 p.m. Police identified the drivers as William B. Baker, 21, of Pownal, and John R. Sieghman, 59, of Fair Haven. Following an...
Schenectady man accused in 2021 Watervliet shooting
A 17-month investigation has turned up the alleged gunman after bullets flew on Ninth Avenue in Watervliet last May.
WNYT
One person dead in Albany shooting
Two people have been shot in Albany. One person has died, according to police. The shooting happened at the 300 block of Second Street, between North Lake Avenue and Judson on Thursday evening. The other victim was taken to Albany Medical Center. Anyone with information is asked to call Albany...
Albany man receives sentence for fatal Lincoln Park beating
Lewis who pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of 64-year-old Thai Nguyen in 2021 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
Shots fired in Troy
Shots were fired on 102nd by 5th Avenue in Troy on November 11. Troy police are not aware of any victims yet, and no suspects are in custody.
Gloversville woman arrested after Malta crash
According to police, a drug-impaired Gloversville woman crashed into a utility pole in Malta last week.
East Durham trucker killed in Queens crash
A Greene County trucker was struck and killed near his parked tractor-trailer on Grand Avenue in Maspeth early Wednesday morning.
WNYT
Johnstown man killed in Indiana shooting
The family of a man from in Johnstown is mourning his death after he was shot and killed early Friday morning in South Bend, Indiana. WNDU, the NBC affiliate in South Bend, reports officers heard shots fired near the 1300 block of Vassar Avenue. 24-year-old Lawrence Witzke was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
WNYT
Man dies after crashing car in Warren County
A man has died after crashing his car in Johnsburg, say investigators. Jacob Gilbert, 32, lost control of his car on Peaceful Valley Road around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. His car went off the road, hit several trees and flipped over. Gilbert was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of...
Albany Police: 2 missing girls found, brought home
A spokesperson for the Albany Police Department said Deysi Rivero, 12, and Tomiko Akbar, 11, both of Albany, have been found.
Queensbury armed robbery under investigation
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery.
Police investigating fatal crash in Johnsburg
Police say the car went off the road and struck several trees before overturning.
Duanesburg business owner fined for illegal burning
A Schenectady County man recently paid a fine for illegally dumping and burning solid waste.
Saratoga Springs PD looking for woman missing since August
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing.
