Drake and 21 Savage have delivered one of the most talked-about projects of the year, Her Loss. Whether fans are praising the music or critics are condemning the album for its questionable lyrics, Her Loss has managed to pull in streams from every corner of the world. As a result, HITS Daily Double projects that the album will pull in anywhere from 335,000-350,000 units or 425-450 million on-demand streams during its first week. During most weeks, this would be enough to top the Billboard 200 Chart, but Taylor Swift is in contention to maintain the top spot for a second week.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO