21 Savage Backs Drake’s ‘Her Loss’ Lyrics: ‘I’m Gassing Him. I’m Behind Him.’
Drake and 21 Savage have delivered one of the most talked about albums of the year — Her Loss. Released on November 4, the LP not only drew attention because it features two of the biggest artists in music today, but it also garnered attention because of the statements made by Drake throughout the project. Throughout the album, many believe Drake takes shots at a myriad of artists and public figures, including Ice Spice, Alexis Ohanian, Kanye West and D.R.A.M among others. Most notably, Drake is accused of making light of the ongoing assault trial involving Megan Thee Stallion and his countryman, Tory Lanez, on the song, “Circo Loco.”
Snoop Dogg, T-Pain Announce ‘Holidaze Of Blaze’ Tour
Snoop Dogg and T-Pain are celebrating the holidays with a joint tour. Beginning December 13, the talented duo will make their way through Utah, Idaho, South Dakota and Wyoming before wrapping things up on December 22 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Along the way, Justin Champagne, Warren G and the Ying Yang Twins will join the tour.
Lupita Nyong’o Joins ‘A Quiet Place’ Spinoff
Lupita Nyong’o has reportedly secured a role in the upcoming A Quiet Place spinoff tentatively titled Day One. Details regarding her exact role and the film’s plot remain under wraps for the time being. However, the film is still on pace for a 2024 release with Nyong’o leading the way.
Drake, 21 Savage & Oliver To Host Sound 42 Broadcast
Fans are only a few hours away from enjoying Drake and 21 Savage’s joint LP, Her Loss. To get fans ready for the project to drop, Drake, 21 Savage and October’s Very Own Co-Founder Oliver El-Khatib will host a special edition of Table For One on Drake’s SiriusXM platform, Sound 42.
Lena Waithe To Serve As American Black Film Festival Ambassador
Entertainment mogul Lena Waithe has reportedly signed on to serve as an ambassador for the 2023 American Black Film Festival. “I am so honored to have been chosen as ABFF’s 2023 Festival Ambassador,” Waithe said, per Variety. “I am excited to collaborate with the festival to shine a...
J. Cole Sets Dates For 2023 Dreamville Festival
J. Cole is gearing up to return to his home state of North Carolina yet again. This week, the Grammy Award winner announced that next year’s Dreamville Festival will take place on April 1-2, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina at Dorothea Dix Park. “Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing...
Rihanna Provides Update On New Music: ‘Super Bowl Is One Thing. New Music Is Another.’
Rihanna discussed the possibility of releasing new music in the near future at a recent Savage Fenty. In a video captured by the Associated Press, the chart-topping star explained that she is in the process of working on something new, but it is not necessarily attached to her upcoming Super Bowl performance.
Universal Pictures Partners With Death Row For Snoop Dogg Biopic
Who knew Hip-Hop would take it this far? Nearly thirty years after Snoop Dogg was featured on the soundtrack of Deep Cover, he will be the main focus of a motion picture from one of the biggest film studios in the world and the label that signed him years ago. Deadline has revealed that Universal Pictures and the newly launched Death Row Pictures have struck a deal to develop a biopic about Calvin “Snoop Dogg” Broadus.
Wizkid Releases ‘More Love, Less Ego’
He’s won a Grammy Award, become the most-streamed Nigerian artist in Spotify’s short history and collaborated with Beyoncé. At this point, what could possibly keep Wizkid working as hard as he does?. “The music keeps me going, honestly,” he told Rob LeDonne of FLAUNT. “There isn’t...
Netflix Sets Release Date For Final Season Of ‘Dead To Me’
All good things must come to an end, including great Netflix series. After two seasons, Netflix has set the release date for the third and final season of Dead To Me starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. “A hit-and-run started it all for Jen and Judy. Now another shocking crash...
Drake, 21 Savage Expected To Compete For Billboard 200 Top Spot With ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage have delivered one of the most talked-about projects of the year, Her Loss. Whether fans are praising the music or critics are condemning the album for its questionable lyrics, Her Loss has managed to pull in streams from every corner of the world. As a result, HITS Daily Double projects that the album will pull in anywhere from 335,000-350,000 units or 425-450 million on-demand streams during its first week. During most weeks, this would be enough to top the Billboard 200 Chart, but Taylor Swift is in contention to maintain the top spot for a second week.
‘1923’: Paramount+ Drops Teaser For ‘Yellowstone’ Origin Story Starring Helen Mirren & Harrison Ford
Now that Yellowstone is back in action, Paramount+ is whetting the whistle of Dutton fans by dropping a teaser for 1923 — the prequel starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford. The latest joint from Taylor Sheridan will have a special debut Sunday, December 18 after a Yellowstone episode on Paramount before moving to Paramount+ on Jan. 1. The second Dutton origin story (behind 1883) introduces patriarch Jacob (Ford) and matriarch Cara (Mirren) as they live their lives in the early 20th Century when “pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition and the Great Depression all plague the mountain west.” The teaser aired...
Kanye West Hit With Lawsuit For ‘South Bronx’ Sample
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has found himself in yet another legal battle. This time, Kanye West is reportedly facing a multi-million lawsuit regarding a Boogie Down Productions sample used in the 2021 track, “Life of the Party” featuring Andre 3000. The 2021 track features the Chicago...
Bezos awards Dolly Parton with $100 million Courage and Civility prize
Amazon and SpaceX founder Jeff Bezos has awarded country music legend Dolly Parton $100 million to donate as she pleases, as the latest winner of his organization’s “Courage and Civility” award. Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez presented the award to Parton for her philanthropic work on...
‘1923’ Trailer Reveals Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff
Paramount+ has shared a first look at “1923,” the upcoming “Yellowstone” limited series spinoff starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Dutton family leaders Jacob and Cara. “Violence has always haunted this family,” a narrator says in the trailer. “It followed us here. And when it doesn’t follow, we hunt it down. We seek it.” The new series is set to run for two seasons, consisting of eight episodes each. “1923” explores the West of the early 20th century, when pandemics, historic drought, Prohibition and the Great Depression all plagued the frontier that the Duttons call home. In addition to Ford and...
Mila Kunis, Mayim Bialik & More Demand Amazon Remove Documentary
Golden Globe nominee Mila Kunis, Jeopardy! Co-Host Mayim Bialik, Emmy Award nominee Debra Messing and more than 200 celebrities have teamed up to tackle antisemitism. The group of public figures has issued a letter requesting Amazon and Barnes & Noble remove Ronald Dalton Jr.’s book and documentary, Hebrews To Negroes: Wake Up Black America. Over the last two weeks, sales of the book and film have skyrocketed. Now, Kunis, Bialik and others are looking to curb the spread of Dalton Jr.’s Amazon listing.
Condé Nast Files $4 Million Lawsuit Against Drake & 21 Savage For Fake ‘Vogue’ Cover
Condé Nast has reportedly filed a $4 million lawsuit against Drake and 21 Savage. The legal dispute reportedly stems from the production of a faux magazine cover resembling one of Condé Nast’s key media properties, Vogue. On November 4, Drake and 21 Savage released their highly anticipated...
Drake, 21 Savage Hint At Tour Following ‘Her Loss’
Drake and 21 Savage may be hitting the road in the near future. During a recent episode of Table For One on SiriusXM’s Sound 42, the Her Loss duo hinted at a potential joint tour. “I’m excited for [our] tour,” he said, per Rap-Up. “It’s just another...
Shea Serrano To Develop Netflix’s ‘Neon’
Shea Serrano is taking the next step as an overall creative force in Hollywood. The popular author, podcaster and cultural voice has reportedly landed a deal with Netflix. He is expected to develop a new series called Neon with Max Searle, one of the creative minds behind FX’s Dave.
Maxine Waters, Angela Rye & More Sign Letter Supporting Megan Thee Stallion
More than two years have passed since Tory Lanez was first arrested and accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion following a private gathering at the home of Kylie Jenner. As the legal teams of both artists await trial in early 2023, the charges levied against Tory Lanez remain a topic of conversation among even the biggest musical acts in the world. Recently, Drake and 21 Savage teamed up to deliver a track called “Circo Loco” from their first joint album, Her Loss.
