With his upcoming album This Is What I Mean set to release this November, Stormzy has delivered the album’s second single “FIREBABE.”. Clocking in at three minutes and 40 seconds, the track features guest vocals from Sampha, Jacob Collier and Debbie — his Def Jam signee — and is produced by George Moore. “FIREBABE” is described by Stormzy as “a song about that first spark when you meet your partner and how it feels. That first time, when you’re really observant of them. You might go to a party, or you’re having dinner, and you’re watching how they move, how they work the room,” further telling i-D that he’s now more confident in singing on his tracks compared to when he started five years ago. “I want to sing how Stevie sings, or Frank Ocean, or Whitney,” he said, “I mean I’ll never be able to sing like Whitney but I can sing my way. I can sing with my honesty and truth. That’s a place I’ve always wanted to be.”

2 DAYS AGO