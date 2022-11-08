Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Chris Rock to Become First Artist to Perform Live on Netflix
After doubling down on its commitment to gaming with plans to build its own studio in Finland, Netflix is now ready to explore another growing segment, livestreaming. The first to perform in real-time on the platform is Chris Rock who will star in a live comedy special airing sometime in early 2023.
hypebeast.com
Nas and Hit-Boy Deliver New Album 'King's Disease III'
Nas has officially released his latest album King’s Disease III, produced and co-executive produced by Hit-Boy. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the extensive 17-track record features no guest appearances unlike its two predecessors. King’s Disease III marks Nas’ 16th studio album and is the third installment in the pair’s recent collaborative franchise, following the GRAMMY-winning and nominated King’s Disease and King’s Disease II, respectively.
hypebeast.com
Stream the 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Soundtrack Featuring Rihanna, Tems, Stormzy and More
The official soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is officially out on streaming. Clocking in at just a little over an hour, the 20-track record features Rihanna‘s first solo music releases since 2016 — “Lift Me Up” and the emotional “Born Again” — as well as contributions from the likes of Tems with her cover of Bob Marley‘s “No Woman No Cry,” Stormzy, Fireboy DML, Tobe Nwigwe, Rema, Future, OG DAYV, PinkPantheress, E-40, Burna Boy and more.
hypebeast.com
Stormzy Is Lovestruck in Melodic New Single "FIREBABE"
With his upcoming album This Is What I Mean set to release this November, Stormzy has delivered the album’s second single “FIREBABE.”. Clocking in at three minutes and 40 seconds, the track features guest vocals from Sampha, Jacob Collier and Debbie — his Def Jam signee — and is produced by George Moore. “FIREBABE” is described by Stormzy as “a song about that first spark when you meet your partner and how it feels. That first time, when you’re really observant of them. You might go to a party, or you’re having dinner, and you’re watching how they move, how they work the room,” further telling i-D that he’s now more confident in singing on his tracks compared to when he started five years ago. “I want to sing how Stevie sings, or Frank Ocean, or Whitney,” he said, “I mean I’ll never be able to sing like Whitney but I can sing my way. I can sing with my honesty and truth. That’s a place I’ve always wanted to be.”
hypebeast.com
Latest ‘Wednesday’ Teaser Previews Set and Costume Designs
With less than two weeks until Wednesday lands on Netflix, the hype and anticipation surrounding Tim Burton’s Addams Family spinoff continue to thrive. Not long after releasing the official opening sequence online, the showrunners dropped another promotional video for a preview and production insights on the show’s set and costume designs.
hypebeast.com
Beloved Batman Voice Actor Kevin Conroy Dies at 66
Kevin Conroy, known as one of the most definitive voices of DC‘s iconic superhero Batman has died at age 66 after a battle with cancer. The voice actor is considered the quintessential Batman who voiced the famed Dark Knight in many of the classic ’90s animated series and the Arkham video games. The news was announced in a press release from Warner Bros. Discovery. Conroy has garnered great success, joining as the title character of the popular Batman: The Animate Series between 1992-1996. Since then, he has been known as the established voice of Batman for generations, bringing the character to life in almost 60 different productions. His voice as Batman can be heard in over 100 hours of television and dozens of video games.
hypebeast.com
Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt
Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
Rihanna Reportedly Wants ‘More Kids’ With ASAP Rocky: ‘She Dreamed Of Being A Mom’:
Rihanna may have just welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky but a new report tagged the icon as having baby fever again already! “Rihanna always dreamed of being a mom and she takes a lot of pride in it.,” a source told ET on Nov. 11. “She would love to have more children with A$AP in the future.”
hypebeast.com
Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Skin Bags Serve Retro Glamor
Gucci‘s archive might be one of the most heavily referenced in the entire fashion industry, and no one pulls from the past better than the House’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From heavily-informed collections co-designed by Harry Styles to collaborations with Palace that looked to bring back ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s undertones, everything Gucci touches is a reflection on the past — and now, it continues its efforts with the release of the Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Hair Bag duo.
hypebeast.com
Homme Femme x Eddie Bauer Enlists Bloody Osiris for “HYPER HIKER” Campaign Lookbook
Homme Femme — led by Drew Evans — has just debuted its collaborative campaign with classic American label Eddie Bauer. Referencing Evans’ fond memories of the ’90s – early 2000s, the collection looks to show how the Eddie Bauer name found its way into hip-hop and the early days of streetwear.
hypebeast.com
Morgan Freeman Narrates Netflix's 'Our Universe' Documentary Series
Netflix has released the first look at its upcoming documentary series with BBC Studios titled Our Universe. Narrating the six-part series is Morgan Freeman, who offers epic commentary on the connections that drive our natural world — “from the birth of the Sun to the birth of a sea turtle.” While many may think of Sir David Attenborough when it comes to nature documentaries, Freeman has narrated several documentary series and films in the past including Cosmic Voyage and March of the Penguins.
hypebeast.com
Ironheart Stars in the Latest 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Promo
Marking the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel Studios has delivered a new promotional video for the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Titled “Let’s Go,” the video released for the Hong Kong market shows Dominique Thorne‘s Riri Williams/Ironheart in action for the final act of the film.
hypebeast.com
Spalding Announces 'Stranger Things' Basketball Collab
Spalding, the legendary sports equipment brand will be releasing an exclusive collaboration with Stranger Things, one of the most popular Netflix shows to date. All modeled on Spalding’s size 7 basketballs, the collaboration comprises four different designs aptly named Fireball, Hawkins, and Greetings along with a Top-Flite 100 edition.
hypebeast.com
CONTROL Gallery is Showcasing DABSMYLA's Vibrant Universe
“’IN TECHNICOLOR’ will be our most personal show to date, a symbol of all the emotions we’ve experienced as artists throughout our lives.”. Following an emphatic opening exhibition, CONTROL Gallery in Los Angeles presents a new show by acclaimed Australian husband-and-wife duo, DABSMYLA. IN TECHNICOLOR takes a...
hypebeast.com
Jeremy Scott Graffitis the adidas Originals Forum 84 High and Low
Jeremy Scott is one of adidas Originals‘ most polarizing footwear collaborators: you either love his designs, or you hate them. Most are fitted with wings or teddy bears, others are simply dipped in metallic gold. What you cannot call them is subtle, but it seems the Three Stripes are looking to expand into slightly more understated territories with its latest JS collaboration which, once again, takes on the Forum 84 High and Low.
hypebeast.com
'Rolling Stone' Investigation Reveals YEEZY Staffer's Damning Allegations Against Ye
Ye, the artist formally known as Kanye West, has had a tumultuous life in the press as of late. Following his controversial and ill-fated YZYSZN9 show that caused an uprising around his “White Lives Matter” statement and Candace Owens co-sign, the rapper-turned-fashion mogul saw his partnership with adidas officially terminated, his collection under YEEZY GAP revoked, and his billionaire status removed.
