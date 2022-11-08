Read full article on original website
Shine Bright In Stone Island's Iridescent ECONYL Nylon Gloves
After unveiling its U.K. subculture-inspired footwear collection and a special 40th-anniversary luminescent jacket, Stone Island is back with yet more techwear, this time around tackling the humble glove. However, in true Stoney form, these are not any ordinary gloves; these are the snappily-named 92077 NYLON METAL IN ECONYL® REGENERATED NYLON gloves.
clothsurgeon’s New "Gallery" Collection Is All About Layers
Clothsurgeon, aka Rav Matharu, is best known for reworked and upcycled garment production and the Leeds-born designer has just presented a new “Gallery” collection for Fall/Winter 2022. Over recent times, the Savile Row-based label has opened its new flagship store — which Hypebeast looked inside — and has...
Feel Like a '90s Cyborg With Jean Paul Gaultier's "Cyber Collection"
Jean Paul Gaultier‘s renaissance has birthed a rather sensual Y/Project collaboration, an upcoming collection co-designed by Haider Ackermann, and plenty of referential looks from the “Iconic Print” series. It all comes at a time when fashion is still having its ’90s and Y2K moment, and now Jean Paul Gaultier looks to capitalize on this with the release of the “Cyber Collection.”
Homme Femme x Eddie Bauer Enlists Bloody Osiris for “HYPER HIKER” Campaign Lookbook
Homme Femme — led by Drew Evans — has just debuted its collaborative campaign with classic American label Eddie Bauer. Referencing Evans’ fond memories of the ’90s – early 2000s, the collection looks to show how the Eddie Bauer name found its way into hip-hop and the early days of streetwear.
Hender Scheme and The North Face Reconnect for Luxe Camping Accessories
Continuing a collaboration that started in Fall/Winter 2020, leather goods specialist Hender Scheme and The North Face come together once again for the duo’s final joint project. Presented under the theme of “Things that change and things that do not change,” the two brands deliver a collection that promotes harmony amidst their distinct identities — symbolizing contrasting themes such as “nature and city” and “outdoor and indoor.”
Gucci's Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Skin Bags Serve Retro Glamor
Gucci‘s archive might be one of the most heavily referenced in the entire fashion industry, and no one pulls from the past better than the House’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele. From heavily-informed collections co-designed by Harry Styles to collaborations with Palace that looked to bring back ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s undertones, everything Gucci touches is a reflection on the past — and now, it continues its efforts with the release of the Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Calf Hair Bag duo.
Nicholas Daley Taps Wu-Lu for a Lyric-Covered Charity T-Shirt
Nicholas Daley is one of London’s humblest designers, often putting things that truly matter to him at the forefront of his work. Take his Fall/Winter 2022 London Fashion Week showcase, for example, which saw the designer take over an East London warehouse with a celebratory event that honored the arts, music, and family. Now, in collaboration with the artist that appeared in his FW22 offering — Wu-Lu — Nicholas Daley readies a charity T-shirt sale as part of the “Dark Haze” collection.
Human Made Readies Vol.1 of its Season 24 Outdoor Collection
With winter around the corner, NIGO‘s Human Made readies Volume 1 of its Outdoor Collection incorporating a range of puffy cold-weather apparel designed to protect against the elements. Featured in the release is a series of outwear including quilted shirt jackets dressed in shiny nylon and reversible camo-print down vests.
Here Are the Must-Have Nike’s Dropping in The Bicester Collection's New Virtual Experience
As we move closer to the holiday season, The Bicester Collection taps back into the sneaker market to deliver sought-after Nike sneakers amongst other pairs in partnership with retailer The Edit LDN. With its luxury shopping destinations in UK-based Bicester Village and Las Rozas Village in Madrid, The Bicester Collection...
Bode Wins Top CFDA Prize and Robert Pattinson Fronts Dior SS23 in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, the fashion industry celebrated milestones, with award ceremonies, ribbon cuttings and campaign releases alike. At the top of the week, Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode was named the 2022 American Menswear Designer of the Year at this year’s CFDA awards, marking her second time earning the title. Robert Pattinson appeared dapper in.
Carhartt WIP Surrenders to the Skull With mastermind JAPAN Collaboration
Mastermind JAPAN and Carhartt, both mainline and through Carhartt WIP, have a relationship that spans more than a decade. Hypebeast’s archives found a collaboration between the two in 2010, and plenty more year after year, and now the duo are back together for a seasonal eight-piece drop. Under Masaaki...
Jolie and Lusso Cloud Reach Comfort Nirvana with Collaborative Slide
The pursuit of comfort drives the footwear industry, but Jolie is on a mission to connect this idea with the shower space. Known for its innovative shower filter, Jolie is teaming up with Lusso Cloud on a collection of Pelli slides. Releasing today at 11:11AM ET on the brand’s website, the collaborative footwear is designed for post-shower moments and enhancing your daily state of flow.
XLIM Delivers its "EP.2" SYNOPSIS 4 Drop
Following its third release, standout South Korean label XLIM is now readying its “EP.2” SYNOPSIS 4 drop. Coming in two parts, the selection from the range features jackets, hoodies, pants, caps, and scarves. Inspired by architecture, the design of the “EP.2” SYNOPSIS 4 drop draws from the form...
Iconic Foscarini Lighting Illuminates Cinematic Scenes
Italian lighting brand Foscarini is celebrating 30 years of collaboration with Ferruccio Laviani this year, and to mark the occasion, has commissioned artist Gianluca Vassallo to create an experimental photography series paying homage designer’s most iconic pieces. Each image in the Notturno Laviani series features a dramatic, cinematic backdrop,...
New Balance Rolls Out Another Fall-Inspired 990v3 MADE in USA
The fall colorways keep flowing as New Balance rolled out a tasteful new iteration of the 990v3. Designed by Teddy Santis, the sneaker is dressed in a smooth dark chocolate leather upper with olive and violet accents. Cream laces complement the base, along with a grey tongue, a punchy orange sockliner and a black “N” logo. Rounding the MADE in USA edition, the sneaker comes equipped with a mix of neutral tones on an ENCAP-cushioned midsole.
Take a Full Look at the Marc Jacobs x doublet Collection
Shortly after being teased, Marc Jacobs and Masayuki Ino‘s doublet have now delivered their unexpected collaboration. Built on Jacob’s admiration of doublet, the team-up is fueled by a mutual penchant for diversity, humor, and unique spirit. The perfect harmony features sweatshirts, tees, and bags marked by upcycled elements...
NEW TENDENCY Unveils Rimowa “As Seen By” Installation at Kant Garagen
Contemporary design studio NEW TENDENCY just opened an exhibition in collaboration with Rimowa, taking place at the monumental Kant-Garagen — an iconic Bauhaus six-story parking lot in Charlottenburg, Berlin. Titled “As Seen By,” the traveling exhibition features familiar Rimowa luggage completely re-contextualized in NEW TENDENCY’s creative vision that amplifies...
