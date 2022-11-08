ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

College basketball fans react to ridiculously lopsided final score

Heads were turned in the high school football world when the powerhouse IMG Academy from Bradenton, Florida routed West Toronto Prep. IMG led 96-0 at halftime, leading to the game getting called after two quarters. While the entire game was played, something similar happened in the college basketball world on Monday when James Madison took on Valley Forge.
HARRISONBURG, VA
thecomeback.com

College basketball coach resigns day before season opener

The Hartford Hawks are set to take on the Sacred Heart Pioneers in their season-opening game on Tuesday, but they will do so without head coach John Gallagher after a shocking announcement on Monday afternoon. According to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports, Gallagher has resigned as the team’s head coach,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
CBS Sports

College basketball opening night takeaways: Kentucky looks strong and more of what we learned as season starts

Opening day in college basketball featured 126 games in which Division I teams faced off against one another, including all 25 teams ranked in the AP Top 25 in action, so while the slate in totality was a little lackluster, there was still a lot of information to process and plenty to glean from it all. And in true college hoops fashion, there were of course a few surprises, too. Like Florida State losing to Stetson? No. 14 TCU narrowly avoiding disaster to Arkansas-Pine Bluff? St. Thomas giving a better-than-expected scare to No. 9 Creighton?
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Names The Worst Team In College Basketball

The college basketball season officially kicked off as programs from around the country played their first game. Plenty of programs started off the season the right way, with a win. Unfortunately, there were a number of teams that suffered blowout losses in their first games as well. Following the first...
DOVER, DE
CBS Sports

USC vs. Alabama State prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Nov. 10 best bets from proven model

Andy Enfield had defeated his former team twice since leaving FGCU for USC, but the Eagles got the better of the matchup in their season-opener on Monday. The Trojans look to get back on track and find their first win on Thursday night against an Alabama State team that is coming off of a lopsided loss of its own to start the year. Both programs' leading scorers from last season have moved on, and each side is looking fresh faces to step up in 2022.
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS Sports

College basketball scores, rankings, highlights: Duke's Jon Scheyer wins in debut, TCU survives upset scare

There were no marquee matchups between top 25 teams on college basketball's opening day, but there were plenty of major storylines and some drama to follow as a new season tipped on Monday. One of the night's most-fascinating matchups came at Cameron Indoor Stadium, where No. 7 Duke faced -- and handled -- some adversity in in its first game since the retirement of legendary coach Mike Krzyzewski.
DURHAM, NC
Yardbarker

College Basketball best teaser for Thursday

College basketball is officially underway, and you know what that means. It's time for some more teasers!. Most D1 teams are done with their exhibition games, and now we can finally bet some games that finally matter. We're still a ways away from conference action, but still, nonconference games are just as exciting, and just as profitable as conference games.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

‘Something to build off of’: Irish eye March Madness return

Notre Dame Men’s Basketball begins their regular season this Thursday against Radford. The Irish will play two out-of-conference games and four Gotham classic games before beginning the 2022 ACC/Big 10 Challenge on November 30th. Notre Dame has one preseason game under their belt as they head into the regular...
NOTRE DAME, IN

