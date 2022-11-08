2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man and 70-year-old woman to the hospital where they died. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.