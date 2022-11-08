ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

2 people dead after being hit by car near polling location in Montgomery County

By Brian Farrell
 5 days ago

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man and woman died Tuesday after they were hit by a car in near a polling location in the Gaithersburg area.

It happened around 7:20 a.m. near School Drive and Muddy Branch Road.

Hagerstown men charged in home invasion that involved girl by herself in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Department of Police said paramedics took the 65-year-old man and 70-year-old woman to the hospital where they died. The driver of the car involved stayed at the scene.

