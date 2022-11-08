A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 14. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss a claim from Steven and Catherine Popell and to discuss labor negotiations involving SEIU Local 521, Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Peace Officers Association, Palo Alto Police Management Association, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1319 and Palo Alto Fire Chiefs Association. The council will then hold its bi-annual discussion with the independent police auditor, discuss changes to the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan preferred alternative; discuss possible changes in wage requirements for janitorial services. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The regular meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

