FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
Aquarian Era Is More Than A New Age Shop, It’s Hope For The East BayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
Bank of America Closes Several Locations in 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Slow-growth candidates dominate Pleasanton City Council election
Incumbent Julie Testa and newcomer Jeff Nibert, the two City Council candidates who most supported slow growth in Pleasanton, controlled their respective election races while the formality of Mayor Karla Brown’s reelection unopposed was confirmed. Nibert, a planning commissioner for the city, has declared victory with his Election Night...
Dessert destinations: New cakes, patisserie and pastry-forward coffee shops abound
As the weather takes a turn for the chillier and nightfall hits earlier, the Peninsula has come through for locals with a number of new outposts offering innovative baked goods and sweets, from cardamom croissants at Menlo Park’s Canteen to mille-crepe cakes at Los Altos’ Lady M; from petit fours at Lavender ‘n Cream to ube pandesals and barfi at K&B Cafe.
VTA settles with families of eight victims of 2021 rail yard shooting
The Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority announced a settlement Friday, Nov. 11, with the families of eight victims of last year’s shooting at the Guadalupe Light Rail Yard. The eight families filed wrongful death lawsuits earlier this year against the VTA, Santa Clara County, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s...
PUBLIC AGENDA: Changes to Ventura plan; proposed choice program at Fletcher Middle School
A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Nov. 14. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss a claim from Steven and Catherine Popell and to discuss labor negotiations involving SEIU Local 521, Utilities Management and Professional Association of Palo Alto, Palo Alto Peace Officers Association, Palo Alto Police Management Association, International Association of Fire Fighters, Local 1319 and Palo Alto Fire Chiefs Association. The council will then hold its bi-annual discussion with the independent police auditor, discuss changes to the North Ventura Coordinated Area Plan preferred alternative; discuss possible changes in wage requirements for janitorial services. The closed session will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 14, in the Council Chamber at City Hall. The regular meeting will follow immediately after the closed session. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.
What's open and closed on Veterans Day in and around Palo Alto
Palo Alto’s city administrative offices will be closed on Veterans Day, which this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. Many local and regional services in Palo Alto and neighboring areas are adjusting their schedules in observance of the federal holiday. Most Palo Alto city departments will be closed while transportation agencies plan to run on regular schedules, with the exception of SamTrans, which will not service local schools. Below is a list of what is open and closed on Veterans Day.
One dies after successive crashes on I-680 in Tri-Valley
A driver was killed after their vehicle was involved in four separate crashes in quick succession on Interstate 680 near the San Ramon-Dublin border early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The situation unfolded just before 3 a.m. Saturday on southbound I-680 just north of the Alcosta Boulevard...
Election: Pleasanton Unified's Measure I bond gains ground, but still trails in latest results
Pleasanton Unified School District’s Measure I, a $395 million general obligation bond to fund facilities improvements, picked up a few more votes toward approval but still remained roughly 1.75% short of passing, according to the election results update issued Thursday. Measure I, one of the most significant items on...
Meet local artists, enjoy hands-on activities and performances at Cubberley open studios
The city of Palo Alto’s Cubberley Artist Studio Program is inviting visitors to come meet artists where they work and see their latest creations at an open studios event taking place Saturday, Nov. 12, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The program currently hosts 21 artists in residence at the...
Teen driver involved in fatal Redwood City car crash may face vehicular manslaughter charges
The 17-year-old driver of a car that collided with another, resulting in the death of two and the injury of four others Friday night, may face charges for vehicular manslaughter, according to San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. The minor, whose name has not been released, is currently at...
A speakership deal: Rendon, Rivas agree on handover
After five months of backroom jockeying and another six-hour meeting behind closed doors, California Assembly Democrats agreed today to a lengthy transition that will see Robert Rivas succeed Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon next summer. Emerging from a ballroom at the Sacramento Convention Center, Rivas, a Hollister Democrat, said the Democratic...
Veterans Day 2022
Community members young and old — and everywhere in between — packed onto Main Street last Sunday afternoon to cheer as dozens of veteran organizations, local leaders and community groups took part in the annual Tri-Valley Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. The event included local U.S. Army veteran...
New Mexico Becomes the First State to Guarantee Early Education
On Tuesday, New Mexico voters approved a ballot measure that will invest millions of dollars into public education, including a new dedicated funding stream for early education, child care and home-visiting programs. Constitutional Amendment 1, which would amend the state’s constitution to allow New Mexico to draw new funds from...
Early results show Lieber with a landslide victory in bid for state Board of Equalization
Early results show Mountain View City Council member Sally Lieber with a definitive lead over her opponent in the local politician’s bid for a seat on the state Board of Equalization. As of 1:12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, Democrat Lieber had pulled in 68.1% of the votes, or...
Mads Men take over Menlo Park's Guild Theatre
The percussion-heavy “Mission: Impossible” theme doesn’t seem like an obvious choice for the violin, but it and many other tunes from 1960s TV, film and radio get a jazz-infused — and strings-forward — reimagining at the hands of Mads Tolling & The Mads Men. The...
