Raleigh, NC

High voter turnout continues on Election Day in Raleigh

By Joseph Holloway
CBS 17
 5 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. — High voter turnout continued into Election Day as polling places in Raleigh saw steady and frequent traffic to start the day.

A CBS 17 crew noticed a small line waiting outside John Chavis Community Center before the polls opened Tuesday morning and that line continued as many people came to vote before they went off to work.

Looking for your Wake Co. polling place? Here’s the recent changes

Several voters say the process was fairly quick and effortless and the wait wasn’t nearly as long as they expected.

“Probably from parking to now, 20 minutes so yeah, really easy,” said Shannon Holian.

“That’s why I wanted to do it first thing in the morning, so I could make sure there’s nothing standing in the way. No traffic or anything at the end of the day to impede,” Kate Amos said.

One of the poll workers told CBS 17 several people came in thinking they could vote anywhere, like it is during early voting. The State Board of Elections says you must vote at your assigned polling place on Election Day.

CBS 17

