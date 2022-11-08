ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Helen Rummel named spring 2023 editor-in-chief

The IU Student Media Publications Board met Friday, Nov. 11 and has elected senior Helen Rummel as the spring 2023 editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student. Rummel joined the IDS staff her freshman year as a student reporter. She has worked as an arts and news reporter and as a news, managing and investigations editor.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana makes change at quarterback, Dexter Williams shows promise as a dual threat

After starting the game at quarterback, junior Connor Bazelak was replaced by sophomore Dexter Williams just three drives into the game against Ohio State Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Williams received opportunities to play in last week’s loss against Penn State and after impressing coaches, head coach Tom Allen gave him more of a chance this week.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Indiana heads on the road for toughest matchup of the year with Ohio State

Indiana football will travel to Columbus, to face Ohio State in the Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes ranked second in the latest Associated Press and College Football Playoff polls after beating Northwestern last week to remain undefeated. Indiana is entering the matchup following a loss to another ranked team...
COLUMBUS, OH
Indiana Daily Student

No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball executes on both ends, dominates Bethune-Cookman 101-49

No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball routed Bethune-Cookman University 101-49 in its second game of the season. Coming off a strong, yet incomplete performance against Morehead State University on Nov. 7, the Hoosiers mended many of their previous wounds and capitalized on their strengths. They exceeded expectations in several different areas, and there were multiple facets contributing to the dominant win.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

