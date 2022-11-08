Read full article on original website
Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
Indiana Daily Student
Bye Bye Bowling: Indiana football suffers brutal beatdown at the hands of the Buckeyes
Cold conditions and snow flurries in Ohio Stadium greeted Indiana football ahead of its matchup with No. 2 Ohio State. The Hoosiers entered the game as a 40-point underdog, in search of a rejuvenating upset that never transpired. Instead, Indiana was embarrassed by Ohio State on the road, 56-14. The...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana volleyball to face No. 16 Penn State and No. 9 Minnesota this weekend
Indiana volleyball is on a three-match losing streak with a 6-8 record in the conference after losing to Wisconsin on the road Nov. 6. Indiana has an opportunity Friday to break this cycle and improve its resume with a ranked win against No. 16 Penn State or a win against No. 9 Minnesota on Sunday.
Indiana Daily Student
Helen Rummel named spring 2023 editor-in-chief
The IU Student Media Publications Board met Friday, Nov. 11 and has elected senior Helen Rummel as the spring 2023 editor-in-chief of the Indiana Daily Student. Rummel joined the IDS staff her freshman year as a student reporter. She has worked as an arts and news reporter and as a news, managing and investigations editor.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana makes change at quarterback, Dexter Williams shows promise as a dual threat
After starting the game at quarterback, junior Connor Bazelak was replaced by sophomore Dexter Williams just three drives into the game against Ohio State Saturday in Columbus, Ohio. Williams received opportunities to play in last week’s loss against Penn State and after impressing coaches, head coach Tom Allen gave him more of a chance this week.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 11 Indiana women's basketball steamrolls UMass Lowell 93-37 with daunting inside presence
No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball cruised to a 93-37 victory over the University of Massachusetts Lowell on Friday night. While the Hoosiers’ perimeter shooting wasn’t close to the threat it was Tuesday, Indiana took over inside the arc to quickly pull away. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes got...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana heads on the road for toughest matchup of the year with Ohio State
Indiana football will travel to Columbus, to face Ohio State in the Ohio Stadium on Saturday. The Buckeyes ranked second in the latest Associated Press and College Football Playoff polls after beating Northwestern last week to remain undefeated. Indiana is entering the matchup following a loss to another ranked team...
Indiana Daily Student
Defensive dominance leads No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball past UMass Lowell
Throughout the early season, No. 11 Indiana women’s basketball head coach Teri Moren has repeatedly emphasized how important stout defense is to the team’s identity. Moren said she makes this clear to every recruit and transfer interested in joining the Hoosiers. “They knew when they decided to come...
Indiana Daily Student
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball executes on both ends, dominates Bethune-Cookman 101-49
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball routed Bethune-Cookman University 101-49 in its second game of the season. Coming off a strong, yet incomplete performance against Morehead State University on Nov. 7, the Hoosiers mended many of their previous wounds and capitalized on their strengths. They exceeded expectations in several different areas, and there were multiple facets contributing to the dominant win.
