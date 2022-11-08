Read full article on original website
Related
Lolo Zouaï Didn’t Come to Play as She Announces ‘Playgirl’ World Tour
“Lolo presents: Playgirl.com” — but make it worldwide. On Monday, Lolo Zouaï announced a world tour in support of her dreamy R&B record Playgirl — her first since joining Dua Lipa on the Future Nostalgia tour as an opener. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year!!!!” Zouaï wrote on Instagram. “Which city am I gonna see you at??” The French-Algerian singer will open her tour in Europe, stopping in London, Paris, and Amsterdam, before heading stateside and opening her U.S. leg in San Francisco, where she was raised....
Macklemore Announces 2023 European Tour Dates
Lately, Seattle-born Diamond-certified rapper Macklemore (born Ben Haggerty) has been in the news. Constantly. The lyricist has released a number of hit songs from “Maniac” to “Chant,” and he’s also alerted fans that there will be a new album, Ben, in 2023, set to drop in the spring (March 3).
Kerrang
All Time Low announce European tour with Glasgow and Dublin dates
Having announced a massive London show for March next year, All Time Low have now just revealed a whooooole bunch of live dates leading up to that. The Baltimore pop-punks will be crossing the pond for a full-on European tour in 2023, including new dates in Glasgow and Dublin. The...
Time Out Global
Europe’s most beautiful castle is apparently right here in the UK
Sick of the UK and fancy a swanky Euro city break? Yearning to stroll through cobbled streets and pop into some seriously nice castles? Well, you might not need to splash the cash to see the very best of European architecture. It turns out the most beautiful castle in the...
NME
Poppy cancels several European headline shows due to “current climate”
Poppy has announced that a majority of her upcoming European headline shows have been cancelled due to the “current climate of the world”. Originally scheduled to take place in 2020 in support of her third album ‘I Disagree’, Poppy’s UK and European headline run has been postponed several times due to COVID.
watchers.news
Massive protests in Paris, France
Some 140 000 people marched through the streets of Paris, France on October 16, 2022, due to rising prices and the policy of the EU that led to it. The organizers said the main outcome of the protest is a general strike. While mass media outlets are still trying to...
More bad news for Prince Nikolai of Denmark: Royal, 23, who is set to be stripped of his HRH title 'drops price of his £536,000 Copenhagen apartment for a THIRD time after struggling to sell it'
He is set to be stripped of his royal titles by his grandmother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark - and Prince Nikolai is now facing more bad news as he 'struggles to sell' his Copenhagen apartment. The 23-year-old son of Prince Joachim has dropped the price of his three-room property...
Three migrants blocked in Italy port standoff jump into sea
Three migrants blocked on a rescue ship in Sicily leapt into the sea in desperation Monday, trapped in a standoff between charities that patrol the Mediterranean and Italy's new hard-right government. MSF is one of the handful of charities that rescue migrants at risk of drowning during the perilous crossing from North Africa to Europe, which are now in the crosshairs of new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government.
Metal detectorist stumbles across Viking treasure hoard in Norway
Using a metal detector in a field, a Norwegian man stumbled upon a number of silver pieces dating back to the Viking Age.
Massive Silver Orbs Break Free To Terrorize Streets Of London
They look like giant Christmas ornaments, but they're something else entirely.
Spain’s largest ever cannabis seizure as 32 tonnes of drug worth £57m found in raid OLD
The largest haul of cannabis ever seized by Spanish police was discovered in a series of raids across the country, officers said.Around 32 tonnes of the crop were found, adding up to a street value of £57m, a spokesperson for Guardia Civil, Spain’s national police force, said. Police said they arrested nine men and 11 women, aged between 20 and 59, in busts on a network of offices in Toledo, Ciudad Real, Valencia and Asturias, which span the country from north to south.The Guardia Civil said the “complex business network” was supplying the domestic drug market and sending shipments to...
classicfm.com
Long-lost Stradivarius violin stolen by Nazis during Second World War found in France
After 78 years, the famed ‘Lauterbach Stradivarius’ has perhaps been found in France after being stolen from a Polish museum in 1944. The Stradivarius violin is one of the most recognisable instrument-maker names in the world of classical music, and for good reason. It is believed that around...
Italy backs down on 3 migrant ships, 4th heads to Corsica
A European humanitarian group said Wednesday its migrant rescue ship was heading toward the French island of Corsica in hopes that France will offer its 234 passengers a safe port, after Italy backed down and allowed migrants from three other rescue ships to disembark on Italian soil.France still had not publicly offered the Ocean Viking a safe port, but spokesman Francesco Creazzo of the SOS Mediterranee group said the Norwegian-flagged ship was hoping it would eventually do so.Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni jumped the gun somewhat and issued a statement Tuesday evening thanking France for taking the Ocean Viking in,...
Nearly 1,000 migrants stranded in Med as NGOs urge Italy, Malta to help
ROME, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Three charity boats carrying almost 1,000 rescued migrants on Wednesday urged Italian or Maltese authorities to welcome them into one of their ports, saying those onboard needed urgent assistance.
BBC
Italy earthquake felt in several countries
A 5.5-magnitude earthquake off the Italian resort of Rimini has been felt across across central Italy and parts of the Balkans. Houses shook for several seconds on the Adriatic coast and there were reports of minor damage but no casualties. Schools were shut in parts of the central Marche region...
shescatchingflights.com
The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
Kerrang
Bad Omens announce two New York livestreams
Bad Omens will be winding down their current A Tour Of The Concrete Jungle in the U.S. with two livestream events from New York next month. The band’s sold-out dates at Irving Plaza on December 11 and 12 will be streaming via Veeps, and will also feature sets from Thousand Below, Make Them Suffer and Dayseeker.
Aviation International News
ACH160 Helicopter with Lounge Interior Set for European Debut
An Airbus ACH160 in a special “Lounge” package interior will make its European debut with Italian VIP charter operator Air Corporate soon after Airbus Helicopters delivers the machine early next year, representatives from the companies said this week at the European Rotors trade show in Cologne, Germany. Air...
Portugal: The Greatest Unknown- But Well Known- Country
There are some countries that are equal parts well-known media genius and unknown, and Portugal seems to always be in the middle of this dichotomy. Want a place where photos can't do justice? A country that's always seeming to define its identity through the country's cuisine, arts, and music style? The mediagenic of Europe made a guide for you, with their favorite spots she discovered around Portugal.
Kerrang
Ozzy Osbourne on moving to the UK: “To be honest with you, I don’t want to go back”
Ozzy has revealed that he would actually prefer to stay in America, following the recent news that the Osbournes will be moving back to England. The Prince Of Darkness is set to return to our screens for a new BBC reality series entitled Home To Roost, in which he and Sharon will head back to Buckinghamshire after living in Los Angeles for the past 20 years. But the Black Sabbath legend is seemingly regretting that decision to leave America…
Comments / 0