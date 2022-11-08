“Lolo presents: Playgirl.com” — but make it worldwide. On Monday, Lolo Zouaï announced a world tour in support of her dreamy R&B record Playgirl — her first since joining Dua Lipa on the Future Nostalgia tour as an opener. “I’m so excited to reunite with all my Lo-riders & Playgirls around the world and sing together next year!!!!” Zouaï wrote on Instagram. “Which city am I gonna see you at??” The French-Algerian singer will open her tour in Europe, stopping in London, Paris, and Amsterdam, before heading stateside and opening her U.S. leg in San Francisco, where she was raised....

