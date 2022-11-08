ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claim of new world record for longest beard chain in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Facial hair enthusiasts claimed to have set a new world record for longest beard chain during an event in Wyoming on Friday, the Casper Star-Tribune reports. Participants gathered at Gaslight Social, a bar in Casper, where they stood side by side and clipped their beards together to create a hairy chain that was measured at 150 feet long, according to the newspaper. That’s more than double the Guinness World Record of 62 feet, 6 inches, set in Germany in 2007. To participate, people needed to sport a beard at least 8 inches long, according to the Star-Tribune. The event occurred on the sidelines of the National Beard and Moustache Championships, which took place Saturday at the city’s Ford Wyoming Center.
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards Over $62 Million in Contracts

CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $62 million in contracts for three Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its November 4 special business meeting. Minnesota-based Ames Construction, Inc., was awarded a bid of nearly $59.8 million for combined projects in Teton County involving a bridge replacement,...
Violence, restraints, isolation increase at Wyoming Boys’ School

WORLAND—Afternoon, Dec. 10, 2021: A 16-year-old boy flips a desk at a Wyoming Boys’ School staff member. The staffer, Aaron Tadlock, catches the desk, and an earful of yelling. He attempts “to tackle” the student, sending the boy into the wall, according to a law enforcement affidavit describing video of the incident.
The 8 Best Restaurants In Gillette Wyoming

For a smaller community of approximately 30,000 people, Gillette, Wyoming, has some excellent food options. The town has a wide range of restaurants to satisfy everyone’s tastes. Big, juicy steaks, sophisticated margaritas, warm bowls of pho, and delectable cupcakes are just a few examples of the food available. Gillette...
Bill Would Give Wyoming Game Wardens OK To Issue Hunting Trespass Tickets

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With clarified language, a draft bill that would give Wyoming game wardens more authority to write trespassing tickets has wide support, according to testimony this week before the Legislature’s Joint Judiciary Committee. The clarified language stipulates that “traveling through” private...
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon Issues Election Statement

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has issued a statement in response to be re-elected to another term in office in Tuesday's General Election:. Cheyenne, WY - I am humbled that Wyoming voters have spoken so persuasively. The votes are counted and I am thankful to receive the people of Wyoming’s support. I look forward to continuing to serve as your Governor for the next four years. Jennie and I want to thank all our supporters for their work and volunteer efforts and for everyone getting to the polls and putting your confidence in our shared vision for Wyoming’s future. My hat’s off to Theresa Livingston and Jared Baldes who ran honorable campaigns. It is not easy to stand for election, and I want to complement both of them for the integrity of their campaigns and their work to put their platforms forward. They did so the right way.
Republicans Win All Wyoming Elected State Offices In 2022

On top of Governor Mark Gordon winning his re-election bid, Wyoming Republicans also won the other elected State Offices. Chuck Gray (Secretary of State), Curt Meier (State Treasurer) and Kristi Racines (State Auditor) all ran unopposed in the November General Election after winning in the August primary. Megan Degenfelder of...
ServeWyoming announces 2022 AmeriCorps funding application

NOVEMBER 3, 2022 – ServeWyoming announced today the start of their AmeriCorps funding application process. Funding from AmeriCorps will help organizations recruit AmeriCorps members to serve statewide with Wyoming nonprofit organizations and public agencies across the state. ServeWyoming is looking for organizations who can recruit at minimum 5 AmeriCorps...
By The Numbers, Wyoming Voters Show Less Interest In General Election

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a record-setting voter turnout for the Wyoming primary election in August, voter participation waned for Tuesday’s general election. Overall, 198,153 people cast votes in the midterm election in the Cowboy State. Although non-presidential year elections historically draw a smaller...
Cold Front Pushes Through Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Below average high temperatures across the state will continue to cool Sunday afternoon as a cold front with some clouds continue to track east. There will be some isolated snow showers in central Wyoming starting at the northern border Sunday morning. Through the morning and afternoon, the snow showers will trickle south and drop trace amounts of snowfall throughout central Wyoming. Cheyenne will stay dry mostly with the bulk of snow activity to the southwest over Medicine Bow and I-80 south of Elk Mountain after sunset. Monday more clouds will fill in bringing snow showers along with it. These showers will have more significant snowfall amounts than Sunday. One to two inches are forecasted over the central part of Wyoming. These clouds and snow showers will stick around Monday night into Tuesday morning before the snowfall ceases and skies clear. Expect a lot of the moderate delays to remain across state highways especially in north and central Wyoming. Tonight low temperatures will be in the 20s and teens mostly and even colder at the north and western borders.
Gillette Bank Robbed Wednesday Morning, Suspect in Custody￼

GILLETTE —A Texas man is in custody after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars during a bank robbery on South Douglas Highway early yesterday morning, authorities said Thursday. Preston Selph, 33, of Texas, has been charged with robbery after he allegedly passed a note to a bank teller at First...
cowboystatedaily.com

Republicans Gain Four Seats, Dems Lose Two In Wyoming Legislature

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Republicans have expanded their already-overwhelming majority in the Wyoming Legislature following Tuesday’s election, adding four seats in the state House of Representatives. Although Wyoming’s red wave didn’t capsize blue House districts in Laramie and Jackson, it flooded other Democratic-represented areas like Rock Springs and the Wind River Indian Reservation.
