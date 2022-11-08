ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LYQY_0j3Bcjn200

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police charged a second suspect in connection to last week’s double homicide .

Police said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to officers on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the double homicide.

Fires intentionally set near Jackson State University

According to investigators, additional charges are pending for Willis as the investigation progresses. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The fatal shooting happened on Wednesday, November 2 on West 5th Street.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth, of Hattiesburg, and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, of Hattiesburg. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

On Friday, November 4, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg, with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the case.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WDAM-TV

Another suspect charged with murder in West 5th Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A second Hattiesburg man has been charged with murder in the Nov. 2 shooting on West Fifth Street that left two dead and three wounded. Hattiesburg police said Malik Moore, 20, of Hattiesburg, was taken into custody Thursday with assistance from the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested for shooting at Laurel’s Cameron Center

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested in connection to a Cameron Center shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, November 8. The Laurel Leader Call reported a man fired multiple rounds near the Cameron Center in Daphne Park. Another man was shot in his lower body. The victim was taken to South […]
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Man faces nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing nearly a dozen aggravated assault charges after he allegedly fired a gun at a group of people in Jasper County on Wednesday, November 9. The Laurel Leader Call reported Aaron Holder, 38, is accused of firing a high-powered rifle at a construction crew and family with […]
JASPER COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

13th ‘Stop the Violence Walk’ held in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - Dozens of Wayne County residents took to the streets Saturday to demand an end to gun violence. They were there to participate in the annual “Stop the Violence Walk.”. It began at the Wayne County Courthouse and ended a few blocks away at Southside Park.
WAYNESBORO, MS
WJTV 12

Teen charged in Hattiesburg double homicide case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A third suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that left two people dead and three injured in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. in the 100 block of West 5th Street on Wednesday, November 2. The two people who killed were identified […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Brother, sister arrested for Hattiesburg shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – On Monday, Hattiesburg police arrested a brother and sister in connection to a shooting on Martin Luther King Avenue. Police said the shooting happened on Sunday, November 6. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance, and they later learned a vehicle had been shot. There were no injuries. Police said they […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

UPDATE: Suspect in Tuesday Laurel shooting caught

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in Laurel on Tuesday was recently apprehended. According to Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox, 22-year-old Michael Pollock Jr. reportedly was apprehended on South 16th Avenue Wednesday. Pollock was wanted on one count of aggravated assault in connection to...
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Gametime! - Week 12

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Twenty Pine Belt area teams entered Friday night with hopes of making a run to the state championships at “The Rock.” Just nine remain standing. Here’s a look at all the high school football playoff scores from week 12:. Oak Grove (28) Biloxi...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Veterans Day celebrations in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – The City of Hattiesburg held a ceremony and parade to celebrate Veterans Day on Friday, November 11. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, World War I officially ended when the Treaty of Versailles was signed on June 28, 1919. However, fighting ceased seven months earlier when an armistice between […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WDAM-TV

HPD offers Fifth Street shooting update

Democratic Party candidate and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny DuPree reacted to Tuesday’s 4th District Congressional election results. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Player of the Week: East Marion senior RB Jadarrius "Kool-Aid" Mallard. Jones College RB Robert Henry...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Former William Carey athletes convicted in Nigerian fraud scheme

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Two collegiate athletes were convicted on Thursday for transferring thousands of dollars to Nigeria as part of a complex fraud scheme. According to court documents, 23-year-old Emmanuel Ineh and 25-year-old Toluwani Adebakin pleaded guilty to violations of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957, for engaging in monetary transactions in property […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Traffic stop turns up 10 kilos of cocaine in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Texas man was arrested after Jones County deputies allegedly found ten kilos of cocaine in his possession during a traffic stop on Friday, November 4. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Bryant Baez, 26, of San Antonio, Texas, was pulled over for a traffic stop on […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Petal Police Department seeking missing man

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Petal Police Department needs your help locating a missing person. According to the police department, William P. Roberts was last heard from on Oct. 17. He was last believed to be in the Laurel area. William is described as being 30 years old with hazel eyes...
PETAL, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County approves alcohol sales

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County residents can now buy beer, wine and light alcohol inside of the county after Tuesday’s midterm election. The Hattiesburg American reported that Lamar County residents gave a resounding yes to allow alcohol to be sold in the county limits. The referendum passed with about 73% of the votes.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Perry County 1st responders honored on Veterans Day

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Six members of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office exchanged their military tanks for patrol trucks. These members of PCSO went from defending the country to defending the county, switching to first responders after being in the military. “It’s all about service, service to the...
PERRY COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. deputies seize 10 kilos of cocaine during Friday night traffic stop

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputies with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department managed to seize 10 kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 59 Friday night. According to the sheriff’s department, the interdiction unit set up a traffic stop on a pickup truck which led to JCSD K9 Leo being deployed by his handler Sgt. Cody Pitts.
JONES COUNTY, MS
sciotopost.com

Update – One Dead in Wrong-Way Crash with Semi on I-70 in Licking County

Licking – One person died after a wrong-way crash in Licking county overnight. The Ohio State Highway patrol reported that a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 near Buckeye Lake around 11:40 p.m. The driver of the 2016 Freightliner was heading eastbound and struck the Chevrolet Equinox head on causing the SUV to deflect into a guardrail. The semi then went off the roadway overturned down a hill and into a stream.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy