Second suspect arrested in Hattiesburg double homicide

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police charged a second suspect in connection to last week’s double homicide .

Police said Jordan Willis, 19, of Hattiesburg, turned himself in to officers on Monday, November 7. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence in connection to the double homicide.

According to investigators, additional charges are pending for Willis as the investigation progresses. He was booked into the Forrest County Jail.

The fatal shooting happened on Wednesday, November 2 on West 5th Street.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victims as 48-year-old Ricardo Hollingsworth, of Hattiesburg, and 57-year-old Sherry Strickland, of Hattiesburg. Three other people were injured in the shooting.

On Friday, November 4, Hattiesburg police arrested and charged Justin Williams, 20, of Hattiesburg, with first-degree murder, aggravated assault and tampering with evidence in connection to the case.

