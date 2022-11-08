Read full article on original website
NHL suspends Capitals’ Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel...
Texans vs. Giants Notebook: Lovie Smith Defends Dameon Pierce
Amid their loss to the Giants, the Houston Texans failed to execute at the most critical moments of the game Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
