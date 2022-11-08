ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT

NHL suspends Capitals’ Aube-Kubel 3 games for illegal check

NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel has been suspended for three games by the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Cal Foote. The league announced the penalty on Saturday. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement with its players, Aube-Kubel...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy