Read full article on original website
Related
‘I couldn’t be prouder’: Wilson, Mostert share undrafted bond to give Dolphins 1-2 punch
On the day the San Francisco 49ers got ready to make their final cuts ahead of the 2018 NFL season, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Raheem Mostert sat together in Mostert’s car, and shared a moment of understanding.
Watt's return fuels Steelers to 20-10 win over shaky Saints
Kenny Pickett and George Pickens ran for 1-yard touchdowns and the Pittsburgh Steelers pulled away from the listless New Orleans Saints 20-10
Vikings get critical Allen turnovers, stun Bills 33-30 in OT
Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen with 1:12 left in overtime to finally end a sloppy, yet thrilling back-and-forth game between two of the NFL's best teams, and the Minnesota Vikings completed their rally from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Buffalo Bills 33-30
Chiefs roll at home against the Jaguars
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs played host to Jacksonville Sunday for a noon kickoff to try to stay atop the AFC West standings. The Chiefs improved to 7-2 for the season after a 27-17 win over the Jaguars. The Jaguars tried to set the tone early, opening the game with an […]
KSNT
Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns’ suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson,...
Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol
Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol
KSNT
Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon
MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday’s...
Bucks out to avenge first loss of year against Hawks
The Milwaukee Bucks will seek a little payback on Monday when they host the Atlanta Hawks, the team that tagged
Michigan State football lands 4-star LB Jayvant Brown from Florida for 2023 class
Mel Tucker landed another four-star pledge for Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Linebacker Jayvant Brown from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced via Twitter he plans to join the Spartans next season. He is the ninth four-star player among the 12 commitments. The Spartans have had four four-star prospects...
Chris Paul (heel) in limbo as Suns meet Heat
The Phoenix Suns have played two straight games without injured point guard Chris Paul. They may be line to be
Comments / 0