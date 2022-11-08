ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KSNT News

Chiefs roll at home against the Jaguars

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Chiefs played host to Jacksonville Sunday for a noon kickoff to try to stay atop the AFC West standings. The Chiefs improved to 7-2 for the season after a 27-17 win over the Jaguars. The Jaguars tried to set the tone early, opening the game with an […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT

Deshaun Watson set to practice with Browns next week

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson has one last weekend off the field. The Cleveland Browns’ suspended quarterback can begin practicing on Monday as part of his settlement with the NFL after he was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women when he played for Houston. Watson,...
CLEVELAND, OH
KSNT

Goodell: More NFL games likely for Germany, possibly soon

MUNICH (AP) — The NFL plans to play more regular-season games in Germany, possibly sooner than expected. League commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum in Munich on Saturday that the NFL will stage “at least” four games in Germany through 2025. The current agreement includes Sunday’s...
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State football lands 4-star LB Jayvant Brown from Florida for 2023 class

Mel Tucker landed another four-star pledge for Michigan State football’s 2023 recruiting class. Linebacker Jayvant Brown from powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, announced via Twitter he plans to join the Spartans next season. He is the ninth four-star player among the 12 commitments. The Spartans have had four four-star prospects...
EAST LANSING, MI

