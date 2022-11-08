ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

WDSU

3 men injured in three, separate overnight shootings

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Blvd. just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman shot in the Lower Garden District Friday evening, police say

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a woman was shot in the Lower Garden District on Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. The victim was transported...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say

Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at around 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the suspect fled in the vehicle, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

