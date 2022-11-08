Read full article on original website
Two statues missing from New Orleans City Park's Botanical Gardens, NOPD investigating
NEW ORLEANS — Two statues were reported missing from City Park's Botanical Gardens, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police did not say which statues were taken or if they were on display or not, but confirmed that they are investigating their disappearance. City Park officials said they...
WDSU
3 men injured in three, separate overnight shootings
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating three overnight shootings that injured three men. The first happened in the 7600 block of Kingsport Blvd. just after 8 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a man was shot and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Then just before...
Warehouse District shooting leaves woman hospitalized
According to a New Orleans Police Department spokesperson, the shooting happened around 6:05 p.m. at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard.
WDSU
Woman shot in the Lower Garden District Friday evening, police say
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police report that a woman was shot in the Lower Garden District on Friday evening. According to reports, a woman sustained a gunshot wound to her body at the intersection of Calliope Street and Convention Center Boulevard around 6:05 p.m. The victim was transported...
WDSU
New Orleans police report one injured in Chef Menteur Highway shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Chef Menteur Highway on Friday afternoon. According to police, a man was shot in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 12:15 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital...
NOLA.com
Man yanked from SUV, shot, carjacked in Village de l'Est, police say
Three people sitting in a car were carjacked Saturday night in Village de l'Est, and one of them was shot, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the carjacking in the 5100 block of Cannes Street at around 11:57 p.m. Saturday. A 40-year-old man, a 57-year-old woman and a 33-year-old woman were sitting in a gray 2005 Honda Pilot when an armed man pulled the 40-year-old man out of the vehicle and shot him, police said. The gunman ordered the women out of the Honda; they complied, and the suspect fled in the vehicle, police said.
NOLA.com
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Lower 9th Ward convenience store, New Orleans police say
A New Orleans man was arrested shortly after a fatal shooting Thursday at a Lower 9th Ward convenience store. Police said they booked James Spriggens, 34, with second-degree murder. The gunfire was reported to police at 7:48 a.m. at LAxpress, 5104 St. Claude Ave. Police said they found a man...
WDSU
Armed robber attempts to shoot victim in Mid-City
NEW ORLEANS — A man was walking home in Mid-City when he was shot by an armed suspect. Around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday night, a man was walking home from work when suddenly, a random person ran up behind him and attacked him. "He lifts up his hand, I see...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate deadly shooting in Lower Ninth Ward
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Thursday morning in the Lower Ninth Ward. Police said the shooting happened in the 5100 block of St Claude Avenue. According to police, a man was found shot to death at the...
Juvenile accused of French Quarter shooting arrested in St. Charles Parish
One was treated on the scene for a graze wound while the other was taken to the hospital. Her condition was not released.
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man found shot to death in Little Woods
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a man in Little Woods. The shooting happened Wednesday night in the 13100 block of Bishop C.L. Morton Drive. According to police, around 9:30 p.m., a man was found dead from a gunshot wound at...
fox8live.com
WANTED: 2 men accused in Mid City shooting, robbery of off-duty NOPD officer
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men wanted in connection with the shooting and robbery of an off-duty officer in Mid City in October. Police released pictures of the suspects on Fri., Nov. 11. The suspected shooter is the man...
Parents in custody after toddler found dead inside New Orleans home
The parents of a 17-month-old child are in custody after the child was found dead inside an Algiers home, the New Orleans Police Department said Thursday (Nov. 10).
NOPD: Teenager arrested in 2021 homicide case of two juveniles
Investigations determined a 17-year-old male was responsible and a warrant for his arrest on two counts of second-degree murder, was issued on Oct. 25.
WWL-TV
16-year-old arrested, charged in Bourbon Street shooting
NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old male has been arrested in connection with a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Bourbon Street last Sunday. The suspect is accused of shooting two women just after midnight. Police say one woman was taken to the hospital and the other had a graze wound and was treated at the scene.
Shooting in N.O. East leaves man dead Wednesday night
Just before 9:30, officers responded to the 13100 block of Bishop C.L. Morton Sr. Drive after a man was shot in the area.
NOLA.com
17-year-old arrested in connection with shooting that killed 2 teens in New Orleans
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a 2021 shooting that killed two teens in the St. Bernard area, New Orleans police said late Thursday. The 17-year-old was booked on two counts of second-degree murder, authorities said. He's a minor so his name wasn't released. Authorities say he was...
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department battles 3-alarm fire at SeaBrook Harbor and Marine Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Fire Department reports a 3-alarm fire at the SeaBrook Harbor and Marine. The fire started some time Sunday morning at 5801 France Road. No other information is available at this time.
WDSU
New Orleans Police confiscate 39 guns in the French Quarter over Halloween weekend
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced they made 39 firearm arrests in the 8th District, which covers the French Quarter, between Oct. 28 and Oct. 31. Thirty-three of those arrests were on Bourbon Street and two of the guns taken are linked to shootings elsewhere in the city.
WDSU
New Orleans police arrests 4 juveniles in connection with armed robbery, shooting
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department arrested four juveniles Wednesday linked to two armed robberies, a carjacking and a shooting spanning over multiple districts. According to police, a Grand Jeep Cherokee was stolen from North Carrollton Tuesday night. NOPD said officers began investigating a suspicious vehicle in...
